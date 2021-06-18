High school sports roundup: JM's Flynn earns two individuals titles, one team title at Class 3 meet

FROM STAFF REPORTS
Freshman Kennedy Flynn took part in three of James Monroe’s five event wins at Friday’s VHSL Class 3 state track meet in Lynchburg.
Flynn won individual state titles in the girls’ 100-meter hurdles (14.15) and 300 hurdles (46.32), winning each event by more than a full second. She also led off the Yellow Jackets’ first-place 400 relay (49.27), joining Maddie Tierney, Tatia Battiste and Yasmin Deane.
JM’s Tierney, Deane, Sydney Wynn and Ginny Beringer also won the 1,600 relay (4:05.85) by nearly 10 seconds. The Yellow Jackets finished second in the girls’ team standings with 68 points, trailing only Heritage-Lynchburg (74).
JM’s Aidan Ryan added a state outdoor boys’ long jump title (22-0.5) to the indoor crown he won in February.
JM’s Brianna Denson was second in the girls’ long jump (17-1.25). Sydney Wynn finished third (58.66) and Tierney eighth (1:02.94) in the girls’ 400, and Deane was third (25.28) and Battiste eighth (26.19) in the 200. Jabes Roundtree tied for sixth in the boys’ high jump (5-10), and the Jackets were fourth in the girls’ 4x800 relay (10;14.81).
TRACK & FIELD
CLASS 5 MEET
At the Class 5 state meet in Newport News, Mountain View claimed three event titles.
Senior Colton Ocetnik repeated as boys’ pole vault champion, edging Hickory’s William Phelps on fewer misses after both cleared 13-6. Teammate Jaden Pearson was fifth at 13-0.
Mountain View junior Elizabeth Mensah claimed the girls’ shot put title (32-9.25), and the Wildcats’ girls’ 4x800 relay team of Laura Peterson, Bekah Simmons, Mady Anderson and Karrington Owens broke the tape in a school-record 9:24.34, nearly 10 seconds ahead of runner-up Freedom-South Riding (9:34.02).
North Stafford senior Gabrielle Figueroa also finished third in the girls’ discus (107-11) and freshman teammate Ayanna Woods was fourth in the girls’ 100 (12.58). Junior Raichelle Cornelius was third in the 400 (59.65), with Stafford’s Skylar Duffy fourth (59.72), and sixth in the 200 (25.70). Mountain View senior Karrington Owens was fifth in the 800 (2:24.58).
North Stafford’s boys got a second-place finish from junior Clifton Davis in the 400 (49.30), a fourth-place effort from Samuel Yakulis Jr. (4:26.30); a 4-5 finish from Joshua Webb (9:41.36) and Noah LeCain (9:42.27) in the boys’ 3,200; and a seventh-place showing from Jayson Lewis (133-7) in the discus.
Stafford’s Ronald Gaymon was fourth in both the 200 (22.54) and 400, (50.02), with Mountain View’s Aidan Billings seventh (50.89) in the 400. Mountain View’s Craig Swain was sixth (4:34.34) and Stafford’s Justin Polcha eighth (4:36.25) in the boys’ 1,600. ,Moutain View junior Elias Richardson was fifth in the long jump (21-5) and eighth in the triple jump (43-0.5).
Brooke Point sophomore Logan Andros placed fourth in the boys’ high jump (6-0), and state indoor girls’ pole vault champion Amber Askelson placed fifth in that event (11-0). Mountain View sophomore Vincent Bond was fifth in the 200 (22.59) sixth (11.13) and North Stafford’s Davis eighth (11.15) in the boys’ 100.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Colonial Forge 14,
Battlefield 8
Mary Ellen Schuster recorded five goals and two assists while teammate Chloe Ronsholdt chipped in three goals and an assist to help the Eagles beat the Bobcats and claim the Region 6B championship.
With the victory, Colonial Forge will face Cosby in the Class 6 state semifinals on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.
Vanessa Ronsholdt had two goals and two assists for the Eagles. Annemarie Hanville Avery Hartenstein, Maggie Hatton and Faith Piser had a goal each.