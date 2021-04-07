High school sports roundup: Green, Dishman help Massaponax dig out big victory over Stafford

Mya Green had 10 kills and 19 assists, and Kimberly Dishman totaled 15 digs to help Massaponax get a 25-20, 25-16, 25-19 Commonwealth District volleyball win over Stafford on Wednesday night.
Makayla Wonpat (eight digs, eight kills, six dimes), Reagan Mangum (six kills) and Carlie Clements (nine kills) also stood out for the Panthers (9-3), who play the Cardinal District No. 2 seed in Monday’s Region 6B quarterfinals.
Stafford (5-6), which visits Colonial Forge on Thursday, was led by Gabby Meador with seven kills, two aces and a block; Kylee Thomas with nine kills and an ace; and Jada Williams with eight kills, four blocks and 10 assists.
VOLLEYBALL
MOUNTAIN VIEW 3, BROOKE POINT 0
Autumn Brown had 17 dimes and nine digs, Callie Knight and four dimes and eight digs, and Isa Diaz had 23 assists and eight digs to help Mountain View get a 25-14, 25-18, 25-9 Commonwealth District win.
Zeta Berry (11 assists), Alexis Edmonds (six kills, three aces), Claire Wiese eight kills, three aces) and Nella Bayard (12 kills) also contributed for the Wildcats (9-3).
Jadyn Brown (two kills, two aces, eight digs), Lilly Howard (four kills, six digs) and Taiyanna Terrell (four kills) led Brooke Point (0-12).
FIELD HOCKEY
STAFFORD 3, MASSAPONAX 0
Lexi Bove scored two goals and Olivia Stocks netted one as the Stafford field hockey team remained undefeated on the season with a shutout win over Massaponax.
Sydney Duffy, Alyssa Ianmarelli and Alaiana McCoy added assists for the Indians, who face Colonial Forge on Thursday. Other standout performers for the Indians included Camryn Deleva and Skylar Duffy.
MOUNTAIN VIEW 6, BROOKE POINT 0
Behind a pair of goals from Meghan Hyatt, Mountain View cruised to a Commonwealth District victory over Brooke Point on Wednesday.
Sophia Marquez, Alivia Boatwright, Breasha Rousseau, and Caroline Fortiz also scored for the Wildcats, who move on to the Region 5D tournament next week. Kat Druiett and Hyatt recorded two assists apiece.