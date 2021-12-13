High school sports roundup: Griffis leads Fredericksburg Christian girls past Trinity

King George: Elijah Sherfield 13, Andre Mack 1, Mekhai White 0, Ethan Chase 2, Nehemiah Frye 5, Kyle Reviello 11, Connor Gray 6, Joe Billingsley 0. Totals: 14 6-15 38.

Courtland (3-2, 1-0): Colin Ryan 7, Jaylen Brooks 5, Aaron Brooks 8, Brooks Shawaryn 3, Micah Roberts 6, Charles Welsh 3, Francis Roberts 0, Terrell Boxley 0, Darren Green 15, Tremon Adams 6, Kayden Simanton. Totals: 20 10-14 53.

3-pointers: KG 4 (Gray 2, Sherfield, Reviello). Courtland 3 (Ryan, A. Brooks, Shawaryn).

FCS 64, TRINITY 56

John Varlas hit three fourth-quarter 3-pointers to help Fredericksburg Christian to its first victory over the season,

Luke Chilton tied Varlas for team honors with 14 points and added 12 rebounds for the Eagles (1–5), who face Chancellor on Dec. 20 in the James Monroe Holiday tournament.

On Saturday, freshman Noah Caesar was named to the all-Eastern Mennonite Tournament team. FCS fell to Seton 72–41 in the consolation game.