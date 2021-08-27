High school sports roundup: Fredericksburg Christian wins opener

TEAM—Luke Chilton 16 pass from Drake Morris (Johnson kick).

Fourth Quarter

FCS—Will Johnson 38 field goal.

FCS—Tyson Jones 53 punt return (Johnson kick).

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING: Fredericksburg Christian—Noah Martin 7-82, TD; Gabe Carjaval 8-53, TD; Avery Hudson 3-64, TD; 4-17; Samuel Hugill 1-4; Christian Ray 1-22; Tim Esunge 1-30.

PASSING: Fredericksburg Christian—Drake Morris 1-3, 16, TD.

RECEIVING: Fredericksburg Christian—Luke Chilton 1-16, TD.

Louisa quarterback Landon Wilson rushed for four touchdowns while the Lions’ defense completely bottled up host Huguenot’s offense as Louisa posted a 30-0 shutout victory in its season opener Friday.

Wilson scored on runs of 1, 15, 8 and 45 yards, amassing 138 yards in total while completing 4 of 11 passes for 28 yard. Jordan Smith rushed for 108 yards.

Though the Lions totaled 320 yards on offense and limited the Falcons to 59, there were blemishes. Louisa lost two of its three fumbles and had 10 penalties for 80 yards.