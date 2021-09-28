High school sports roundup: Fredericksburg Academy routs Fredericksburg Christian in field hockey

Charlotte Dreany had three goals and one assist, and Hope Amberger posted two goals and one assist as Fredericksburg Academy rolled to a 9–0 field hockey win over Fredericksburg Christian School on Monday.

The Falcons are ranked No. 2 in VISAA Division II, while Fredericksburg Christian is No. 6.

Izzy Larimore, Ashley Luce and Kylie Amberger each added one goal and two assists, while Sage Flynn also scored once for the Falcons (5–0).

Fredericksburg Academy will host Delaney Athletic Conference rival Foxcroft on Friday.

VOLLEYBALL

COURTLAND 3, CHANCELLOR 0

Amanda Trapp had nine kills and two blocks to help Courtland get a 25–14, 25–15, 25–23 Battlefield District win.

Kiyah Lewis added five blocks, and Claire Conway four kills and three blocks for the Cougars.

FIELD HOCKEY

STAFFORD 6, COLONIAL FORGE 0

Madison Patton scored a hat trick, with Olivia Stocks totaling two goals and three assists to help visiting Stafford get a Commonwealth District win.