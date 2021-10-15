High school sports roundup FOR SATURDAY'S PAPER

FROM STAFF REPORTS
Mountain View’s volleyball team completed a perfect regular season with a 25–17, 25–19, 25–23 victory over Riverbend Thursday night.
Nella Bayard had 11 kills and reached 750 for her career for the Wildcats (12–0, 25–0), who will be top-seeded for the upcoming Commonwealth District and Region 5D tournaments.
Lauren Nelson added eight kills and 10 digs, and Cristina Diaz had seven kills. Zeta Berry registered 20 assists and Alaina Corbin 17. Nalani McBride had 16 digs and Berry four aces.
Triniti Lamberton had 15 kills and Daisy Pentorn 24 assists in a losing cause for the Bears.
VOLLEYBALL
SPOTSYLVANIA 3, KING GEORGE 2
The Knights earned the Battlefield District victory on the road 12–25, 25–17, 21–25, 25–21, 15–11.
The Foxes were led by Madison Carlile with 37 assists and 23 digs, Bri Ellis had 20 kills and 10 digs, Ryleigh Lewis had 13 digs and four aces, Madison Herdon contributed 13 digs, and Abby Greenwood had 20 digs.
King George (13–6) will host Chancellor on Monday.
NORTH STAFFORD 3, BROOKE POINT 0
The Wolverines earn the Commonwealth District victory 25–10, 25–19, 25–20, over the Black–Hawks.
Allison Spittal had 10 kills, 18 digs, and two aces, Gracie Mae Griffin had 10 digs and two aces, and Caitlyn Harris contributed four kills and four blocks.
Lilly Howard had 13 digs and six kills and Ashley Lingerman had 12 digs in the loss for Brooke Point.
MASSAPONAX 3, COLONIAL FORGE 0
The Panthers finish the regular season with a Commonwealth District victory 25–19, 25–17, 25–12 over the Eagles.
Gracen King led the Panthers with 19 assists and three aces, Carlie Clements had 11 kills, Tess Humphreys contributed four digs, Takiah Barnett had five digs, and Regan Shanahan had seven kills.
Massaponax (15–12) will be the third seed in the Commonwealth District tournament and host a game on Thursday.
CHANCELLOR 3, CULPEPER 2Anna Anderson had 20 kills and Kendall Washington 12 kills in the Chargers’ 25–16, 23–25, 25–19, 17–25, 15–7 senior night win.
Rachel Margelos had 34 assists and 15 digs for Chancellor (5–5), which visits King George Monday. Madi Stevenson had 11 digs and Hunter Wright 10.
FIELD HOCKEY
KING GEORGE 1, SPOTSYLVANIA 0 (SO)
Jessie Reese had the game-winning goal in the shootout for the Foxes. Maddy Greiber and Keeley Williams also scored in the 3–2 shootout. The game ended scoreless in regulation.
King George (4–7) will travel to Courtland on Tuesday.
CHANCELLOR 6, CULPEPER 0Ella Newman led the Chargers with three goals to help seal the Battlefield District victory over the visiting Blue Devils.
Kaitlyn Bestick and Lindsey Loar each contributed one goal and one assist, Ellie Byram had a goal, and Ashley Coleman and Caitlyn Bergemann contributed an assist.
Chancellor (14–0) will travel to James Monroe for the final match of the season on Tuesday.
COURTLAND 4, EASTERN VIEW 0
Madison Shea scored two goals to lead the attack for the Courgars, Paige Stevens and Deysi Amaya each contributed a goal, Mac Watkins had two assists, and Kelsie Ashwood and Delaney Holloran each had an assist.
MOUNTAIN VIEW 1, RIVERBEND 0
Freshman Sierra Crews scored the lone goal in overtime to earn the Commonwealth District road victory for Mountain View.
MASSAPONAX 1, COLONIAL FORGE 0
Kaitlyn Venzen scored off a corner assist from Olivia McGowan in the Panthers’ Commonwealth District win. Bayleigh Valentine, Kyla Ross and Claudia Painter were defensive standouts.