High school sports roundup: Fredericksburg Academy wins GPAC tournament title

Leaders for the Bears were Zoe Ropper with 11 kills, Allison Lach with nine kills and 13 digs, Isabella Accousti with nine digs and Daisy Pentorn with 23 assists.

CROSS COUNTRY

REGION 5D

Individual runner-up Blake Fairbanks helped Riverbend's boys claim the team title at Thursday's Region 5D meet in Earlysville.

Fairbanks (16:10.5) finished behind Brooke Point freshman Brady Brennan (16:04.1) and helped the Bears score 70 points to 105 for runner-up Stone Bridge. Tyler Arnold (sixth, 16:40.3), Justin Rau (16th, 17:10.3) and Parker Brown (18th, 17:16.2) also finished in the top 20 for Riverbend.

Woodgrove edged Stafford for the third state qualifying spot after both teams scored 142. Justin Polcha was fourth (16:30.4) and Ben Putka 11th (17:02.2) for the Indians.

Other local all-region runners included North Stafford's Samuel Yakulis Jr. (fifth, 16:38.8) and Mountain View's Charles Schilling (13th, 17:05.9).