High school sports roundup: James Monroe, Courtland get girls soccer wins

Charlotte Snead and C’niyah Turner each scored twice to help James Monroe secure a 4-1 Battlefield District girls soccer win against King George on Wednesday.

Isabel Whitman supplied three assists, while Snead added one for the Yellow Jackets.

GIRLS SOCCER

COURTLAND 4, SPOTSYLVANIA 0

Olivia Haynes led the Cougars with three goals and one assist to beat the Knights.

Madison McDermott tallied one goal and one assist and Hannah Aiken recorded one assist.

Courtland (1-0) will face off at Massaponax Thursday.

BOYS SOCCER

WASHINGTON & LEE 4, NORTHUMBERLAND 0

William Luzier scored twie, and Yahir Antunez and Corey Mumford each tallied once to help Washington & Lee (1-1) get a Northern Neck District win.

GIRLS LACROSSE

COLONIAL FORGE 21, RIVERBEND 6

Maggie Hatton had five goals and three assists, and Vanessa Ronsholdt totaled four goals and eight draw controls to help Colonial Forge get a Commonwealth District victory.