High school sports roundup: Henley leads Riverbend girls past Mountain View

Nia Henley scored 21 points and added eight steals to lead visiting Riverbend to a 51-40 Commonwealth District girls' basketball win at Mountain View Monday night.
Aryauna Brent added nine points and seven steals for the Bears (6-1, 12-2), and Hannah Alexander had six points and 10 rebounds. Taleah Gaither had 14 points, eight rebounds and four steals for the Wildcats (2-5, 9-6).
Riverbend 15 21 12 4 - 52
Mountain View 7 13 9 11 - 40
Riverbend (6-1, 12-2): Shavia Davis 0, Riley Baker-Schiel 0, Charlotte Mullinax 7, Aryana Brent 9, Jazelyn Fernandez 0, Maniyah Alston 2, Olivia Long 4, Nia Henley 21, Lydia Tanner 2, Hannah Alexander 6. Totals: 19 12-19 51.
Mountain View (2-4, 9-6): Laniyah Wright 0, Zahra Lagault 0, Genesis Bentanco 3. Janelle Sargent 0, Christin Stewart 3, Hannah Neiss 0, Tiara Bigelow 2, Taleah Gaither 14, Alysia Kelly 0, Lizzy Fleming 6, Molly Ferland 0, Tamia Nelson 4, Liz Harley 8. Totals: 15 8-14 40.
Three-pointers: Riverbend 1 (Mullinax); Mountain View 2 (Betanco, Stewart).
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Oakcrest 43, FCS 40: Despite Layna Thomas’ 11 points and four steals, plus 15 rebounds and six blocks from Emma Minnick, Fredericksburg Christian lost a road game in McLean.
The Eagles will host Seton Tuesday. Natalie Major led FCS Oakcrest (12-3) with 16 points.