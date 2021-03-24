High school sports roundup: James Monroe dispatches Eastern View

Sarah Rigual scored two goals, one being a stroke and assisted on another score to help James Monroe cruise to a field hockey win at Eastern View on Wednesday evening.

Also scoring for the Yellow Jackets were Kelsey Reviello, Ciaran Cubbage and Ginny Beringer, while Celie Constantine and Monze Sanduval each supplied assists.

Goalie Sam Black made two saves to get the shutour for JM, while Alana Barrett registered 21 for Eastern View.

Tuesday’s result

GOLF

RIVERBEND D. NORTH STAFFORD

Andrew Senkus carded a 38, just ahead of teammates Brady Falk and Ari Baquire who finished with 39s, to win medalist honors and led the Bears to a Commonwealth District win at Fawn Lake Contry Club on Tuesday.

Luke DeGallery shot a 49 for Riverbend, which takes on Massaponax at Lee’s Hill Golf Club on Thursday.

VOLLEYBALL

COURTLAND 3, CHANCELLOR 0

Hunter Wright registered 15 digs and Anna Anderson totaled eight kills for visiting Chancellor in a 25-11, 25-23, 25-21 Battlefield District setback.

Chancellor (6-1) returns to action on Monday when it entertains King George in another district matchup.