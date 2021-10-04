High school sports roundup: Indians overcome deficit for victory over Wildcats

Mountain View jumped out to an early 2–0 lead, but Stafford responded with four unanswered goals to earn a 4–2 Commonwealth District field hockey win Monday.

Olivia Stocks and Camryn DeLeva each scored and assisted each other sandwiched around a tally from Mattie Furrow, assisted by Stocks, to give the Indians (12–0) a 3–2 lead.

Furrow added a second goal for insurance, while Skylar Duffy led the defensive effort for Stafford, which visits North Stafford on Tuesday.

Sierra Crews and Julie Snow scored the goals for the Wildcats (9-2), which were the first two allowed by the Indians all season. Cat Druiett and Sophia Marquez assisted the scores.

FIELD HOCKEY

FREDERICKSBURG CHRISTIAN 4, STEWARD 1

Grayson Scott totaled two goals and one assist to help Fredericksburg Christian get a win.

Alaina Webb supplied one goal and one assist, with Ava Smith also scoring for the Eagles, who visit Highland on Friday.

VOLLEYBALL

MOUNTAIN VIEW 3, STAFFORD 2