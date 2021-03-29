High school sports roundup: Hatton in on six goals in Colonial Forge win

Maggie Hatton scored her first three goals of the season, as well as setting up three others, to help Colonial Forge get a 6-0 Commonwealth District field hockey win against North Stafford at Embrey Mills Fields on Monday.

Keelan Crane scored twice and added an assist, while Kelly McHugh also tallied for the Eagles (4-2).

Assists also went to Mary Ellen Schuster and Kendall Loescher, with goalies Jaedia Rodgers and Ellen Chown sharing the shutout, and Alison Alznauer controlling the play for Colonial Forge, which visits Massaponax on Wednesday.

FIELD HOCKEY

MOUNTAIN VIEW 2, MASSAPONAX 1 (OT)

Breasha Rousseau scored the game-winning goal on a fast breaker after Alivia Boatwright fed Hannah Gautreaux, who sent Rousseau in for the winner.

Julie Snow tied the game with an assist going to Allie Croley for the Wildcats, who visit Colonial Forge on April 6.

STAFFORD 7, BROOKE POINT 1

Olivia Stocks tallied three goals and Alaina McCoy totaled two goals and two assists to help Stafford get a Commonwealth District home win.