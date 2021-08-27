High school sports roundup: Fredericksburg Christian wins opener

Noah Martin, Tyson Jones, Gabe Carvajal, Luke Chilton, Hayden Meisinger and Avery Hudson each got into the end zone to help homestanding Fredericksburg Christian get a season-opening win.
William Johnson added a 38-yard field goals and was 6 for 6 on extra points for the Eagles (1–0), who are off next week before visiting St. Anne’s–Belfield on Sept. 10.
|Spartans
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|0
|FCS
|14
|14
|7
|10
|—
|45
First Quarter
FCS—Hayden Meisinger fumble return (Will Johnson kick).
FCS—Noah Martin 16 run (Johnson kick).
Second Quarter
FCS—Avery Hudson 3 run (Johnson kick).
FCS—Gabe Carjaval 5 run (Johnson kick).
Third Quarter
TEAM—Luke Chilton 16 pass from Drake Morris (Johnson kick).
Fourth Quarter
FCS—Will Johnson 38 field goal.
FCS—Tyson Jones 53 punt return (Johnson kick).
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING: Fredericksburg Christian—Noah Martin 7-82, TD; Gabe Carjaval 8-53, TD; Avery Hudson 3-64, TD; 4-17; Samuel Hugill 1-4; Christian Ray 1-22; Tim Esunge 1-30.
PASSING: Fredericksburg Christian—Drake Morris 1-3, 16, TD.
RECEIVING: Fredericksburg Christian—Luke Chilton 1-16, TD.
Louisa quarterback Landon Wilson rushed for four touchdowns while the Lions’ defense completely bottled up host Huguenot’s offense as Louisa posted a 30-0 shutout victory in its season opener Friday.
Wilson scored on runs of 1, 15, 8 and 45 yards, amassing 138 yards in total while completing 4 of 11 passes for 28 yard. Jordan Smith rushed for 108 yards.
Though the Lions totaled 320 yards on offense and limited the Falcons to 59, there were blemishes. Louisa lost two of its three fumbles and had 10 penalties for 80 yards.
The Lions will have a week to work on these issues before hosting Courtland for its home opener Friday.
|Louisa County
|13
|17
|0
|10
|—
|30
|Huguenot
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|0
First Quarter
LC—Landon Wilson 1 run (Caden Lundy kick).
LC—Wilson 15 run (kick missed).
Second Quarter
TEAM—Wilson 8 run (Lundy kick).
Fourth Quarter
LC—Lundy 29 field goal.
LC—Wilson 45 run (Slaughter kick).
|LC
|H
|First Downs
|18
|3
|Rushes-yards
|47-292
|36-59
|Comp-Att-Int
|4-11-0
|0-1-0
|Punts-Avg.
|1-45
|0-0
|Fumbles-lost
|3-2
|2-2
|Penalties-yards
|10-80
|1-5
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING: Louisa—Wilson 16-138, 3TDs; Jordan Smith 15-108; Talley 6-37; Mills 2-9; Johnson 2-7; Comfort 1-6; Miller 1-5; Fischer 1-3; Dean 1-(-5); team 1-(-14).
PASSING: Louisa—Wilson 4-11, 28.
RECEIVING: Louisa—Dean 1-20; Miller 1-6; Fischer 1-5; Smith 1-(-3).
Quarterback Will Landis threw three first-half touchdowns and the Warriors defense blanked Fishburne in St. Michael’s season-opening victory on Friday.
|St. Michael
|19
|35
|7
|7
|—
|68
|Fishburne
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|0
First Quarter
SM—Melvin Spriggs 2 run (Colton Bubar kick).
SM—Kade Sullivan 40 run (kick missed).
SM—Spriggs 10 pass from Will Landis (2pt missed).
Second Quarter
SM—Sullivan 20 pass from Landis (Kick good).
SM—Fishburne snapped punt out of endzone, Safety.
SM—Jalen Gilmore 2 run (kick missed).
SM—Sidney Jones 15 pass from Landis (Will Landis kick).
SM—Jeremiah Lewis 4 run (kick missed).
SM—Gilmore 18 interception return (Bubar kick).
Third Quarter
SM—Hunter Showers 8 run (Bubar kick).
Fourth Quarter
SM—Sullivan 20 run (Bubar kick).
|SM
|FB
|First-downs
|0
|0
|Rushes-Yards
|20-270
|10-(-28)
|Passing yards
|76
|31
|Comp-Att-Int
|5-9-0
|3-24-1
|Punts-Avg.
|0-0
|0-0
|Fumbles-lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Penalties-yards
|5-40
|14-118
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING: St. Michael—Kade Sullivan 4-82, 2TDs; Hunter Showers 5-68, TD; Melvin Spriggs 4-58, TD; Jalen Gilmore 3-21, TD; Garret Baker 1-20; Jeremiah Lewis 2-14, TD; Shawn Turner 1-7.
PASSING: St. Michael—Will Landis 5-9-0, 76, 3TDs.
RECEIVING: St. Michael—Melvin Spriggs 2-33, TD; Kade Sullivan 1-20, TD; Sidney Jones 1-15, TD; Shawn Turner 1-8.
Field Hockey
South County Tournament
Stafford high school went 2–0 in the tournament, defeating Robinson and Woodson by identical 2–0 scores. Olivia Stocks had two goals on the day while Madison Patton and Camryn DeLeva each had one. Coco Wallace, Skyler Duffy and Braelynn Greelaw had assists.