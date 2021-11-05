High school sports roundup: Fredericksburg Christian wins VCAC tournament; Chancellor earns Region 4C title

Morgan Griffis had 20 kills and Sydney Whittaker added 19 to help homestanding Fredericksburg Christian get a 25-22, 25-20, 20-25, 25-23 volleyball win in the VCAC championship on Friday night.

Emily Freel doled out 39 assists for the Eagles (12-6), who with host a VISAA Division II quarterfinal on Tuesday.

Thursday’s results

FIELD HOCKEY

CHANCELLOR 2, COURTLAND 0

Ella Newman had a goal and an assist and Chancellor held visiting Courtland to one shot on goal to claim the Region 4C championship.

Ellie Byram gave the Chargers (18-1) to lead in the second quarter. Newman then finished off a corner play from Ashley Coleman and Kaitlyn Bestick for an insurance goal in the final stanza.

Chancellor held a 12-3 edge in corners on the evening.

Izzy Gregory and Maia Fissel lead the stout defensive effort for the Chargers, who host Loudoun County in Tuesday’s Class 4 quarterfinals.

The Cougars will travel to Heritage (Leesburg) for their quarterfinal matchup.