High school sports roundup: Green leads Massaponax to victory over North Stafford

Mya Green tallied 17 assists and 14 digs as the Massaponax volleyball team defeated North Stafford in four sets (25-20, 24-26, 25-16, 25-12) on Thursday night.

Makayla Wompat added 18 digs and 15 dimes for the Panthers (4-2), who face Brooke Point on March 23.

Leaders for North Stafford (2-3) were Saige Thibodeaux with nine kills and 10 digs, Gracie Mae Griffin with 14 digs and two aces, Alonna McCummings with five kills, and Izabelle Allen with 20 assists and 10 digs.

The Wolverines visit Riverbend on Tuesday.

VOLLEYBALL

MOUNTAIN VIEW 3, STAFFORD 1

Lauren Nelson had 16 kills, 12 digs and 11 dimes to pace the Wildcats (5–0) to a Commonwealth District victory over the Indians. Set scores were 25–20, 25–13, 23–25, 25–19.

Other Wildcats who had standout games were Nalani McBride (34 digs, 11 dimes), Nella Bayard (10 kills) and Isa Diaz (28 assists).

Gabrielle Meador led the Indians with 11 kills and two blocks. Stafford (2–3) hosts Colonial Forge on Tuesday.

KING GEORGE 3, JAMES MONROE 0