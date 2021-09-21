High school sports roundup: Grubb is medalist; Massaponax wins title

The Wildcats defeated the Bears 25-20, 25-18, 11-25, 25-23 in a Commonwealth District match.

The Bears were led by Allison Lach with 11 digs, eight kills, and five aces. Zoe Topper contributed 13 digs, seven kills, and three aces, and Daisy Pentorn had 24 assists.

Riverbend (3-5) will travel to Brooke Point on Wednesday.

FREDERICKSBURG CHRISTIAN 3, FREDERICKSBURG VICTORY 0

Sydney Whittaker had 13 kills and Brianna DeArmas added seven to help homestanding Fredericksburg Christian get a 25-21, 25-14, 25-12 win.

Taylor Thomas added 14 digs and Emily Freel supplied 16 assists for the Ealges (3-1), who visit Pope John Paul the Great on Thursday.

FIELD HOCKEY

NORTH STAFFORD 2, BROOKE POINT 0

Gigi Cannon and Savannah Learn scored goals in the first quarter with assist coming from Naomi Glass and Peyton Winter.

North Stafford (4-3) will host Massaponax on Tuesday.

MOUNTAIN VIEW 2, RIVERBEND 0

The Wildcats earned a Commonwealth District victory on goals scored by Kat Druiett and Gina Slupek.