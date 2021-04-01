High school sports roundup: James Monroe, Chancellor roll to Battlefield District wins

Chancellor (9–1) travels to James Monroe on Tuesday for another Battlefield District match.

CAROLINE 3, SPOTSYLVANIA 0

Lydia Tillapaugh had 11 kills and two aces to help the Cavaliers dispatch the Knights in straight sets, 25–23, 15–13, 25–18.

Jasmine Baker made seven kills and 11 assists, Grace Shannon provided six kills and four aces, and Holly Trout notched eight assists and four kills for Caroline, which faces Courtland on Tuesday.

For Spotsylvania, Chloe Roark had five kills, Lily Harper recorded 14 digs and Brooke Leonard added 10 assists.

Spotsylvania (3–7) hosts Eastern View Tuesday.

KING GEORGE 3, JAMES MONROE 0

Jaylin Washington had four kills, three aces and two blocks, and Bri Ellis added three aces, three kills and two blocks to help King George get a 25-19, 25-18, 25-13 Battlefield District home win.

Other leaders for the Foxes (7-3)—who host Spotsylvania next Thursday—were Madison Carlile with 13 assists, eight digs and three aces, and Lauren Wentzel with 15 digs and three aces.