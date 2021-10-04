High school sports roundup: Indians overcome deficit for victory over Wildcats

Mountain View jumped out to an early 2–0 lead, but Stafford responded with four unanswered goals to earn a 4–2 Commonwealth District field hockey win Monday.
Olivia Stocks and Camryn DeLeva each scored and assisted each other sandwiched around a tally from Mattie Furrow, assisted by Stocks, to give the Indians (12–0) a 3–2 lead.
Furrow added a second goal for insurance, while Skylar Duffy led the defensive effort for Stafford, which visits North Stafford on Tuesday.
Sierra Crews and Julie Snow scored the goals for the Wildcats (9-2), which were the first two allowed by the Indians all season. Cat Druiett and Sophia Marquez assisted the scores.
FIELD HOCKEY
FREDERICKSBURG CHRISTIAN 4, STEWARD 1
Grayson Scott totaled two goals and one assist to help Fredericksburg Christian get a win.
Alaina Webb supplied one goal and one assist, with Ava Smith also scoring for the Eagles, who visit Highland on Friday.
VOLLEYBALL
MOUNTAIN VIEW 3, STAFFORD 2
Alaina Corbin compiled 57 assists and eight digs to help Mountain View earn a 25-23, 17-25, 28-26, 23-25. 15-9 Commonwealth District win.
Other contributors for the Wildcats (20-0, 7-0) were Nella Bayard with 20 kills and 15 digs; Lauren Nelson with 14 kills and eight digs; and Nalani McBride with 21 digs.
Mountain View (19-0, 7-0) hosts Colonial Forge on Tuesday.
Ina Aoelua had 19 kills and Gabby Meador 18 for Stafford (6-3), which visits North Stafford Tuesday. Skylar Sullivan and Jada Williams each had 21 assists.
JAMES MONROE 3, EASTERN VIEW 2
Jordan Carter had eight kills, six digs and two blocks to help homestanding James Monroe notch a 7-25, 25-19, 14-25, 25-22, 15-5 Battlefield District win.
Teagan Thompson added 13 assists and four kills, with Mariah Williams amassing four kills, four aces, two blocks and six digs for the Yellow Jackets (3-5).