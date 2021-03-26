High school sports roundup: Fredericksburg Christian tops Steward

Parker Ford allowed one run on five hits to leadthe Fredericksburg Christian baseball team to 11–1 visiting Steward School at the FredNats stadium on Friday.
Charlie Brinkman tripled, singled and drove in a run while Ellijah Lambros also drove in a run with a single.
The Eagles (6–3) will next host Highland at the stadium on Thursday.
|R
|H
|E
|Steward
|100
|00
|—
|1
|5
|3
|Fredericksburg Christian
|152
|2x
|—
|11
|12
|1
M. LEWIS, M. Shamus (4) and H. Goldsmith. PARKER FORD and Charlie Brinkman.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!