High school sports roundup: Hartley, Grubbs earn medalist honors at Bear Invitational

Colonial Forge’s Matt Hartley and Makayla Grubbs each shot 72 to earn medalist honors at Monday’s season-opening Bear Invitational high school golf tournament at Fawn Lake.

Hartley won a tiebreaker against Battlefield’s Will Sear for boys’ medalist honors. Riverbend’s Dyllan Bell finished a shot behind.

Grubb finished four shots ahead of her closest female competitor, Langley’s Emily Wang.

Battlefield was declared team champion in a tiebreaker after the Bobcats and Colonial Forge tied with team scores of 306. Host Riverbend was third in in the 12-team field at 319.

Drew Senkus shot a 75 for Riverbend, and A.J. Hartley had a 77 for Colonial Forge.