High school sports roundup: Fredericksburg Academy wins to stay unbeaten

CHANCELLOR 12, SPOTSYLVANIA 0

The Chargers defeated the Knights in a Battlefield District match led by Ellie Byram with three goals and one assist.

Ella Newman, Regan Bestick, and Caitlyn Bergemann each had two goals and one assist, Kaylin Ozuna scored two goals, Lindsey Loar had a goal and three assists, and Kaitlyn Bestick had two assists.

Chancellor (9–0) will host Courtland on Tuesday.

VOLLEYBALL

MASSAPONAX 3, RIVERBEND 0

The Panthers earn the victory 25–20, 25–12, 25–18 over the Bears in a Commonwealth District match.

Gracen King led with 32 assists for the Panthers, Carlie Clements had 10 kills, Reagan Mangum contributed nine kills and two blocks, Olivia Yakabouski had nine kills and seven digs, and Alexis Rogers earned 14 digs.

Massaponax will travel to Albemarle on Saturday for a tri-match that includes Franklin County.

NORTH STAFFORD 3, COLONIAL FORGE 1

The Wolverines defeated the Eagles 17–25, 25–19, 25–17, 25–20 in a Commonwealth District match.