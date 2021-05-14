High school sports roundup: Hamill’s perfect game ends with one out left in win

Brian Schule’s sacrifice bunt moved Pearson Ward to third base, setting up A.J. Labrusciano’s RBI single that pushed across the winning run in the sixth inning of North Stafford’s Commonwealth District win.

Ward had led of the frame with his second hit of the night.

Labrusciano, who came on in relief in the fifth inning, then retired the side in top of the seventh to get the win for the Wolverines (4-3), who visit Riverbend on Tuesday.

Christian Gryzb had a hit and run scored, and Mike Shanahan a double for Massaponax.