High school sports roundup: FCS girls top Fredericksburg Academy

Amri Donado scored 13 points to lead the Fredericksburg Christian School girls’ basketball team defeat Fredericksburg Academy 52-20 on Monday night.

Layna Thomas contributed 12 points and four steals to the win and Rylie Johnson added 11 points for the night.

For the Falcons, Ellie Cymrot led with nine points and Emma Clements scored seven.

FCS will return home on Thursday to host St. John Paul the Great.

Fredericksburg Academy 7 0 4 9 — 20

Fredericksburg Christian 21 12 17 2 — 52

Fredericksburg Academy: Ellie Cymrot 9, Savanah Stec 0, Hope Amberher 0, Avina Fierst 0, Charlotte Drainy 2, Emma Clements 7, Tessa Durso 0, Capucine Didderan 0, Charlotte Colton 2. Totals: 1 5-13 20.

Fredericksburg Christian: Amri Donado 13, Clair Steele 0, Chloe Borisuk 4, Rachel Williams 0, Rylie Johnson 11, Sara Marble 0, Layna Thomas 12, Layton Trible 0, Emma Minnick 4, Becca Medina 0, Kate Blalock 4, Sarah Storke 4. Totals: 5 7-9 52.

3-pointers: Fredericksburg Academy 1 (Cymrot). Fredericksburg Christian 5 (Donado 1, Johnson 3, Thomas 1).

BOYS’ BASKETBALL

North Stafford 75, Essex 54: Andrew Morris went 10 for 10 from the foul line and scored 26 points in the Wolverines’ nondistrict win. Julius Downing added 19 points and Yayah Conteh 12.

Essex 12 9 16 17 — 54

North Stafford 18 23 17 17 — 75 Essex: Malachi Thornton 15, Dorian Harris 11, Kam Robinson 17, Marquell Payne 2, Mekhai Allen 0, Michael Brimmer 0, Bryan Roane 0, Dominic Ashlock 4, Will Monroe 5. Totals: 20 11-17 54.

North Stafford: Julius Downing 19, Yayah Conteh 12, Jeremiah Shelley 0, Andrew Morris 26, A.J. Weaver 2, Curtis Holton 3, Trey Purtell 3, Jude Afriye 8, Gabe Wooten 0, Donte Hyman 2. Totals: 27 12-14 75.

Three-pointers: Essex 3 (Thornton 2, Monroe); North Stafford 9 (Downing 3, Conteh 2, Morris 2, Holton, Purtell).

FCS 78, FA 20: Noah Caesar led all scorers with 17 in a win for the Eagles, who host Veritas Collegiate Academy Wednesday.

Fredericksburg Academy 5 3 6 6 — 20

Fredericksburg Christian 25 21 23 9 — 78 Fredericksburg Christian (5-3): Owen Ambrose 12, Carter Johnson 6, Eli Martin 0, Noah Caesar 17, Cameron Deveau 10, Marlon Vales 6, Drake Morris 8, Luke Chilton 7, Aiden Wright 12, Fabe Louis 0.

Fredericksburg Academy: Meier 4, Saterwhite 4, Thrasher 2, Foxx 2, Sutton 8.

Three-pointer: FCS 7 (Caesar 3, Morris 2, Ambrose, Wright); FA 1 (Sutton).