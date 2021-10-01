High school sports roundup: Fredericksburg Academy wins to stay unbeaten

Ashley Luce tallied four goals and added an assist to help Fredericksburg Academy cruise past Foxcroft 7-0 in field hockey action on Friday.
Kylie Amberger supplied a goal and two assists, Izzy Larimore and Charlotte Dreany each added a goal and an assist, and Hope Amberger chipped in one helper for the Falcons (6-0).
Fredericksburg Academy hosts St. Catherine’s on Thursday.
FIELD HOCKEY
COLONIAL FORGE 2, NORTH STAFFORD 0
Elise Benoit scored both goals to lead Colonial Forge to a Commonwealth District win.
Emma Parè and Briana Benitez-Mejia contributed the assists, while the defensive effort was led by Regan Fields, Schuyler Trail and goalie Ellen Chown.
Thursday’s results
FIELD HOCKEY
STAFFORD 6, BROOKE POINT 0
Olivia Stocks scored three goals and Camryn DeLeva added two to help Stafford remain unbeaten on the season with a Commonwealth District win.
Skyler Doty and Mattie Furrow supplied two assists each, while Stocks and Coco Wallace each had one for the Indians (11-0). Lauren Doty registered the remaining goal.
CHANCELLOR 12, SPOTSYLVANIA 0
The Chargers defeated the Knights in a Battlefield District match led by Ellie Byram with three goals and one assist.
Ella Newman, Regan Bestick, and Caitlyn Bergemann each had two goals and one assist, Kaylin Ozuna scored two goals, Lindsey Loar had a goal and three assists, and Kaitlyn Bestick had two assists.
Chancellor (9–0) will host Courtland on Tuesday.
VOLLEYBALL
MASSAPONAX 3, RIVERBEND 0
The Panthers earn the victory 25–20, 25–12, 25–18 over the Bears in a Commonwealth District match.
Gracen King led with 32 assists for the Panthers, Carlie Clements had 10 kills, Reagan Mangum contributed nine kills and two blocks, Olivia Yakabouski had nine kills and seven digs, and Alexis Rogers earned 14 digs.
Massaponax will travel to Albemarle on Saturday for a tri-match that includes Franklin County.
NORTH STAFFORD 3, COLONIAL FORGE 1
The Wolverines defeated the Eagles 17–25, 25–19, 25–17, 25–20 in a Commonwealth District match.
Saige Thibodaux earned 14 kills, two aces, and seven digs for the Wolverines. Allison Spittal had 15 digs, eight kills, and two aces, Mya Tillman had nine kills and four blocks, Grace Kruzel contributed 20 assists, and Emma Parkyn had 14 assists and six aces.
North Stafford will travel to Massaponax on Monday.
KING GEORGE 3, CULPEPER 1
Bri Ellis had nine kills, five blocks and five aces, and Madison Carlile totaled 31 assists, 11 digs and three aces to help King George get a 25-16, 27-29, 25-22, 25-16 Battlefield District win.
Other leaders for the Foxes (10-5, 5-1) were Rebecca Heim with 15 kills and 10 digs; Sydney Schrader with two aces and six kills; Abby Greenwood with two aces and 23 digs; and Madison Herndon with 11 digs.
FOOTBALL
WEST POINT 54, COLONIAL BEACH 20
Visiting Colonial Beach stayed within striking distance in the first half, but lost four starters to injury as West Point pulled away after the break.
Zaccheus Courtney and Calan Brewster provided scoring runs, and Brewster added a defensive score for the Drifters (2-3), who open Northern Neck District play at Rappahannock next Friday.
|Colonial Beach
|6
|6
|0
|8
|—
|20
|West Point
|19
|8
|6
|21
|—
|54
First Quarter
WP—Phillip Hart 14-yard run (kick good)
CB—Zaccheus Courtney 40-yard run (pass failed)
WP—Kahlil Norris 11-yard run (kick failed)
WP— Kahlil Norris 9-yard run (Kahlil Norris run)
Second Quarter
CB—Brandon Franks 6-yard run (pass failed)
WP—Elijah Adkins 12-yard run (Phillip Hart run)
Third Quarter
WP—Kahlil Norris 5-yard run (kick failed)
Fourth Quarter
WP—Kahlil Norris 24-yard run (kick good)
CB—Calan Brewster 41-yard fumble return (2-pt conversion good)
WP—Elijah Adkins 14-yard run (kick good)
WP—Phillip Hart 18-yard run (kick good)
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING: Colonial Beach—Shaun Johnson 15-62; Zaccheus Courtney 0-98, TD; Paul Holton 7-40; Brandon Franks 6-5, TD; Calan Brewster 1-(-1). West Point—Kahlil Norris 20-130, 4TD; Elijah Adkins 11-82, 2TD; Phillip Hart 7-70, 2TD; 2-9; Jeremy Ware 3-(-9).