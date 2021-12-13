 Skip to main content
High school sports roundup: Griffis leads Fredericksburg Christian girls past Trinity
High school sports roundup: Griffis leads Fredericksburg Christian girls past Trinity

Morgan Griffis had 17 points, 11 rebounds and six assists to help Fredericksburg Christian top visiting Trinity (Meadow View) 46–40 in girls basketball action on Monday evening.

Taylor Thomas added 16 points, six rebounds, four steals and four assists for the Eagles. Grayson Scott added eight points and seven boards.

Trinity (Meadow View)91786   —40
Fredericksburg Christian      11   12   14   9   —   46
Trinity (Meadow View): Emma Weaver 0, Kate Oliver 17, Ji Hartman 11, Mary Rubio 3, Lucy Treene 9. Totals: 15 7-19 40.
Fredericksburg Christian: Layna Thomas 0, Riley Johnson 3, Grayson Scott 8, Hannah Williamson 2, Taylor Thomas 16, Morgan Griffis 17, Layton Trible 0. Totals: 18 5-9 46.
3-pointers: TMV 3 (Hartman 2, Oliver). FCS 5 (Thomas 3, Johnson, Griffis).

GIRLS BASKETBALL

COURTLAND 59,

KING GEORGE 40

Kiyah Lewis scored a game-high 24 points in the Cougars’ Battlefield District victory.

Janeah Bell added 10 points, and Olivia Hilliard had eight points and 10 assists.

Briana Ellis led the Foxes with 14 points.

CAROLINE 53,

MAGGIE WALKER 38

Lexi Gilhuys hit five 3-pointers and scored 16 points as the Cavaliers improved to 3–1. Korryn Parker and Janiyaha Pickett added 11 points each.

Maggie Walker631613   —38
Caroline      13   13  9  16   —   53

Maggie Walker: Emma Hunter 0, Monam Jabri-Nosah 0, Brynn Defenderfer 22, Kaitlyn Campbell 11, Coraline Kennedy 5, Bridget Plank 0, Pheobe Johnson 0, Luna Foriano 0, Elisabeth Eckstein 0, Alice Bowman 0. Totals: 17 4–11 38.
Caroline (3–1): Korryn Parker 11, Grace Shannon 8, Nya Howard 0, Janiyaha Pickett 11, Camiya Robinson 0, Kaitlyn Rumford 0, Lexi Gilhuys 16, Jada Jetei 5, Tinyia Terrell 0. Totals: 17 10–19 53.
3-pointers: Maggie Walker 0 Caroline 9 (Gilhuys 5, Parker 3, Jetei).

BOYS BASKETBALL

COURTLAND 53, KING GEORGE 38

Darren Green scored nine of his game-high 15 points in the second half to help Courtland secure a Battlefield District home win.

The Cougars host another district opponent on Friday when they entertain Spotsylvania.

King George   3   14129   —38
Courtland   139   16   15   —   53
King George: Elijah Sherfield 13, Andre Mack 1, Mekhai White 0, Ethan Chase 2, Nehemiah Frye 5, Kyle Reviello 11, Connor Gray 6, Joe Billingsley 0. Totals: 14 6-15 38.
Courtland (3-2, 1-0): Colin Ryan 7, Jaylen Brooks 5, Aaron Brooks 8, Brooks Shawaryn 3, Micah Roberts 6, Charles Welsh 3, Francis Roberts 0, Terrell Boxley 0, Darren Green 15, Tremon Adams 6, Kayden Simanton. Totals: 20 10-14 53.
3-pointers: KG 4 (Gray 2, Sherfield, Reviello). Courtland 3 (Ryan, A. Brooks, Shawaryn).

FCS 64, TRINITY 56

John Varlas hit three fourth-quarter 3-pointers to help Fredericksburg Christian to its first victory over the season,

Luke Chilton tied Varlas for team honors with 14 points and added 12 rebounds for the Eagles (1–5), who face Chancellor on Dec. 20 in the James Monroe Holiday tournament.

On Saturday, freshman Noah Caesar was named to the all-Eastern Mennonite Tournament team. FCS fell to Seton 72–41 in the consolation game.

   Trinity12   141317   —56
FCS   814   18  24   —   64

Trinity (Meadow View): Carter 3, Vance 9, Liasi 2, Christiansen 32, Peacock 4, Clarke 2, Granderson 4. Totals: 22 8–11 58.Fredericksburg Christian (1–5): John Varlas 14, Noah Caesar 9, Dakota Sellers 9, Cameron Deveau 0, Jack Delao 11, Micah Spivey 2, Luke Chilton 14, Drake Morris 5. Totals: 25 4–12 64.3-pointers: Trinity 4 (Christiansen 3, Carter); FCS 10 (Varlas 4, Delao 3, Caesar, Sellers, Morris).
