High school sports roundup: Highland hands FCS loss
Fredericksburg Christian’s starting pitcher Connor Floyd struck out five and allowed only two earned runs over 4 2/3 innings, but the Eagles baseball team dropped at 4-2 decision at Highland on Tuesday.

Elijah Lambros had two hits and two stolen bases, along with 1 1/3 innings pitched in the loss.

     RHE
Fredericksburg Christian      100   100   0   —   2   5   2
Highland110200x   —451
CONNOR FLOYD, Elijah Lambros (5), and Charlie Brinkman. E. WAGNER, J. Gimbel (5), B. Cuddington (6), and G. Pancione.
