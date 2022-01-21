High school sports roundup: Henderson brothers lead Lancaster past Washington & Lee

Troy and Tyson Henderson led Lancaster with 17 and 13 points, respectively, to help the Red Devils secure the Northern Neck District boys basketball road win at Washington & Lee on Friday night.
Jordan Saunders led Washington & Lee with 15 points and Vaughn Harris led with 14 points but it was not enough to bring the Eagles back.
|Lancaster
|15
|23
|18
|10
|—
|66
|Washington & Lee
|16
|17
|7
|23
|—
|63
Lancaster: Troy Henderson 17, Tyson Henderson 13, Jeremy Smith 12, X’Zaveion Owens 10, Branndonn Wade 8, Gerrion Owens 4, Darius Smith 2. Totals: 24 13-21 66.
Washington & Lee: Jordan Saunders 15, Vaughn Harris 14, Brandon Washington 13, Chris Lee 11, Kevin Ellis 10. Totals: 28 5-12 63.
3-pointers: Lancaster 5 (Troy Henderson 2, X’Zaveion Owens 2, Tyson Owens). W&L 2 (Harris, Lee).
BOYS BASKETBALL
CHANCELLOR 69, JAMES MONROE 60
Chancellor hit 10 of 11 free throws in the fourth quarter, and Kadin Bernard finished with a game-high 28 points to help the Chargers get a Battlefield District home win.
Chancellor was 20 of 25 as a team from from the line to help secure the win.
Cameron Canty added 12 points, including a 4 for 4 effort at the line in the closing quarter, for the Chargers.
|James Monroe
|11
|16
|9
|24
|—
|60
|Chancellor
|13
|16
|17
|23
|—
|69
James Monroe: Ke’Shawn Johnson 8, Tim Ford 0, Kyle Snider 3, Dezaun Robinson 19, Michael Edwards 0, Jabes Roundtree 0, Tyson Taylor 5, RJ Turner 20, Mickens Laurore 0, Jake Wack 5, Tyrone Conteh 0. Totals: 20 10-18 60.
Chancellor: Kadin Bernard 28, Aaron Dabney 7, Javontae Mickens 0, Cameron canty 12, Jordan Nickerson 5, Camden Dodson 0, Zacary Anderson 8, Michael Thompson 0, Josh Mattey 9, Christian Nickerson 0, Alex Sagardia 0. Totals: 22 20-25 69.
3-pointers: JM 10 (Robinson 5, Turner 3, Snider, Wack). Chancellor 5 (Mattey 3, Bernard 2).
MASSAPONAX 61, MOUNTAIN VIEW 33
Ben Meyers led the Panthers with 18 points to secure a Commonwealth District win.
Devin Johnson also scored 13 points and Jaylen Wilson added 6.
Xavier Johnson led the Wildcats with 11 points.
|Massaponax
|15
|14
|20
|12
|—
|61
|Mountain View
|7
|5
|10
|11
|—
|33
Massaponax: Ben Meyers 18, Devin Johnson 13, Jaylen Wilson 6, Antonio Washington 6, John Zirari 5, Zach Failor 4, Kaiden Rosenbaum 4, Keyvon Cole 3, Dalen Ainsworth 2. Totals: 27 4-13 61.
Mountain View: Xavier Johnson 11, Labron Weathers 8, Etienne Somuah 4, Micah Hagander Brenden Robinson 2, Sherwin Tisson 2. Totals: 14 1-4 33.
3-pointers: Massaponax 3 (Meyers, Johnson, Zirari). Mountain View 4 (Johnson 3, Weathers).
COURTLAND 57, KING GEORGE 52
Aaron Brooks scored 21 points and Darren Green 18 to help Courtland hold on for a Battlefield District win.
King George accounted for four of its five 3-pointers in the fourth quarter.
|Courtland
|9
|12
|19
|17
|—
|57
|King George
|5
|12
|14
|21
|—
|52
Courtland: Colin Ryan 0, Jaylon Brooks 0, Aaron Brooks 21, Brooks Shawaryn 0, Micah Roberts 9, Charlie Welsh 1, Terrell Boxley 6, Darren Green 18, Tremon Adams 2, Christian Lewis 0. Totals: 18 19-27 57.
King George: F. Sherfield 12, D. Duffin 2, M. White 6, E. Chase 8, N. Frye 2, K. Reviello 8, C. Gray 11, J. Billingsley 3. Totals: 21 5-14 52.
3-pointers: Courtland 2 (Roberts, Boxley). KG 5 (Gray 3, Chase, Reviello).
GIRLS BASKETBALL
MASSAPONAX 70, MOUNTAIN VIEW 18
M’laya Ainsworth had 21 points, six rebounds and four assists, and Takeira Ramey added 19 points, eight assists, four rebounds and three steals to help visiting Massaponax get a Commonwealth District win.
Faith Butler added eight points, six rebounds and two steals off the bench for the Panthers, who visit Colonial Forge on Monday.
Mountain hosts Riverbend on Monday.
|Massaponax
|25
|17
|15
|13
|—
|70
|Mountain View
|4
|5
|6
|3
|—
|18
Massaponax (10-2, 4-0): Takeira Ramey 19, Kelsey Bowler 2, LaKaiya Butcher 10, Kyra Price 5, Jada Johnson 2, Kiersten Bowler 3, Gabrielle Athy 0, M’laya Ainsworth 21, Faith Bulter 8. Totals: 31 3-8 70.
Mountain View (6-8): Emma Stalteri 3, Gabrielle Bartels 0, Anna Krohn 0, Janelle Sargent 0, To’seana Hook 6, Genesis Betanco 0, Tiara Bigelow 0, Molly Ferland 4, Zarai Marbra 2, Taleah Gaither 1, Elizabeth Harley 0, Alyssa Lovett 2. Totals: 8 2-6 18.
3-pointers: Massaponax 5 (Ramey 3, Ainsworth 2). MV: none.
COLONIAL FORGE 48, STAFFORD 18
Kristen Auguste scored 30 of Colonial Forge’s 48 points in a Commonwealth District home win. Carly Brimhall added 10 points for the Eagles.
|Stafford
|8
|6
|0
|4
|—
|18
|Colonial Forge
|9
|14
|17
|8
|—
|48
Stafford: Tia Hoffman 2, Malia Alam 4, Sara Foster 2, Janiya Adebayo 2, Sandra Fisher 6, Dakota Evans 0, Keyli Daniels 0, Caitlyn Burgess 0, Kaitlyn Tolson 0, Neveah Brooks 0, Genesis Houston 0. Totals: 9 0-0 18.
Colonial Forge: Kailey Palmer 0, Kelli Coleman 0, Carly Brimhall 10, Kristen Auguste 30, Alexandra Adams 0, Adja Diallo 0, Anjalia Bryany 0, Payton Schwinn 8. Totals: 21 4-4 48.
3-pointers: Stafford: none. CF 2 (Schwinn 2).
SWIMMING
CULPEPER VS. CHANCELLOR
Chancellor swim team swept Culpeper at Saint Micheals Pool on Friday night. The Chargers boys won 175-59, while the girls won 117-75.