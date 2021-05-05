High school sports roundup: James Monroe, Courtland get girls soccer wins

Charlotte Snead and C’niyah Turner each scored twice to help James Monroe secure a 4-1 Battlefield District girls soccer win against King George on Wednesday.
Isabel Whitman supplied three assists, while Snead added one for the Yellow Jackets.
GIRLS SOCCER
COURTLAND 4, SPOTSYLVANIA 0
Olivia Haynes led the Cougars with three goals and one assist to beat the Knights.
Madison McDermott tallied one goal and one assist and Hannah Aiken recorded one assist.
Courtland (1-0) will face off at Massaponax Thursday.
BOYS SOCCER
WASHINGTON & LEE 4, NORTHUMBERLAND 0
William Luzier scored twie, and Yahir Antunez and Corey Mumford each tallied once to help Washington & Lee (1-1) get a Northern Neck District win.
GIRLS LACROSSE
COLONIAL FORGE 21, RIVERBEND 6
Maggie Hatton had five goals and three assists, and Vanessa Ronsholdt totaled four goals and eight draw controls to help Colonial Forge get a Commonwealth District victory.
Other leaders for the Eagles included Faith Piser with three goals and four assists; Mary Ellen Schuster with four goals, three assists and four draw controls; Anne Marie Hanville with two goals; and Avery Hartenstein with a goal, an assist and five draw controls.
SOFTBALL
FREDERICKSBURG CHRISTIAN 9, BRUNSWICK ACADEMY 3
Rylie Johnson and Madi Bachman each went 3 for 3 with three runs scored to help visiting Fredericksburg Christian get a 9-3 softball win at Brunswick Academy on Wednesday.
Bachman added two RBIs and Johnson one, while Paige Bachman struck out nine on the mound for the Eagles.
|R
|H
|E
|Fredericksburg Christian
|304
|011
|0
|—
|9
|9
|1
|Brunswick Academy
|000
|102
|0
|—
|4
|3
|6
PAIGE BACHMAN and Madi Bachman. L. HOWERTON, S. Paul (3) and A. Rivas.
MOUNTAIN VIEW 13, COLONIAL FORGE 0
Annalise Pudimott went 4 for 4 with four RBIs to help Mountain View cruise to a Commonwealth District home win.
Lexi Kantor, Annaliese Franklin and Caleigh Eberhart added 3-for-4 efforts for the Wildcats (3-1), who visit Riverbend on Thursday.
|R
|H
|E
|Colonial Forge
|000
|000
|—
|0
|5
|1
|Mountain View
|433
|03
|—
|13
|18
|0
KACI STEPHENSON, Maddie Smith (2), Stephenson (5) and Emily Morgan. LAYNE FRITZ and Annaliese Franklin.
BOYS TENNIS
COURTLAND 7, KING GEORGE 2
Singles: Matthew Leonard (Ct) d. Max Freitas 8-0; Gabe Avelino (Ct) d. Noah Buckwatter 8-1; Garrett Erikson (Ct) d. Chase Lindal 8-2; Colin Friend (Ct) d. Roger Sciafa 9-8 (7-1); Jamie Rodriguez (Ct) d. Kenneth Chan 8-5; Kevin Myers (KG) d. Ethan Furr 8-1.
Doubles: Leonard/ Avelino (Ct) d. Freitag/Buckwatter 8-4; Erikson/Friend (Ct) d. Lindal/Sciafa 8-3; Chan/Myers (KG) d. Rodriguez/Furr 8-4.
Next match: The Cougars (5-0) visit Eastern View, while the Foxes (1-3) visit Chancellor on Monday.
GIRLS TENNIS
CHANCELLOR 7, EASTERN VIEW 2
Singles: Miranda McCoy (EV) d. Rachel Margelos 8-1; Lea Perez (Ch) d. Elle Castro 8-4; Gillian Salsberry (Ch) d. Eie Bittle 8-3; Kailana Reed (Ch) d. Ainsley Ayers 8-5; Erika Arroyo (Ch) d. Ava Conway 8-4; Marian Blanco (Ch) d. Kendall R. 8-4.
Doubles: Margelos/Perez (Ch) d. McCoy/Castro 8-5; Reed/Arroyo (Ch) d. Bittle/Ayers 8-2; Conway/Alyssa Kitts (EV) d. Salsberry/Emily Tiller 8-6.
SPOTSYLVANIA 6, CAROLINE 3
Singles: Josh Madison (St) d. Andrew Parker 8-1; Xavier Atkins (Ca) d. Erik Waterman 8-6; Luke Wahlquist (Sp) d. Aidan Harrison 8-6; Jordan Low (Sp) d. Ashton Dustin 8-3; Drew Difilippo (Sp) d. Robert Cobb 8-2; Charles Toure (Ca) d. Wyatt Brown 8-0.
Doubles: Atkins/Parker (Ca) d. Madison/Waterman 11-9; Difilippo/Brown (Sp) d. Dustin/Toure 8-5; Wahlquist/Low (Sp) d. Cobb/Harrison 8-3.
COURTLAND 8, KING GEORGE 1
Singles: Mac Watkins (Ct) d. Lauren Wentzel 8-5; Adele Granger (Ct) d. Terry Scaife 8-2; Meredith Stapleton (Ct) d. Megan Ochoe 8-0; Madison Shea (Ct) d. Jessie Wang 8-0; Natalie Holt (Ct) d. Paige Baker 8-1; Ellie Holt (Ct) d. Carter Wasser 8-1.
Doubles: Wentzel/Scaife (KG) d. Watkins/Shea 8-3; Avery Brown/Regan Lovell (Ct) d. Ochoe/Wong 8-4; Libby Snow/Kelsie Ashwood (Ct) d. Paige Baker/Maria Poley 8-3.
Next Match: The Cougars (5-1, 5-1) host Eastern View on Monday.
BROOKE POINT 7, MOUNTAIN VIEW 2
Singles: K. Williams (MV) d. Abby Tivin 10-8; Victoria Rios (BP) d. S. Singh 10-1; Zhaleen Emerson (BP) d. K. Caivert 10-2; Gloria Johnson (BP) d. V. Parague 10-1; A. Miller (MV) d. Paige Gillespie 10-1; Cheyenne Smith (BP) d. J. Muturi 10-6.
Doubles: Emerson/Johnson (BP) d. Williams/Caivert 8-4; Rios/Smith (BP) d. Parague/Miller 8-1; Gillespie/Olivia Ohleges (BP) d. Ashlyn Fields/Ahriel Robinson 10-6.
Next match: The Black–Hawks (4-1) host Colonial Forge on Friday.
Tuesday’s result
BOYS SOCCER
SPOTSYLVANIA 5, CAROLINE 3
Josiah Patterson and Isaac Pemberton each scored twice to help Spotsylvania get a Battlefield District win.
Nathaniel Thomas also scored and goalie Austin Storm made two saves for the Knight.
Mathew McCeney notched goals and Nolan Gibbs one, with Gabe Shire registering 11 saves for Caroline.
BASEBALL
MASSAPONAX 5, RIVERBEND 4
Christion Gryzb finished with a hit and three RBIs, including the game winner in the bottom on the seventh to help Massaponax get a Commonwealth District win.
Tommy Lagana doubled to start off the three-run seventh for the Panthers.
Robert Lotito finished 2 for 4 with a adouble and and RBI, while Colin Snyder had a hits and and two RBIs for Riverbend, which entertains Stafford on Tuesday.