High school sports roundup: James Monroe sets new marks in boys lacrosse victory

James Monroe got its first-ever district victory, led by Trey Paroongsup’s school-record 41 saves in a 16-14 boys lacrosse win over Eastern View on Wednesday.

Luke Dumont set the Yellow Jackets goals- and points-in-a-game records with seven goals and three assists. Jack Wack had five goals and four assists, Sam Dumont had two goals and three assists, and Matthew Franklin and Jack Alessi each contributed a goal.

GIRLS SOCCER

RIVERBEND 2, NORTH STAFFORD 1

The Bears (1-3) had two goals scored on the night by Raquel Johnson and Allyson Juarez. Lauren Peyton contributed an assist on the first goal of the night.

BOYS SOCCER

MASSAPONAX 4, STAFFORD 0

Liam Thomson had a goal and an assist, and goalie Griffin Woodford earned his first career shutout to help Massaponax get a Commonwealth District home win.

Lincoln Graham, Godfrey Abel and Alex Zamorano also scores, while Javin King, Jack Crist and Aidan Amidon earned assists for the Panthers (5-0-1), who entertain Brooke Point on May 25.

BASEBALL