High school sports roundup: Fredericksburg Christian tops Steward
High school sports roundup: Fredericksburg Christian tops Steward

Parker Ford allowed one run on five hits to leadthe Fredericksburg Christian baseball team to 11–1 visiting Steward School at the FredNats stadium on Friday.

Charlie Brinkman tripled, singled and drove in a run while Ellijah Lambros also drove in a run with a single.

The Eagles (6–3) will next host Highland at the stadium on Thursday.

    RHE
Steward10000   —153
Fredericksburg Christian      1522x   —   11   12   1
M. LEWIS, M. Shamus (4) and H. Goldsmith. PARKER FORD and Charlie Brinkman.
