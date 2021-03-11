High school sports roundup: Green leads Massaponax to victory over North Stafford

Mya Green tallied 17 assists and 14 digs as the Massaponax volleyball team defeated North Stafford in four sets (25-20, 24-26, 25-16, 25-12) on Thursday night.
Makayla Wompat added 18 digs and 15 dimes for the Panthers (4-2), who face Brooke Point on March 23.
Leaders for North Stafford (2-3) were Saige Thibodeaux with nine kills and 10 digs, Gracie Mae Griffin with 14 digs and two aces, Alonna McCummings with five kills, and Izabelle Allen with 20 assists and 10 digs.
The Wolverines visit Riverbend on Tuesday.
VOLLEYBALL
MOUNTAIN VIEW 3, STAFFORD 1
Lauren Nelson had 16 kills, 12 digs and 11 dimes to pace the Wildcats (5–0) to a Commonwealth District victory over the Indians. Set scores were 25–20, 25–13, 23–25, 25–19.
Other Wildcats who had standout games were Nalani McBride (34 digs, 11 dimes), Nella Bayard (10 kills) and Isa Diaz (28 assists).
Gabrielle Meador led the Indians with 11 kills and two blocks. Stafford (2–3) hosts Colonial Forge on Tuesday.
KING GEORGE 3, JAMES MONROE 0
Bri Ellis had eight kills and six aces, and Madison Carlisle supplied 10 assist to help visiting King George get a 25-17, 25-17, 25-16 Battlefield District win.
Other leaders for the Foxes (3-1) included Ryleigh Lewis with seven assists and Lauren Wetzel with seven aces, six digs and 14 dimes.
Kayana Cloud had five kills and a block and Teagan Thompson totaled three kills, two assists and two aces for James Monroe (1-3). Scarlett Allen (three kills, four digs) and Olivia Coulan (seven assists, five digs, two aces) also contributed.
On Tuesday, King George hosts Chancellor and JM visits Caroline.
RIVERBEND 3, BROOKE POINT 1
Mallory Burns led the way with 16 kills, and Angela Potts and Zoe Topper supplied 12 apiece to lead Riverbend to a four-set (25-1-, 23-25, 25-21, 25-14) victory over Brooke Point.
Kaelyn McDaniel had 47 assists and Jordan O’Dell recorded 19 digs for the Bears, who host North Stafford on Tuesday.
Brooke Point (0-6) was led by Lilly Howard (nine kills, four aces, nine digs), Jadyn Brown (18 assists, 15 digs) and Kaira Otero (14 digs).
The Black–hawks host Colonial Forge next Thursday.
CHANCELLOR 3, EASTERN VIEW 0
Behind Anna Anderson’s 16 kills, Chancellor cruised to a three-set (25-12, 25-16, 25-14) sweep of Eastern View on Thursday night.
Also for the Chargers, M’laya Ainsworth had nine assists, while Hunter Wright added nine digs.
Chancellor (3-0) will travel to King George on Tuesday.
FIELD HOCKEY
RIVERBEND 3, BROOKE POINT 1
Riverbend got second-quarter goals from Caroline Dedecker and Kaley Sullivan, and a closing third-quarter goal from Emma Houff to get a Commonwealth District field hockey win at Brooke Point on Thursday night.
Ellie Helbling had two assists and Kierra Byrd registered 10 saves in goal for the Bears (2–0), who face Mountain View next Thursday.
JAMES MONROE 6, GEORGE MASON 0
Sarah Rigual tallied five goals and assisted on the other score to help visiting James Monroe topple George Mason.
Ciaran Cubbage also scored, with Maddied Tierney (three) and Kelsey Reviello (one) earning assists for the Yellow Jackets. Goalie Sam Black made two saves.
Wednesday’s results
GOLF
RIVERBEND 172, STAFFORD 183
Brady Falk’s medalist round of 41 at The Gauntlet helped the balanced Bears top Stafford in a Commonwealth District dual match.