High School Sports Roundup: Grayson Wood followed up Monday’s 33 with a 32 Tuesday

Grayson Wood followed up Monday’s 33 with a 32 Tuesday to lead Massaponax to a tri-match golf victory at Mattaponi Springs.

The Panthers posted a 154 team score to beat out Meridian (178) and host Caroline (226).

Massaponax (154): Grayson Wood 32, Bryce Forrester 38, Andrew Steis 41, Connor Blake 43.

Meridian (178): Ethan Barnett 43, Jack Broos 44, Dean Zike 45, Carson Ruoff 46.

Caroline (226): Gerardo Ramos 49, Gordon Storke 56, Jacob Bucerri 58, Lukas Graham 63.

FIELD HOCKEY

Caroline 5,

Northumberland 1

Kaylei Raymond scored two goals and assisted on another in Caroline’s season-opening win.

Madison Taylor, Lili Smith, and Mya Gerber each scored a goal and Larkin Shire contriubuted an assist in the victory.

Caroline (1–0) will travel to Highland Springs Monday.

VOLLEYBALL

Riverbend 3,

Eastern View 0