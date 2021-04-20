High school sports roundup: Highland hands FCS loss

Fredericksburg Christian’s starting pitcher Connor Floyd struck out five and allowed only two earned runs over 4 2/3 innings, but the Eagles baseball team dropped at 4-2 decision at Highland on Tuesday.
Elijah Lambros had two hits and two stolen bases, along with 1 1/3 innings pitched in the loss.
|R
|H
|E
|Fredericksburg Christian
|100
|100
|0
|—
|2
|5
|2
|Highland
|110
|200
|x
|—
|4
|5
|1
CONNOR FLOYD, Elijah Lambros (5), and Charlie Brinkman. E. WAGNER, J. Gimbel (5), B. Cuddington (6), and G. Pancione.
