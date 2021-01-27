High school sports roundup: Goode-Wright perfect from line as Jackets dispatch Foxes

Ricky Goode-Wright finished with 21 points, including going 7 for 7 from the free-throw line in the fourth quarter, to help visiting James Monroe secure a 58-52 Battlefield District win against King George on Wednesday night.
Goode-Wright finished 9 of 9 from the line for the game, while adding eight assists and three steals for the Yellow Jackets. Tyson Taylor added 11 points, and Travis hudson seven points and six boards.
Nehemiah Frye had 16 points and JaVon Campbell 15 for King George, which couldn’t overcome a slow second quarter where it was outscored 14-4.
JM visits Caroline on Friday.
|James Monroe
|16
|14
|12
|16
|—
|58
|King George
|16
|4
|15
|17
|—
|52
James Monroe: Ke’Shaun Wallace 2, Ricky Goode-Wright 21, Kyle Snider 7, Tyson Taylor 11, Aaron Carter 4, Travis Hudson 7, Joe Hardy 2, Christian Hamm 4. Totals: 20 13-14 58.
King George: Elijah Sherfield 0, Jaden Hobdy 0, JaVon Campbell 15, Von Whiting 6, Ethan Chase 4, Mekhai White 5, Nehemiah Frye 16, Andre Mack 0, Joseph Billingsley 6. Totals: 21 6-10 52.
3-pointers: JM 2 (Goode-Wright, Snider). KG 4 (Frye 2, Whiting, White).
BOYS BASKETBALL
RIVERBEND 51, COURTLAND 44
Jalen Suber and Bryson Long scored 10 points each to help visiting Riverbend remain unbeaten on the season with a low-scoring win over Spotsylvania County-rival Courtland.
Quan Johnson added nine points for the Bears (8-0), who visit Stafford on Friday.
Robert Harvey had 13 points and Aaron Brooks 10 for the Cougars (8-2), who visit Eastern View on Friday.
|Riverbend
|15
|14
|10
|12
|—
|51
|Courtland
|4
|21
|11
|8
|—
|44
Riverbend (8-0): Marquees Foster 3, Quan Johnson 9, Jalen Suber 10, Nate Sherman 2, Grant Messick 0, Logan Suber 5, Bryson Long 10, EJ Wilborne 5, Tajae Moore 7. Totals: 22 4-11 51.
Courtland (8-2): Xander Alston 9, Aaron Brooke 10, Micah Roberts 7, Raejon Harvey 3, Raul Gil 0, Sean Wray 0, Darren Breen 2, Robert Harvey 13. Totals: 18 3-6 44.
3-pointers: Riverbend 3 (J. Suber 2, Wilborne). Courtland 5 (Brooks 2, Alston, Roberts, Ra. Harvey).
BROOKE POINT 62, STAFFORD 54
Matt Harris sank four of his six 3-pointers in the first quarter to help visiting Brooke Point jump out to a 19-6 lead after one quarter en route to a Commonwealth District win.
Harris finished with 19 points, while Edward Simms added 16 to lead the Black–Hawks.
Stafford tried to mount a rally in the final stanza, but couldn’t recover from the slow start despite double-digit point efforts from Amari Moorer (12), Tyler Turner (11) and Joshua Wallace (10).
|Brooke Point
|19
|18
|15
|10
|—
|62
|Stafford
|6
|14
|17
|17
|—
|54
Brooke Point: Ricardo Dixon 0, Demitrus Purnell 1, Christian Leap 5, Jaden Scott 4, Cherdan Petit 3, Lamante Venisee 3, Eward Simms 16, Matt Harris 19, Jordan Scott 5, Eric Mason 4, Chase Scroggins 2, Xaiver Hyman 0, Dallas Braswell 0. Totals: 21 12-20 62.
Stafford: Myles Smith 3, Ruben Velez 3, Joshua Wallace 10, TaiReese Wright 1, Nick Futrell 3, Braxton Fuller 0, Austin O’Donnell 0, Tyler Turner 11, JaSante Thomas 0, Amari Moorer 12, Jh’anif Coles 0, Nick Belako 6, Sean Hopkins 5. Totals: 18 12-23 54.
3-pointers: BP 8 (Harris 6, Leap, Simms). Stafford 6 (Tuner 3, Smith, Velez, Wallace).
MASSAPONAX 45, MOUNTAIN VIEW 41
Trailing by a point with five minutes remaining, Massaponax switched up defenses from a 2–1–2 zone to man pressure. The change forced turnovers that led to easy baskets, propelling the Panthers to a four-point Commonwealth District win over the Black–Hawks.
Mountain View was led by Amari Walker’s eight points and Alex Watts’ seven.
Ben Myers recorded 13 points, Kaiden Rosenbaum hit three 3-pointers and Dalen Ainsworth made four steals to pace Massaponax, which hosts Colonial Forge on Friday.
|Mountain View
|8
|12
|8
|13
|—
|41
|Massaponax
|17
|9
|4
|15
|—
|45
Mountain View: Marcus Tracy 0, Duncan Beaumont 4, Amari Walker 8, Alex Watts 7, Alex Davis 6, Xavier Johnson 4, Tyrus Somuah 4, Colin Carroll 2, Russell Gerald 4. Totals: 14 11-19 41.
Massaponax (7-3): Kaiden Rosenbaum 11, Tyheem Kimble 7, Carson Pugh 1, Dalen Ainsworth 8, Ben Myers 13, Devin Johnson 5, Trey Floyd 0, Bryce Forrester 0, Trevor Bennett 0, Franklin Aziegbe 0. Totals: 15 9-19 45.
3-pointers: Mountain View 2 (Johnson, Watts). Massaponax 6 (Rosenbaum 3, Myers 2, Kimble).
CAROLINE 67, SPOTSYLVANIA 58
The Cavaliers broke open a one-point game at halftime with 22–6 third quarter to build a comfortable lead and defeat the host Knights.
Dominique Washington scored eight of his 14 points in that decisive quarter, while Gabriel Campbell posted a game-high 22 points for Caroline.
Evan Bowles led Spotsylvania with 14 points.
|Caroline
|17
|13
|22
|15
|—
|67
|Spotsylvania
|14
|21
|6
|17
|—
|58
Caroline: Dondre Courtney 0, Dominique Washington 14, Gabriel Campbell 22, Jayden Freeman 13, Jevonte Wright–Parker 3, Shaun Harris 8, Kylic Williams 7, Jeffrey Logan 0, TJ Boxley 0, Irving Olivis Jr. 0, Jacob Brown 0. Totals: 22 18-29 67.
Spotsylvania (0-9): Tre Coogler 12, Austin Boggs 0, Trent Reid 2, Nathan Widener 6, Jacob Jack 0, Evan Bowles 14, Chase Greene 6, Monte McMorris III 8, DeAnthony Pendleton 8, Dillon Robinson 0, Torin Craig 0. Totals: 40 18-28 58.
3-pointers: Caroline 3 (Freeman 2, Campbell). Spotsylvania 2 (Widener, Bowles)
GIRLS BASKETBALL
NORTH STAFFORD 46, COLONIAL FORGE 32
Cayla Thomas scored 16 points, and Nyla Siler added 10 points andsupplied key energy on defense and while running the floor to help North Stafford get a Commonwealth District win on the road.
Desiree Roy also scored 10 points for the Wolverines (3-2), who beat Colonial Forge for the first time in over a decade.
On Friday, North Staford hosts Brooke Point.
Jenna Grey led all scorers with 18 points for the Eagles.
|North Stafford
|14
|8
|16
|8
|—
|46
|Colonial Forge
|4
|8
|6
|14
|—
|32
North Stafford (3-2): Erica Lee 0, Nyla Siler 10, Makyli Johnson 4, Cayla Thomas 18, Desiree Roy 8, Destinee Salgado 6. Totals: 21 4-8 46.
Colonial Forge: Ariana Melendez 0, Maya Thomas 0, Kelli Coleman 2, Kristen Auguste 6, Payton Schwinn 3, Riley DelCore 3, Kacey Chown 0, Anjalia Bryant 0, Jenna Grey 18, Ashlee Fortier 0, Kyra Gatlin 0. Totals: 8 12-20 32.
3-pointers: NS 1 (Thomas). CF 4 (Grey 3, Schwinn).
RIVERBEND 50, COURTLAND 40
Madison Sarver scored six of her 10 points in the fourth quarter to help Riverbend pull away for a nondistrict win on its home court.
Sarver added 10 rebounds and five blocks, with Haley Lanning dishing out six assists for the Bears (5-3).
Aryauna Brent added 10 points Reiley Gibson seven points and eight boards for Riverbend, which visits Stafford on Friday.
Courtland’s Janeah Bell led all scorers with 18 points, while Maya Johnson contributed 10.
|Courtland
|10
|14
|10
|6
|—
|40
|Riverbend
|15
|15
|7
|13
|—
|50
Courtland: Grace Whitenack 0, Maya Johnson 10, Shavia Davis 0, Atlee Thompson 4, Deziree Johnson 6, Haleigh Mullikin 2, Janeah Bell 18. Totals: 18 3-5 40.
Riverbend (5-3): Reiley Gibson 4, Aryauna Brent 10, Haley Lanning 7, Jazzlyn Fernandez 0, Sabrina Hunter 2, Maniyah Alston 4, Bailey Carter 4, Madison Sarver 10, Olivia Long 7, Shardae Williams 2. Totals: 22 3-5 50.
3-pointers: Courtland 1 (Johnson). Riverbend 3 (Brent 2, Lanning).
CHANCELLOR 71, EASTERN VIEW 54
Chancellor defeated visiting Eastern View in a Wednesday night Battlefield District matchup.
Powered by the offensive attacks of M’laya Ainsworth, Desirae Ashton and Kendall Scott, the Chargers moved to 7-2 on the season. Ainsworth contributed 22 points and seven steals, while Ashton and Scott scored 18 and 16, respectively.
Eastern View’s Terese Greene scored 20 points, including 10 in the third quarter, but it wasn’t enough as Chancellor got ahead early and kept the Cyclones in check.
The Chargers will look to strengthen their lead in the region’s standings when they visit King George on Friday, and Eastern View will look to bounce back with a Friday night game at Courtland.
|Eastern View
|11
|13
|17
|13
|—
|54
|Chancellor
|22
|16
|15
|18
|—
|71