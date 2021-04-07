High school sports roundup: Green, Dishman help Massaponax dig out big victory over Stafford

Mya Green had 10 kills and 19 assists, and Kimberly Dishman totaled 15 digs to help Massaponax get a 25-20, 25-16, 25-19 Commonwealth District volleyball win over Stafford on Wednesday night.

Makayla Wonpat (eight digs, eight kills, six dimes), Reagan Mangum (six kills) and Carlie Clements (nine kills) also stood out for the Panthers (9-3), who play the Cardinal District No. 2 seed in Monday’s Region 6B quarterfinals.

Stafford (5-6), which visits Colonial Forge on Thursday, was led by Gabby Meador with seven kills, two aces and a block; Kylee Thomas with nine kills and an ace; and Jada Williams with eight kills, four blocks and 10 assists.

VOLLEYBALL

MOUNTAIN VIEW 3, BROOKE POINT 0

Autumn Brown had 17 dimes and nine digs, Callie Knight and four dimes and eight digs, and Isa Diaz had 23 assists and eight digs to help Mountain View get a 25-14, 25-18, 25-9 Commonwealth District win.

Zeta Berry (11 assists), Alexis Edmonds (six kills, three aces), Claire Wiese eight kills, three aces) and Nella Bayard (12 kills) also contributed for the Wildcats (9-3).