High school sports roundup: Forge boys' advance to district finals

Gabe Jones scored a game-high 20 points to lead Colonial Forge past Stafford 49-45 on Wednesday night and into the Commonwealth District final.

The Eagles will Massaponax in Friday’s final.

Stafford was led by Amari Moorer, who scored 10 points.

Colonial Forge 9 14 15 11 — 49 Stafford 14 10 11 10 — 45

Colonial Forge: Ahmad Esco 3, Ashton Schofield 2, Gabriel Jones 20, Max Alhanati 2, Derreous Ransom 2, Alfredo Rivera 10 Keshawn Sharrier 10. Totals: 14, 10-21-49.

Stafford: Joshua Wallace 5, Tyler Turner 8, Amari Moorer 10, Skilayr Atkinson 8, Nicholas Belako 8, Sean Hopkins 6. Totals: 13, 19-24-45.

3-pointers: Colonial Forge 3 (Jones 3).

GIRLS BASKETBALL

MASSAPONAX 47, COLONIAL FORGE 24

The Panthers rolled to a win in the Commonwealth District semifinals over the visiting Eagles.

Massaponax will host Riverbend for the Commonwealth District championship on Friday.

Colonial Forge 2 3 3 16 — 24 Massaponax 18 8 12 9 — 47

Colonial Forge: Carly Brimhall 5, Kristen Auguste 6, Adja Diallo 4, Payton Schwinn 9. Totals: 6, 3-13-24.

Massaponax: Takeria Ramey 6, LaKaiya Butcher 8, Kyra Price 4, Kelsey Bowler 8, Gabrielle Athy 2, M’Laya Ainsworth 14, Faith B utler 5. Totals: 11, 4-8-47.

3-pointers: Colonial Forge 3(Schwinn). Massaponax 7 (Bowler 2, Ainsworth 4, Ramey).

EASTERN VIEW 69, JAMES MONROE 40

Destiny Washington scored 23 points and pulled down 11 rebounds to pace the Cyclones to a district championship, downing the Yellow Jackets by 29 points in the conference final at Eastern View.

Washington scored 17 points in the first half. Ange Hyonkeu added 15 points for the Cyclones.

Kayana Cloud scored 21 points and had 14 rebounds for the Yellow Jackets.

James Monroe 12 7 11 10 — 40 Eastern View 18 23 14 14 — 69

James Monroe (9-9): Talia Henson 0, Jordan Carter 0, Zyonna Bumbrey 0, Isabel Whitman 9, Lili Watkins 0, Zahriah Bumbrey 0, Za Niya Young 3, Kayana Cloud 21, C’Niya Turner 5, Kayla Shepard 2. Totals: 16 6-10 40.

Eastern View (17-2): Ange Hyonkeu 15, Trinity Washingon 7, McKenna Warren 6, Leila Hackley 11, Saniya Brown 3, Kaidence Brown 4, Destiny Washington 23, Kolby Smoot 0. Totals: 27 9-16 69.

3-pointers: James Monroe 2 (Whitman, Young). Eastern View 4 (Hackley 2, Hyonkeu, S. Brown).

RIVERBEND 50, NORTH STAFFORD 33

The Bears earn the Commonwealth District semifinal matchup on the road over the Wolverines.

Riverbend will travel to Massaponax on Friday to compete for the Commonwealth District Championship.

Riverbend 9 7 18 16 — 50 North Stafford 7 7 9 10 — 33

Riverbend: Bailey Carter 14, Hannah Alexander 8, MaNiyah Alston 7, Aryauna Brent 7, Nia Henley 6, Haley Lanning 6, Shardae Williams 2. Totals: 19, 9-14-50.

North Stafford: Tori Barnes 2, Makyli Johnson 4, Cayla Thomas 11, Naomi Glass 8, Daysha Salgado 2, Madison Velez 4, Elyssa Lee 2. Totals: 13, 7-13-33.

3-pointers: Riverbend 1 (Henley).

BOYS BASKETBALL

MASSAPONAX 64, NORTH STAFFORD 34

The Panthers advance to the Commonwealth District championship with a victory over the visiting Wolverines.

Ben Myers had nine points and six steals to go along with 20 total steals for the Panthers.

Massaponax will host Colonial Forge in the Commonwealth District Championship on Friday.

North Stafford 6 6 14 8 — 34 Massaponax 21 10 15 18 — 64

North Stafford: Vincent Sabatino 2, Yaya Canta 5, Dino Jones 2, Nick Perkins 9, Micah Brown 8. Totals: 12, 4-7-34.

Massaponax: Tyheem Kimble 4, Zach Failor 4, Ben Myers 9, Kaiden Rosenbaum 13, Dalen Ainsworth 6, Devin Johnson 6, Jaylen Wilson 4, Keyvon Cole 5, Antonio Washington 4, Jonathan Zicari 2, Dezzie Ainsworth 7. Totals: 20, 6-10-64.

3-pointers: North Stafford 2 (Edwards 2). Massaponax 6 (Cole. D. Ainsworth, Rosenbaum 2, Myers).

WASHINGTON & LEE 66, RAPPAHANNOCK 40

The Eagles earn the Northern Neck District victory over the visiting Raiders.

Rappahannock 7 16 9 8 — 40 Washington & Lee 17 11 16 22 — 66

Rappahannock: Slade Keyser 2, Brandon Coleman 14, Hunter Self 2, Demetrius Parker 2, Tyshawn Tate 1, Macon Pierson 3, Mark Delano 3, Jack Dooley 9, Xavier Rich 2. Totals: 12, 10-13-40.

Washington & Lee: Vaughn Harris 15, Brandon Washington 17, Jordan Saunders 11, Chris Lee 6, Javione Rich 2, Kevin Ellis 2, Hayden Dove 4, Frederick Oliver 9. Totals: 24, 9-17-66.

3-pointers: Rappahannock 2 (Pierson, Delano). Washington & Lee 3 (Oliver 2, Harris).