High School Sports Roundup: Grayson Wood followed up Monday’s 33 with a 32 Tuesday

Grayson Wood followed up Monday’s 33 with a 32 Tuesday to lead Massaponax to a tri-match golf victory at Mattaponi Springs.
The Panthers posted a 154 team score to beat out Meridian (178) and host Caroline (226).
Massaponax (154): Grayson Wood 32, Bryce Forrester 38, Andrew Steis 41, Connor Blake 43.
Meridian (178): Ethan Barnett 43, Jack Broos 44, Dean Zike 45, Carson Ruoff 46.
Caroline (226): Gerardo Ramos 49, Gordon Storke 56, Jacob Bucerri 58, Lukas Graham 63.
FIELD HOCKEY
Caroline 5,
Northumberland 1
Kaylei Raymond scored two goals and assisted on another in Caroline’s season-opening win.
Madison Taylor, Lili Smith, and Mya Gerber each scored a goal and Larkin Shire contriubuted an assist in the victory.
Caroline (1–0) will travel to Highland Springs Monday.
VOLLEYBALL
Riverbend 3,
Eastern View 0
Allison Lach had seven kills and ten digs in the bears 25-7, 25-12, 25-20 victory.