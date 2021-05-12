High school sports roundup: James Monroe sets new marks in boys lacrosse victory

James Monroe got its first-ever district victory, led by Trey Paroongsup’s school-record 41 saves in a 16-14 boys lacrosse win over Eastern View on Wednesday.
Luke Dumont set the Yellow Jackets goals- and points-in-a-game records with seven goals and three assists. Jack Wack had five goals and four assists, Sam Dumont had two goals and three assists, and Matthew Franklin and Jack Alessi each contributed a goal.
GIRLS SOCCER
RIVERBEND 2, NORTH STAFFORD 1
The Bears (1-3) had two goals scored on the night by Raquel Johnson and Allyson Juarez. Lauren Peyton contributed an assist on the first goal of the night.
BOYS SOCCER
MASSAPONAX 4, STAFFORD 0
Liam Thomson had a goal and an assist, and goalie Griffin Woodford earned his first career shutout to help Massaponax get a Commonwealth District home win.
Lincoln Graham, Godfrey Abel and Alex Zamorano also scores, while Javin King, Jack Crist and Aidan Amidon earned assists for the Panthers (5-0-1), who entertain Brooke Point on May 25.
BASEBALL
NORTH STAFFORD 2, RIVERBEND 0
Jacob Via pitched five innings of relief, striking out eight to help North Stafford get a 2-0 baseball win against visiting Riverbend on Wednesday.
A.J. Labrusciano finished 2 for 3 with an RBI single, while Casey Fletcher had a hit and an RBI for the Wolverines (3-3).
|R
|H
|E
|Riverbend
|000
|000
|0
|—
|0
|3
|1
|North Stafford
|000
|110
|x
|—
|2
|5
|0
TJ McDONOUGH and Collin Snyder. Ryan Hawkins, JACOB VIA (3) and Brannoc Odlum.
BOYS TENNIS
RIVERBEND 9, MASSPONAX 0
Singles: Jack Wexler (Rb) d. Donny Brewster 10-0; Chase Catullo (Rb) d. Nolan Brewster 10-4; Ryan Catullo (Rb) d. Alan Chen 10-2; Jack Scriviani (Rb) d. Adam Lennigan 10-1; Dave Chandra (Rb) d. Izzy Bautista 10-1.
Doubles: Wexler/C. Catullo (Rb) d. (no/name) 10-2; R. Catullo/Scrivani (Rb) d. (no/name) 10-3; Gavin White/D.J. Bejugam d. Lennigan/Bautista 10-3.
STAFFORD 9, NORTH STAFFORD
Singles: Nesta Fletcher (St) d. Ian O’Hare 10-3; Sam Emerson (St) d. Eric Martinez 10-6; Henry Nelson (St) d. Aidan Hollister 10-1; Luke Osleger (St) d. Simon Alam 10-1; Oliver Lambert (St) d. Noah Sheiman 10-1; Jahrome Fletcher (St) d. Nick Wright 10-0.
Doubles: N. Fletcher/Nelson (St) d. O’Hare/Martinez; Jayrod Dela Cruz/Emerson (St) d. Hollister/Alam 10-5; Robert Kohlhaas/Jakob Oldendick (St) d. Wright/Mike Fisher 10-5.
COURTLAND 9, CAROLINE 0
Singles: Matthew Leonard (Ct) d. Andrew Parker 8-0; Gabe Avelino (Ct) d. Xavier Atkins 8-0; David Ruiz-Riveria (Ct) d. Aiden Harrison 8-3; Garret Erikson (Ct) d. Robert Cobb 8-0; Colin Friend (Ct) d. Charles Toure 8-3; Alex Storen (Ct) d. Ashton Dustin 8-1.
Doubles: Leonard/Ruiz-Riveria (Ct) d. Parker/Atkins 8-1; Avelino/Erikson (Ct) d. Harrison/Cobb 8-0; Friend/Storen (Ct) d. Toure/Dustin 8-6.
KING GEORGE 6, CHANCELLOR 3
Singles: Lucas Umberger (KG) d. Silas Lacey 8-5; Evan Gaulard (Ch) d. Max Freitag 8-4; Jason Ransom (Ch) d. Chase Lindal 8-2; Noah Buckwalter (KG) d. Trent Sites 8-6; Roger Scaife (KG) d. JP Clark 8-1; Kevin Meyers (KG) d. Will Parrish 8-0.
Doubles: Umberger/Freitag (KG) d. Lacey/Ransom 8-2; Gaulard/Sites (Ch) d. Lindal/Buckwalter 8-0; Scaife/Kenneth Chan (KG) d. Aviel Hondoy/Clark 8-2.
GIRLS TENNIS
MASSAPONAX 6, RIVERBEND 3
Singles: Kendal Chang (Rb) d. Abby Cinco 10-2; Maya Jani (Rb) d. Brooke Hyldahl 10-8; Grace Burner (Ma) d. Rachel Marcus 10-4; Josie Brewster (Ma) d. Mallory Muilenberg 10-3; Miranda Parrish (Ma) d. Sophie Long 10-8; Mia Newel (Ma) d. Riley O’Brian 10-8.
Doubles: Cinco/Hyldahl (Ma) d. Chang/Jani 10-8; Burner/Brewster (Ma) d. Long/Marcus 10-4; Muilenberg/O’Brian (Rb) d. Parrish/Ailish Connell 10-7.
COURTLAND 8, CAROLINE 1
Singles: Lydia Tillapaugh (Ca) d. Adele Granger 8-4; Meredith Stapleton (Co) d. Hannah Pettigrew 8-1; Madison Shea (Co) d. Mareia Luciano 8-1; Natalie Holt (Co) d. Alisa Rachanow 8-5; Ellie Holt (Co) d. Kelly Farmer 8-0; Libby Snow (Co) d. Jessica Hernandez 8-0.
Doubles: Granger/Stapleton (Co) d. Tillapaugh/Pettigrew 8-3; Shea/Chloe Davis (Co) d. Luciano/Rachanow 8-0; Avery Brown/Regan Lovell (Co) d. Farmer/Hernandez 8-5.
Next match: Courtland (7-1) at Massaponax Friday.
STAFFORD 9, NORTH STAFFORD 0
Singles: Emmalie Lemmon (St) d. Alissa Fenton 10-3; Sydney Selby (St) d. Amaya Hendersen 10-2; LAuren Doty (St) d. Saige Thibodeaux 10-2; Isabella Rouse (St) d. Gretchen Nichols 10-2; Sophie Loncar (St) d. Evelyn Bragado 10-0; Caroline Loncar (St) won by Forfeit.
Doubles: Lemmon/Selby (St) d. Fenton/Hendersen 10-2; Steves/Daniels (St) d. Nichols/Bragado 10-0; Loncar/Loncar (St) won by Forfeit.
GOLF
STEWARD 187, FREDERICKSBURG CHRISTIAN 206
Joey Priebe shot a 41 as the Eagles closed out their final match of the season and finished with an overall record of 9-14-0.
Steward (187): Ian O’Hallaron 39, Harrison Morton 44, Tucker Roberts 50, Oliver Bor 54.
Fredericksburg Christian (206): Joey Priebe 41, Dylan Holyfield 52, Nate Cooke 57, Camden Gray 56.
Tuesday result
TRACK & FIELD
TRI-MEET AT ORANGE
The Caroline boys and girls swept Spotsylvania and Orange. The Cavaliers boys topped the Knights 84-60, with the Hornets taking third (11). On the girls side, the Cavaliers also finished ahead of the Knights, 70-43, with the Hornets (17) in third.
Following are Caroline’s first-place winners.
BOYS—Isaiah Blount (triple jump, shot put, pole vault, discus, 110 hurdle, 300 hurdles); Anton Jones (800 meters).
GIRLS—Jaidyn Ferduson (100 meter dash, long jump, triple jump, shot put-tie); Danica Sale (1600 meters, 3200 meters); Briyana Sale (pole vault-tie); Hannah Clark, Jaidyn Ferguson, Layanna Hayes, and Briyana Sale (1600 relay).
BASEBALL
MASSAPONAX 8, COLONIAL FORGE 3
Mike Shanahan went the distance, striking out eight to get the win on the mound and finished 2 for 3 with three RBIs at the plate to lead Massaponax to a Commonwealth District win.
Other contributors for the Panthers included Jaden Green with two hits and an RBI and Calvin Farrell with a hit and two RBIs.
Trevor Bush had two hits, including a triple and an RBI, and Zach Colangelo supplied two hits and two stolen bases for Colonial Forge.
|R
|H
|E
|Colonial Forge
|002
|000
|1
|—
|3
|7
|3
|Massaponax
|010
|700
|x
|—
|8
|11
|0