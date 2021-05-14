High school sports roundup: Hamill’s perfect game ends with one out left in win

Evan Hamill came within one out of a perfect game to lead Mountain View to a 4-0 Commonwealth District baseball win at Stafford on Friday night.
Hamill also struck out 11 batters and added a hit, while Britt Yount and Bode Lindauer each added two hits, an RBI and a run scored for the Wildcats.
Hunter Eutsler singled for the Indians.
|R
|H
|E
|Mountain View
|000
|300
|—
|1
|4
|7
|0
|Stafford
| 000
|000
|—
|0
|0
|1
|2
EVAN HAMILL, Bradley Warren (6) and n/a. M. MELLORS, Justin Jenkins (5) and n/a.
BASEBALL
NORTH STAFFORD 5, MASSAPONAX 4
Brian Schule’s sacrifice bunt moved Pearson Ward to third base, setting up A.J. Labrusciano’s RBI single that pushed across the winning run in the sixth inning of North Stafford’s Commonwealth District win.
Ward had led of the frame with his second hit of the night.
Labrusciano, who came on in relief in the fifth inning, then retired the side in top of the seventh to get the win for the Wolverines (4-3), who visit Riverbend on Tuesday.
Christian Gryzb had a hit and run scored, and Mike Shanahan a double for Massaponax.
|R
|H
|E
|Massaponax
|040
|000
|0
|—
|4
|5
|4
|North Stafford
|130
|001
|x
|—
|5
|5
|1
Max Belako, Eric Berg (2), CARTER CASHIN (5) and Christian Gryzb. Hunter Trimarchi, AJ LABRUSCIANO (5) and Brannoc Odlum.
RIVERBEND 5, BROOKE POINT 4
Robert Lotito finished 3 for 4 with an run scored, and Nate Sherman and Ethan Justice added two hits apiece to help Riverbend secure a Commonwealth District win.
Scott Webb was 2 for 2 with two RBIs and two runs scored for Brooke Point.
|R
|H
|E
|Riverbend
|310
|000
|1
|—
|5
|11
|4
|Brooke Point
|001
|010
|2
|—
|4
|4
|3
BILLY FLUHARTY, G. Lewter (7), B. Knuttsson (7) and C. Lanum. Ryan KNEE, Devon Carro (3), Dylan Young (5), Daniel Lombardo (7) and Camden Riley.
SOFTBALL
MASSAPONAX 11, NORTH STAFFORD 1
Emily Collins, Brooke Vaillancourt and Laney Deane each homered to help Massaponax get a Commonwealth District win.
Brenna Morefield, Deane and Vaillancourt each finished with three hits, while Collins struck out 10 on the mound for the Panthers, who host Mountain View on Wednesday.
North Stafford (1-5) visits Riverbend on Tuesday.
|R
|H
|E
|Massaponax
|021
|130
|4
|—
|11
|12
|0
|North Stafford
|000
|010
|0
|—
|1
|5
| 2
EMILY COLLINS and Laney Deane. ABIGAIL LAYNE, Alison Carter and Layla Alvarez.
BOYS TENNIS
COURTLAND 7, MASSAPONAX 2
Singles: Matthew Leonard (Ct) d. Donny Brewster 8-2; Nolan Brewster (Ma) d. Gabe Avelino 8-1; David Ruiz-Rivera (Ct) d. Ahan Chen 8-4; Garrett Erikson (Ct) d. Cameron Jennings 8-4; Colin Friend (Ct) d. Adam Lenahan 8-1; Jamie Rodriguez (Ct) won by forfeit.
Doubles: Brewster/Brewster (Ma) d. Leonard/Ruiz-Rivera 10-4; 2. Avelino/Erikson (Ct) d. Chen/Jennings 10-2; Friend/Rodriguez (Ct) won by forfeit.
Next match: The Cougars (6-1) visit Chancellor on Monday in their regular-season finale.
COLONIAL FORGE 6, NORTH STAFFORD 0
Singles: Boone Orton (CF) d. Eric Martinez 10-1; Gabe Gillespie (CF) d. Ian O’Hare 10-0; Jake Porzainski (CF) d. Aidan Hollister 10-0; Josh Addis (CF) d. Simon Alam 10-6; Bryce Putney (CF) d. Noah Sheiman 10-1; Keegan Kaczmar (CF) d. Mike Fisher 10-0.
Doubles: Orton/Gillespie (CF) d.Martinez/O’Hare 10-2; Porzeinski/Addis (CF) d. Hollister/Sheiman 10-5; Ethan Stack/Wyatt Henderson (CF) d. Alam/Fisher 10-3.
STAFFORD 9, MOUNTAIN VIEW 0
Singles: Nesta Fletcher (St) d. William Hudson 10-6; Sam Emerson (St) d. Mauro Lobo 10-2; Henry Melson (St) d. Jacob Grena 10-1; Luke Osleger (St) d. Hunter Morgan 10-0; Jakob Oldendick (St) d. Elijah Hernandez 10-4; Robert Kohlhaas (St) d. Edgar Rivera 10-6.
Doubles: Fletcher/Melson (St) d. Hudson/Lobo 10-4; Emerson/Jayrod Dela Cruz (St) d. Grena/Morgan 10-0; Oliver Lambert/Jahrome Fletcher (St) d. Hernandez/Rivera 10-2.
Next match: The Indians (8-2) now await their opponent in next week’s Region 5D tournament.
GIRLS TENNIS
MASSAPONAX 7, COURTLAND 2
Singles: Abby Cinco (Ma) won by forfeit; Broke Hyldahl (Ma) d. Adele Granger 10-2; Grace Burner (Ma) d. Madison Shea 10-0; Josie Brewster (Ma) d. Natalie Holt 10-1; Miranda Parrish (Ma) d. Ellie Holt 10-1; Libby Snow (Ct) won by forfeit).
Doubles: Burner/Brewster (Ma) d. Granger/Meredith Stapleton 10-0; Ailish Connell/Parrish (Ma) d. Chloe Davis/Shea 10-8; Holt/Holt (Ct) d. Kimiko Andrew/Jessica Szczepanski 7-1.
Next match: On Monday, the Panthers (9-0) visit North Stafford, while the Cougars (8-2) host Chancellor.
STAFFORD 8, MOUNTAIN VIEW 1
Singles: Emmalie Lemmon (St) def. K. Williams 10-2; Sydney Selby (St) def. S. Singh 10-3; Lauren Doty (St) def. K. Calvert 10-3; Isabella Rouse (St) def. J. Muturi 10-7; Hannah Tse (St) def. D. Forrest 10-1; A. Miller (MV) def. Leigha Montrief 10-4.
Doubles: Lemmon/Selby (St) def. Williams/Singh 8-2; Doty/Rouse (St) def. Calvert/Muturi 8-2; Tse/Montrief (St) def. Miller/Soderholm 8-6.
Thursday’s results
GIRLS TENNIS
COLONIAL FORGE 7, NORTH STAFFORD 0
Singles: Caroline Bignell (CF) d. Alyssa Fenton 10-5; Helen Choi (CF) d. Amaya Henderson 10-2; Michelle Choi (CF) d. Sagie Thibodeaux 10-0; Adelle Bloom (CF) d. Gretchen Nichols 10-2; Brianna Wahl (CF) d. Evelyn Bragado 10-1.
Doubles: Choi/Choi (CF) d. Denton/Henderson 10-3; Bloom/Wahl (CF) d. Thibodeaux/Nichols 10-4.
JAMES MONROE 9, CHANCELLOR 0
Singles: Kelsey Dupuy (JM) d. Rachel Margelos 8-1; Bella McDermott (JM) d. Lea Perez 8-0; Iza Batista (JM) d. Gillian Salsberry 8-2; Olivia Adams (JM) d. Kailana Reed 8-3; Piper Kingsley (JM) d. Erika Arroyo 8-0; Addie Gleason (JM) d. Marian Blanco 8-2.
Doubles: Dupuy/Claire Kingsley (JM) d. Margelos/Perez 8-6; McDermott/Anna Heller (JM) d. Reed/Arroyo 8-4; Margaret Rowe/Nicole Weber (JM) d. Salsberry/Emily Tiller 8-2.
BOYS SOCCER
EASTERN VIEW 12, CAROLINE 1