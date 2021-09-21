High school sports roundup: Grubb is medalist; Massaponax wins title

Colonial Forge’s Makayla Grubb won medalist honors at Tuesday’s Commonwealth District golf championships at The Gauntlet.
Grubb shot a 72 to edge Massaponax’s Grayson Wood by one stroke. Massaponax’s Andrew Steis finished third individually (77), helping the Panthers edge Colonial Forge 321–323 for the team title.
Massaponax, Riverbend and Stafford advanced as teams to the Region 5D tournament Mountain View’s Sept. 30 at Heritage Oaks Golf Course in Harrisonburg. Makenly Tidwell (86), Grayson Margheim (89) and Will Frampton (94) advanced as individuals.
TEAM RESULTS: 1. Massaponax 321; 2. Colonial Forge 323; 3. Riverbend 340; 4. Stafford 360l 5. Mountain View 365; 6. Brooke Point 393; 7. North Stafford 524.
VOLLEYBALL
MASSAPONAX 3, COLONIAL FORGE 2
Gracen King had a solid all-around match with 36 assists, 11 digs and six aces to help visiting Massaponax overcome a 2-0 hole to get a 17-25, 21-25, 25-17, 25-18, 16-14 Commonwealth District win.
Other leaders for the Panthers (6-4, 3-2) were Carlie Clements with 16 kills, Olivia Yakabouski with 10 kills and 13 digs, and Alexis Rogers with 19 digs.
Massaponax visits Mountain View 0n Thursday.
CHANCELLOR 3, CULPEPER 1
Anna Anderson had 20 kills and Kendall Washington totaled 12 to help Chancellor bring home a 23-25, 25-22, 25-10, 25-20 Battlefield District volleyball win against homestanding Culpeper on Tuesday night.
Hunter Wright amassed 28 kills and eight aces, Rachel Margelos added 14 digs and four aces for the Chargers (2-1), who host James Monroe on Thursday.
COURTLAND 3, EASTERN VIEW 0
The Cougars defeated the Cyclones 25-16, 25-15, 25-18, for a Battlefield District victory.
Kalie Hamilton led Courtland with five kills and five aces. Claire Conway contributed five kills and two aces.
JAMES MONROE 3, CAROLINE 1
The Yellow Jackets earn the victory 27-25, 25-16, 23-25, 25-16 in a Battlefield District match.
Teagan Thompson led the Yellow Jackets with 20 assists, 11 digs, four kills, and four aces. Jordan Carter contributed 26 digs, 15 kills, and five aces. Mariah Williams had eight digs, two aces, and three kills, and Imani McJunkin added 134 digs and six kills.
James Monroe (3-1) will travel to Chancellor on Thursday for a Battlefield District match.
MOUNTAIN VIEW 3, RIVERBEND 1
The Wildcats defeated the Bears 25-20, 25-18, 11-25, 25-23 in a Commonwealth District match.
The Bears were led by Allison Lach with 11 digs, eight kills, and five aces. Zoe Topper contributed 13 digs, seven kills, and three aces, and Daisy Pentorn had 24 assists.
Riverbend (3-5) will travel to Brooke Point on Wednesday.
FREDERICKSBURG CHRISTIAN 3, FREDERICKSBURG VICTORY 0
Sydney Whittaker had 13 kills and Brianna DeArmas added seven to help homestanding Fredericksburg Christian get a 25-21, 25-14, 25-12 win.
Taylor Thomas added 14 digs and Emily Freel supplied 16 assists for the Ealges (3-1), who visit Pope John Paul the Great on Thursday.
FIELD HOCKEY
NORTH STAFFORD 2, BROOKE POINT 0
Gigi Cannon and Savannah Learn scored goals in the first quarter with assist coming from Naomi Glass and Peyton Winter.
North Stafford (4-3) will host Massaponax on Tuesday.
MOUNTAIN VIEW 2, RIVERBEND 0
The Wildcats earned a Commonwealth District victory on goals scored by Kat Druiett and Gina Slupek.
Caroline Fortiz and Gabby Bartels contributed the assist in the win over the Bears.
Mountain View (9-0) will host Massaponax on Thursday.
CHANCELLOR 7, CULPEPER 0
Kaitlyn Bestick registered three goals, and Ella Newman totaled a goal and two assists to help visiting Chancellor get a Battlefield District win.
Lindsey Lohr tallied twice and goalie Regan Bestick coverted a penalty stroke for the Chargers (5-0, 3-0). Caitlyn Bergmann added assist.
Chancellor will host James Monroe on Thursday in a match-up of unbeaten and unscored upon teams.
Monday’s results
FIELD HOCKEY
COLONIAL FORGE 9, FOREST PARK 0
Kendall Loescher scored three goals and Evelyn Detar two in the Eagles’ nondistrict romp.
Abby Parè, Makayla Ruth, Morgan Mesterhazy and Schuyler Trail also scored for Colonial Forge, which hosts Massaponax on Tuesday. Mesterhazy, Parè, Kathryn Alznauer, Regan Fields, Sophie Crane and Chloe Ronscholdt had assists.
PATRICK HENRY 3, CAROLINE 1
Lili Smith scored with an assist from Mya Gerber in the fourth quarter for Caroline’s lone goal.
VOLLEYBALL
FLUVANNA 3, CHANCELLOR 1
Anna Anderson had 18 kills and 10 digs, and Rachel Margelos totaled 20 digs and three aces for Chancellor, but Fluvanna captured a 22-25, 25-22, 25-20, 25-21 nondistrict win.
Other leaders for the Chargers were Hunter Wright with 24 assists and eight digs, and Kendall Washington with nine kills.