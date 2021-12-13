High school sports roundup: Griffis leads Fredericksburg Christian girls past Trinity

Morgan Griffis had 17 points, 11 rebounds and six assists to help Fredericksburg Christian top visiting Trinity (Meadow View) 46–40 in girls basketball action on Monday evening.
Taylor Thomas added 16 points, six rebounds, four steals and four assists for the Eagles. Grayson Scott added eight points and seven boards.
|Trinity (Meadow View)
|9
|17
|8
|6
|—
|40
|Fredericksburg Christian
|11
|12
|14
|9
|—
|46
Trinity (Meadow View): Emma Weaver 0, Kate Oliver 17, Ji Hartman 11, Mary Rubio 3, Lucy Treene 9. Totals: 15 7-19 40.
Fredericksburg Christian: Layna Thomas 0, Riley Johnson 3, Grayson Scott 8, Hannah Williamson 2, Taylor Thomas 16, Morgan Griffis 17, Layton Trible 0. Totals: 18 5-9 46.
3-pointers: TMV 3 (Hartman 2, Oliver). FCS 5 (Thomas 3, Johnson, Griffis).
GIRLS BASKETBALL
COURTLAND 59,
KING GEORGE 40
Kiyah Lewis scored a game-high 24 points in the Cougars’ Battlefield District victory.
Janeah Bell added 10 points, and Olivia Hilliard had eight points and 10 assists.
Briana Ellis led the Foxes with 14 points.
CAROLINE 53,
MAGGIE WALKER 38
Lexi Gilhuys hit five 3-pointers and scored 16 points as the Cavaliers improved to 3–1. Korryn Parker and Janiyaha Pickett added 11 points each.
|Maggie Walker
|6
|3
|16
|13
|—
|38
|Caroline
|13
|13
|9
|16
|—
| 53
Maggie Walker: Emma Hunter 0, Monam Jabri-Nosah 0, Brynn Defenderfer 22, Kaitlyn Campbell 11, Coraline Kennedy 5, Bridget Plank 0, Pheobe Johnson 0, Luna Foriano 0, Elisabeth Eckstein 0, Alice Bowman 0. Totals: 17 4–11 38.
Caroline (3–1): Korryn Parker 11, Grace Shannon 8, Nya Howard 0, Janiyaha Pickett 11, Camiya Robinson 0, Kaitlyn Rumford 0, Lexi Gilhuys 16, Jada Jetei 5, Tinyia Terrell 0. Totals: 17 10–19 53.
3-pointers: Maggie Walker 0 Caroline 9 (Gilhuys 5, Parker 3, Jetei).
BOYS BASKETBALL
COURTLAND 53, KING GEORGE 38
Darren Green scored nine of his game-high 15 points in the second half to help Courtland secure a Battlefield District home win.
The Cougars host another district opponent on Friday when they entertain Spotsylvania.
|King George
|3
|14
|12
|9
|—
|38
|Courtland
|13
|9
|16
|15
|—
|53
King George: Elijah Sherfield 13, Andre Mack 1, Mekhai White 0, Ethan Chase 2, Nehemiah Frye 5, Kyle Reviello 11, Connor Gray 6, Joe Billingsley 0. Totals: 14 6-15 38.
Courtland (3-2, 1-0): Colin Ryan 7, Jaylen Brooks 5, Aaron Brooks 8, Brooks Shawaryn 3, Micah Roberts 6, Charles Welsh 3, Francis Roberts 0, Terrell Boxley 0, Darren Green 15, Tremon Adams 6, Kayden Simanton. Totals: 20 10-14 53.
3-pointers: KG 4 (Gray 2, Sherfield, Reviello). Courtland 3 (Ryan, A. Brooks, Shawaryn).
FCS 64, TRINITY 56
John Varlas hit three fourth-quarter 3-pointers to help Fredericksburg Christian to its first victory over the season,
Luke Chilton tied Varlas for team honors with 14 points and added 12 rebounds for the Eagles (1–5), who face Chancellor on Dec. 20 in the James Monroe Holiday tournament.
On Saturday, freshman Noah Caesar was named to the all-Eastern Mennonite Tournament team. FCS fell to Seton 72–41 in the consolation game.
|Trinity
|12
|14
|13
|17
|—
|56
|FCS
|8
|14
|18
|24
|—
| 64