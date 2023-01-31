High school sports roundup for Jan. 31, 2023:

BOYS’ BASKETBALL

King George 77, Chancellor 58: Nehemiah Frye led all scorers with 27 points, including nine in the second quarter to help King George take an 11-point halftime lead en route to a Battlefield District win.

Mekhai White added 19 pointer for the Foxes, who host King George on Thrusday.

Larell Edwards led Chancellor with 19 pointer.

King George 19 21 14 25 — 77

Chancellor 19 10 16 13 — 58

King George: Nehemiah Frye 27, Da’Mon Duffin 10, Mekhai White 19, Ethan Chase 7, Jay Patteson 0, Daniel Boyd 4, Ashton Jones 0, Jamari Sharpe 0, Mason Nicoletti 0, Colson Clay 6, Joe Billingsley 6. Totals: 30 9-9 77.

Chancellor: Charles Brown 7, Lucas Hufner 0, Wally Abed 3, Ja’Den McKoy 11, Jordan Wilkerson 0, Kevin Wright 0, Vincente Camarca 0, Seth Hunter 2, Camden Dodson 10, Larell Edwards 19, Joseph Maldonado 0, Christian Nickerson 6. Totals: 20 12-14 58.

Three-pointers: KG 8 (White 3, Duffin 2, Clay 2, Chase). Chancellor 6 (Edwards 2, Brown, Abed, McKoy, Dodson).

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

Trinity Christian 44, Fredericksburg Christian 16: Emma Minnick led Fredericksburg Christian with nine rebounds and six blocks in girls basketball action on Tuesday night. The Eagles host Fredericksburg Victory on Thursday.

Trinity 11 19 9 5 — 44

FCS 7 2 4 3 — 16

Trinity Christian: A. Iskander 8, S. Allen 4, C. Kadalka 13, G. Bourz 7, H. Rexroth 11, L. Cliff 1, A. Peters 0, M. Jennings 0. Totals: 16 7-16.

Fredericksburg Christian: Amri Donado 2, Bekah Geldart 0, Clair Steele 2, Chloe Borisuk 0, Rylie Johnson 4, Sara Marble 0, Layna Thomas 3, Layton Trible 0, Emma Minnick 0, Becca Medina 0, Kate Blalock 5, Sarah Storke 0. Totals: 7 1-8 26.

Three-pointers: TC 5 (Kadalka 3, Iskander 2). FCS 1 (Blalock).

Monday’s results

BOYS’ BASKETBALL

King George 60, Riverbend 58: Nehemiah Frue scored 23 points and Ethan Chase notched six of his 10 points in the fourth quarter to lead the Foxes (15-3) to a non-district victory. E.J. Wilborne led the Bears (6-13) with 14.

Riverbend 21 11 11 15 — 58

King George 16 20 9 15 — 60

Riverbend (6-13): Elijah Williams 7, E.J. Wilborne 14, Tyriek Ford 6, Dom Smith 8, JoJo Thomas 2, Lavon Johnson 4, Pearce McKnight 2, Jonas Taylor 3, Bryon Long 12, Vernon Williams 0. Totals: 24 4-9 58.

King George (15-3): Nehemiah Frye 23, Da’Mon Duffin 10, Mekhai White 9, Ethan Chase 10, Daniel Boyd 8, Colson Clay 0, Joe Billingsley 0. Totals: 22 7-15 60.

Three-pointers: Riverbend 4 (Wilborne 2, Smith, Taylor); King George 4 (Frye 2, Duffin 2).

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

Mountain View 61, John Champe 45: Taleah Gaither scored 10 of her team-high 16 points in the first quarter as the Wildcats (11-6) led wire to wire.

Mountain View 23 13 13 12 — 60

John Champe 11 14 3 18 — 45

Mountain View (11-6): Laniyah Wright 8, Zahra Lagouit 0, Genesis Betanco 6, Liz Harley 12, Janelle Sargent 2, Christin Steward 3, Hannah Neiss 2, Tiara Bigelow 6, Taleah Gaither 16, Lizzy Fleming 0, Molly Ferland 5, Tamia Nelson 1. Totals: 23 11-21 61.

John Champe (1-15): Delaney 6 Neal, Caroleena Bryant 16, Aundrea Rivas 12, Anika Badatala 7, Laila Morgan 5, Natellie Kim 0, Saidah Raphel 0, Martina Haro 0. Totals: 13 16-31 45.

Three-pointers: Mountain View 4 (Betanco 2, Steward, Gaither); John Champe 5 (Neal 2, Bryant, Badatala, Morgan).

