High school sports roundup: Goode-Wright perfect from line as Jackets dispatch Foxes

Courtland: Grace Whitenack 0, Maya Johnson 10, Shavia Davis 0, Atlee Thompson 4, Deziree Johnson 6, Haleigh Mullikin 2, Janeah Bell 18. Totals: 18 3-5 40.

Riverbend (5-3): Reiley Gibson 4, Aryauna Brent 10, Haley Lanning 7, Jazzlyn Fernandez 0, Sabrina Hunter 2, Maniyah Alston 4, Bailey Carter 4, Madison Sarver 10, Olivia Long 7, Shardae Williams 2. Totals: 22 3-5 50.

3-pointers: Courtland 1 (Johnson). Riverbend 3 (Brent 2, Lanning).

CHANCELLOR 71, EASTERN VIEW 54

Chancellor defeated visiting Eastern View in a Wednesday night Battlefield District matchup.

Powered by the offensive attacks of M’laya Ainsworth, Desirae Ashton and Kendall Scott, the Chargers moved to 7-2 on the season. Ainsworth contributed 22 points and seven steals, while Ashton and Scott scored 18 and 16, respectively.

Eastern View’s Terese Greene scored 20 points, including 10 in the third quarter, but it wasn’t enough as Chancellor got ahead early and kept the Cyclones in check.