High school sports roundup: JM's Flynn earns two individuals titles, one team title at Class 3 meet

Senior Colton Ocetnik repeated as boys’ pole vault champion, edging Hickory’s William Phelps on fewer misses after both cleared 13-6. Teammate Jaden Pearson was fifth at 13-0.

Mountain View junior Elizabeth Mensah claimed the girls’ shot put title (32-9.25), and the Wildcats’ girls’ 4x800 relay team of Laura Peterson, Bekah Simmons, Mady Anderson and Karrington Owens broke the tape in a school-record 9:24.34, nearly 10 seconds ahead of runner-up Freedom-South Riding (9:34.02).

North Stafford senior Gabrielle Figueroa also finished third in the girls’ discus (107-11) and freshman teammate Ayanna Woods was fourth in the girls’ 100 (12.58). Junior Raichelle Cornelius was third in the 400 (59.65), with Stafford’s Skylar Duffy fourth (59.72), and sixth in the 200 (25.70). Mountain View senior Karrington Owens was fifth in the 800 (2:24.58).

North Stafford’s boys got a second-place finish from junior Clifton Davis in the 400 (49.30), a fourth-place effort from Samuel Yakulis Jr. (4:26.30); a 4-5 finish from Joshua Webb (9:41.36) and Noah LeCain (9:42.27) in the boys’ 3,200; and a seventh-place showing from Jayson Lewis (133-7) in the discus.