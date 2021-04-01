High school sports roundup: James Monroe, Chancellor roll to Battlefield District wins

Free Lance–Star winter track athlete of the year Ginny Beringer quickly shifted into field hockey mode, scoring four goals and recording an assist to lead James Monroe to an 11–0 win over host Caroline in a Thursday Battlefield District contest.
Sarah Rigual had three goals and two assists, Ciaran Cubbage notched a pair of goals, Kelsey Reviello scored and posted two assists and Grace Maynard capped the scoring for the Yellow Jackets.
FIELD HOCKEY
CHANCELLOR 11, KING GEORGE 0
Ellie Byram and Ashley Coleman had three goals each, and Kaitlyn Bestick added one goals and four helpers in homestanding Chancellor’s Battlefield District win.
Ella Newman (two goals, two assists), Erin Dameron (one goal, two assists) and Caitlyn Bermann (one goal, one assist) also got on the scoresheet for the Chargers (4-2), who take on James Monroe on Tuesday at Fredericksburg Fieldhouse.
VOLLEYBALL
CHANCELLOR 3, EASTERN VIEW 0
Anna Anderson made 13 kills to help the Chargers post a shutout of the host Cyclones. Set scores were 25–22, 25–19, 25–22.
Kendall Washington contributed to the Chancellor’s cause with 10 kills, while M’laya Ainsworth added seven kills and Paris Johnson made 14 digs.
Chancellor (9–1) travels to James Monroe on Tuesday for another Battlefield District match.
CAROLINE 3, SPOTSYLVANIA 0
Lydia Tillapaugh had 11 kills and two aces to help the Cavaliers dispatch the Knights in straight sets, 25–23, 15–13, 25–18.
Jasmine Baker made seven kills and 11 assists, Grace Shannon provided six kills and four aces, and Holly Trout notched eight assists and four kills for Caroline, which faces Courtland on Tuesday.
For Spotsylvania, Chloe Roark had five kills, Lily Harper recorded 14 digs and Brooke Leonard added 10 assists.
Spotsylvania (3–7) hosts Eastern View Tuesday.
KING GEORGE 3, JAMES MONROE 0
Jaylin Washington had four kills, three aces and two blocks, and Bri Ellis added three aces, three kills and two blocks to help King George get a 25-19, 25-18, 25-13 Battlefield District home win.
Other leaders for the Foxes (7-3)—who host Spotsylvania next Thursday—were Madison Carlile with 13 assists, eight digs and three aces, and Lauren Wentzel with 15 digs and three aces.
James Monroe (2-9) was led by Scarlett Allen with five digs, four kills and an aces; Imani McJunkin with 12 digs, three aces and two kills; and Kayanna Spires with five blocks and two kills.
The Yellow Jackets host Chancellor on Tuesday.
CROSS COUNTRY
TRI-MEET AT PRATT PARK
King George’s Gavin McCraw and James Monroe’s Isabel Whitman were the top finishers at the race at Pratt Park in Stafford.
McCraw was the top finisher in the 5k race at 18 minutes and 38 seconds. Whiteman led the girls by breaking the tape at 21:54.
The Region 3B meet will take place on April 13 in Woodstock.
GIRLS
Team: James Monroe 23, King George 32, Spotsylvania forfeit.
Individuals: 1. Isabel Whitman (JM) 21:54, 2. Eleanor Beazey (KG) 22:02, 3. Cecelia Lucas (JM) 22:27, 4. Sydney Wynn (JM) 22:56, 5. McLaren Reed (JM) 23:35.
BOYS
Team: King George 23, James Monroe 33, Spotsylvania 69.
Individuals: 1. Gavin McCraw (KG) 18:38, 2. Graham Patterson (KG) 19:19, 3. Jackson White (KG) 19:40, 4. Brandon McVade (JM) 19:42, 5. Edward Villegas (JM) 19:43, 6. Jack Greven (JM) 19:44.
FOOTBALL
COLONIAL FORGE 36, STAFFORD 6
Jordan Barnett had touchdown runs of 1, 10, 45 and 37 yards and finished with 208 total yards on the ground to lead Colonial Forge to a Commonwealth District win. Josh Hand also kicked a 21-yard field goal for the Eagles.
Tuesday's Result
GOLF
COURTLAND 192, SPOTSYLVANIA 219
Jack Hayden was medalist as the Cougars (3–1) earned a Battlefield District victory at Lee’s Hill Golf Club.