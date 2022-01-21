 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
High school sports roundup: Henderson brothers lead Lancaster past Washington & Lee
0 Comments

High school sports roundup: Henderson brothers lead Lancaster past Washington & Lee

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Troy and Tyson Henderson led Lancaster with 17 and 13 points, respectively, to help the Red Devils secure the Northern Neck District boys basketball road win at Washington & Lee on Friday night.

Jordan Saunders led Washington & Lee with 15 points and Vaughn Harris led with 14 points but it was not enough to bring the Eagles back.

Lancaster   15   23   18   10   —   66
Washington & Lee   1617723   —63
Lancaster: Troy Henderson 17, Tyson Henderson 13, Jeremy Smith 12, X’Zaveion Owens 10, Branndonn Wade 8, Gerrion Owens 4, Darius Smith 2. Totals: 24 13-21 66.
Washington & Lee: Jordan Saunders 15, Vaughn Harris 14, Brandon Washington 13, Chris Lee 11, Kevin Ellis 10. Totals: 28 5-12 63.
3-pointers: Lancaster 5 (Troy Henderson 2, X’Zaveion Owens 2, Tyson Owens). W&L 2 (Harris, Lee).

BOYS BASKETBALL

CHANCELLOR 69, JAMES MONROE 60

Chancellor hit 10 of 11 free throws in the fourth quarter, and Kadin Bernard finished with a game-high 28 points to help the Chargers get a Battlefield District home win.

Chancellor was 20 of 25 as a team from from the line to help secure the win.

Cameron Canty added 12 points, including a 4 for 4 effort at the line in the closing quarter, for the Chargers.

James Monroe   1116924   —60
Chancellor   13   16   17   23   —   69
James Monroe: Ke’Shawn Johnson 8, Tim Ford 0, Kyle Snider 3, Dezaun Robinson 19, Michael Edwards 0, Jabes Roundtree 0, Tyson Taylor 5, RJ Turner 20, Mickens Laurore 0, Jake Wack 5, Tyrone Conteh 0. Totals: 20 10-18 60.
Chancellor: Kadin Bernard 28, Aaron Dabney 7, Javontae Mickens 0, Cameron canty 12, Jordan Nickerson 5, Camden Dodson 0, Zacary Anderson 8, Michael Thompson 0, Josh Mattey 9, Christian Nickerson 0, Alex Sagardia 0. Totals: 22 20-25 69.
3-pointers: JM 10 (Robinson 5, Turner 3, Snider, Wack). Chancellor 5 (Mattey 3, Bernard 2).

MASSAPONAX 61, MOUNTAIN VIEW 33

Ben Meyers led the Panthers with 18 points to secure a Commonwealth District win.

Devin Johnson also scored 13 points and Jaylen Wilson added 6.

Xavier Johnson led the Wildcats with 11 points.

Massaponax   15   14   20   12   —   61
Mountain View   751011   —33
Massaponax: Ben Meyers 18, Devin Johnson 13, Jaylen Wilson 6, Antonio Washington 6, John Zirari 5, Zach Failor 4, Kaiden Rosenbaum 4, Keyvon Cole 3, Dalen Ainsworth 2. Totals: 27 4-13 61.
Mountain View: Xavier Johnson 11, Labron Weathers 8, Etienne Somuah 4, Micah Hagander Brenden Robinson 2, Sherwin Tisson 2. Totals: 14 1-4 33.
3-pointers: Massaponax 3 (Meyers, Johnson, Zirari). Mountain View 4 (Johnson 3, Weathers).

COURTLAND 57, KING GEORGE 52

Aaron Brooks scored 21 points and Darren Green 18 to help Courtland hold on for a Battlefield District win.

King George accounted for four of its five 3-pointers in the fourth quarter.

Courtland   9   12   19   17   —   57
King George   5121421   52
Courtland: Colin Ryan 0, Jaylon Brooks 0, Aaron Brooks 21, Brooks Shawaryn 0, Micah Roberts 9, Charlie Welsh 1, Terrell Boxley 6, Darren Green 18, Tremon Adams 2, Christian Lewis 0. Totals: 18 19-27 57.
King George: F. Sherfield 12, D. Duffin 2, M. White 6, E. Chase 8, N. Frye 2, K. Reviello 8, C. Gray 11, J. Billingsley 3. Totals: 21 5-14 52.
3-pointers: Courtland 2 (Roberts, Boxley). KG 5 (Gray 3, Chase, Reviello).

GIRLS BASKETBALL

MASSAPONAX 70, MOUNTAIN VIEW 18

M’laya Ainsworth had 21 points, six rebounds and four assists, and Takeira Ramey added 19 points, eight assists, four rebounds and three steals to help visiting Massaponax get a Commonwealth District win.

Faith Butler added eight points, six rebounds and two steals off the bench for the Panthers, who visit Colonial Forge on Monday.

Mountain hosts Riverbend on Monday.

Massaponax   25   17   15   13   —   70
Mountain View   4563   —18
Massaponax (10-2, 4-0): Takeira Ramey 19, Kelsey Bowler 2, LaKaiya Butcher 10, Kyra Price 5, Jada Johnson 2, Kiersten Bowler 3, Gabrielle Athy 0, M’laya Ainsworth 21, Faith Bulter 8. Totals: 31 3-8 70.
Mountain View (6-8): Emma Stalteri 3, Gabrielle Bartels 0, Anna Krohn 0, Janelle Sargent 0, To’seana Hook 6, Genesis Betanco 0, Tiara Bigelow 0, Molly Ferland 4, Zarai Marbra 2, Taleah Gaither 1, Elizabeth Harley 0, Alyssa Lovett 2. Totals: 8 2-6 18.
3-pointers: Massaponax 5 (Ramey 3, Ainsworth 2). MV: none.

COLONIAL FORGE 48, STAFFORD 18

Kristen Auguste scored 30 of Colonial Forge’s 48 points in a Commonwealth District home win. Carly Brimhall added 10 points for the Eagles.

Stafford8604   —18
Colonial Forge      9   14   17   8   —   48
Stafford: Tia Hoffman 2, Malia Alam 4, Sara Foster 2, Janiya Adebayo 2, Sandra Fisher 6, Dakota Evans 0, Keyli Daniels 0, Caitlyn Burgess 0, Kaitlyn Tolson 0, Neveah Brooks 0, Genesis Houston 0. Totals: 9 0-0 18.
Colonial Forge: Kailey Palmer 0, Kelli Coleman 0, Carly Brimhall 10, Kristen Auguste 30, Alexandra Adams 0, Adja Diallo 0, Anjalia Bryany 0, Payton Schwinn 8. Totals: 21 4-4 48.
3-pointers: Stafford: none. CF 2 (Schwinn 2).

SWIMMING

CULPEPER VS. CHANCELLOR

Chancellor swim team swept Culpeper at Saint Micheals Pool on Friday night. The Chargers boys won 175-59, while the girls won 117-75.

BOYS
200 yard medley relay: 1. Kyle Peck, Andrew Le, Garrett Peck, Xander Lee (Ch) 1:53.5, 2. Sam Mahoney, Jack Mahoney, Kyle Corbin, Coy Metzger 2:16.38; 200 free: 1. Mason Pifer (Ch) 2:25.09, 2. Jack Mahoney (Cul) 2:38.38; 200 IM: 1. Andrew Le (Ch) 2:24.30, 2. Sam Mahoney (Cul) 2:24.31; 50 Free: Garrett Peck 24.74; 100 Fly: 1. Sam Mahoney (Cul) 1:09.59, 2. Xander Lee (Ch) 1:11.72; 100 Free: 1. Kyle Peck (Ch) 52.22, 2. Jacob Gonzalez (Cul) 1:07.99; 500 Free: 1. Garrett Peck (Ch) 5:17.18, 2. Jack Mahoney (Cul) 7:12.06; 200 Free relay: Jester Lee, Adam Haus, Landon Eckhart, Mason Pifer (Ch) 1:53.12; 100 Back: Mason Pifer (Ch) 1:13.88; 100 Breast: Kyle Peck (Ch) 1:09.81; 400 Free relay: 1. Garrett Peck, Xander Lee, Andrew Le, Kyle Peck (Ch) 3:53.31, 2. Coy Metzger, Jack Mahoney, Jacob Gonzalez, Sam Mahoney (Cul) 4:32.05.
GIRLS
200 yard medley relay: 1. Morgan Bown, Morgan Parker, Kenya Lawson, Abby Arvan (Ch) 2:13.59, 2. Sarah Rechkemmer, Claire Davis, Meredyth Reingruber, Dina Martinez (Cul) 2:51.98; 200 free: 1. Kendra Le, (Ch) 2:55.87, 2. Ariana Villarreal (Cul) 3:24.82; 200 IM: Morgan Brown (Ch) 2:31.07; 50 Free: Kenya Lawson (Ch) 27.96; 100 Fly: Meredyth Reingruber (Cul) 1:36.78; 100 Free: Kenya Lawson (Ch) 1:02.93; 500 Free: Morgan Parker (Ch) 6:01.71; 200 Free relay: 1. Morgan Parker, Abby Arvan, Kenya Lawson, Morgan Brown (Ch) 1:59.03; 100 Back: Morgan Brown (Ch) 1:10.33; 100 Breast: Morgan Parker (Ch) 1:19.01; 400 Free relay: Sarah Rechkemmer, Cynthia Rudacille, Roya Dadvar, Meredyth Reingruber (Cul) 6:17.84.
0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Innovative insulation unveiled for Team USA ahead of Winter Olympics

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert