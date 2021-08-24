 Skip to main content
High School Sports Roundup: Grayson Wood followed up Monday’s 33 with a 32 Tuesday
High School Sports Roundup: Grayson Wood followed up Monday's 33 with a 32 Tuesday

Grayson Wood followed up Monday’s 33 with a 32 Tuesday to lead Massaponax to a tri-match golf victory at Mattaponi Springs.

The Panthers posted a 154 team score to beat out Meridian (178) and host Caroline (226).

Massaponax (154): Grayson Wood 32, Bryce Forrester 38, Andrew Steis 41, Connor Blake 43.

Meridian (178): Ethan Barnett 43, Jack Broos 44, Dean Zike 45, Carson Ruoff 46.

Caroline (226): Gerardo Ramos 49, Gordon Storke 56, Jacob Bucerri 58, Lukas Graham 63.

FIELD HOCKEY

Caroline 5,

Northumberland 1

Kaylei Raymond scored two goals and assisted on another in Caroline’s season-opening win.

Madison Taylor, Lili Smith, and Mya Gerber each scored a goal and Larkin Shire contriubuted an assist in the victory.

Caroline (1–0) will travel to Highland Springs Monday.

VOLLEYBALL

Riverbend 3,

Eastern View 0

Allison Lach had seven kills and ten digs in the bears 25-7, 25-12, 25-20 victory.

Peri Linterman had seven kills, Zoe Topper had six kills and six aces, Trinity Lamberton had 15 digs, and Daisy Pentorn had 28 assists to seal the win over the visiting cyclones.

Riverbend (1-0) will host North Stafford on Monday.

