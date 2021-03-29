High school sports roundup: Hatton in on six goals in Colonial Forge win

Maggie Hatton scored her first three goals of the season, as well as setting up three others, to help Colonial Forge get a 6-0 Commonwealth District field hockey win against North Stafford at Embrey Mills Fields on Monday.
Keelan Crane scored twice and added an assist, while Kelly McHugh also tallied for the Eagles (4-2).
Assists also went to Mary Ellen Schuster and Kendall Loescher, with goalies Jaedia Rodgers and Ellen Chown sharing the shutout, and Alison Alznauer controlling the play for Colonial Forge, which visits Massaponax on Wednesday.
FIELD HOCKEY
MOUNTAIN VIEW 2, MASSAPONAX 1 (OT)
Breasha Rousseau scored the game-winning goal on a fast breaker after Alivia Boatwright fed Hannah Gautreaux, who sent Rousseau in for the winner.
Julie Snow tied the game with an assist going to Allie Croley for the Wildcats, who visit Colonial Forge on April 6.
STAFFORD 7, BROOKE POINT 1
Olivia Stocks tallied three goals and Alaina McCoy totaled two goals and two assists to help Stafford get a Commonwealth District home win.
Lexi Bove and Coco Wallace also scores, with Lauren Buckel (three), Alyssa Iannarelli and Bove registering assists for the Indians, who host Riverbend on Wednesday.
Leslie Colliver scored for Brooke Point.
JAMES MONROE 5, RIVERBEND 0
Sarah Rigual had three goals and two assists to help James Monroe pick up a nondistrict home win.
Mila Mejias and Lillian Hutcherson also scored, while Kelsey Reviello and Maddie Tierney contributed assists for the Yellow Jackets.
Sam Byrd made two saves for JM, while Kiki Byrd registered 31 saves for the Bears.
EASTERN VIEW 5, CAROLINE 0
Abigail Schadley had three goals and one assist, and Mia Hutchison added one goal and two helpers in visiting Eastern View’s Battlefield District win.
Avery Stanley also scored for the Cyclones.
Caroline, which travels to Spotsylvania on Tuesday, trailed just 1-0 at the half.
VOLLEYBALL
CHANCELLOR 3, KING GEORGE 1
Anna Anderson had 26 kills, and Rachel Margelos totaled 28 assists and 17 digs to help secure a 25-20, 11-25, 25-17, 27-25 Battlefield District win.
Hunter Wright supplied 16 digs and lone senior Sierra Patterson played well defensively and added three kills and and ace on senior night for the Chargers (7-1), who host Caroline on Tuesday.
Leaders for Kin George (5-3) were Lauren Wentzel with 25 digs, 18 dimes, five aces and two kills; Rebecca Heim with 11 digs, nine kills and two aces; Bri Ellis win seven kills and six blocks; Madison Carlile with 12 assists and Ryleigh Lewis with nine assists.
The Foxes visit Courtland on Tuesday.
MASSAPONAX 3, MOUNTAIN VIEW 2
Mya Green had 23 assist and 13 digs, and Carlie Clements totaled 16 kills and six blocks to lead visiting Massaponax to a 25-13, 16-25, 25-21, 11-25, 15-11 Commonwealth District win.
Other leaders for the Panthers (7-2) included Makayla Wonpat with 18 digs, 12 dimes and seven kills; Kimberly Dishman with 18 digs and nine dimes; and Olivia Yakabouski with 14 digs.
Nalani McBride had 18 digs, 11 dimes and four aces for the Wildcats, with Isa Diaz amassing 41 assists and seven digs. Other contributors were Lauren Nelson with 15 kills and four blocks, Nella Bayard with 13 kills and Cristian Diaz with eight kills.
Massaponax hosts unbeaten Colonial Forge on Wednesday.
CAROLINE 3, JAMES MONROE 0
Lydia Tillapaugh had 18 kills and five blocks to help homestanding Caroline get a 25-17, 26-24, 25-8 Battlefield District win.
Holly Trout added 14 assists, six kills and three aces; Jasmine Baker contributed 10 assists and five kills; and Grace Shannon accounted for seven aces for the Cavaliers.
STAFFORD 3, BROOKE POINT 0
Jada Williams tallied 18 assists and 16 kills to defeat the Blackhawks in straight sets, 25-10 25-10 and 25-22.
Skylar Sullivan added 19 assists and eight digs. Kylee Thomas had eight kills and seven digs.
Stafford will face off at home on Wednesday against Riverbend.
GOLF
EASTERN VIEW 161, SPOTSYLVANIA 196
Jason Mills carded a 39 to earn individual medalist honors and lead visiting Eastern View to a Battlefield District win at the Meadows Farms Island Nine course.
The Knights take on Courtland at Lee’s Hill on Tuesday.
Eastern View (161): Jason Mills 39, Gaige Robson 40, Robert Scott 41, Peter Scott 41.
Spotsylvania (196): Toby LaVoy 44, Jack DiFilippo 49, Wyatt Brown 50, Bryce Daltan 53.
STAFFORD 181, MOUNTAIN VIEW 200