High school sports roundup: Johnson, Jones help lift Colonial Forge to second district win in two days

Jay Johnson and Gabe Jones each scored 16 points and Colonial Forge buried nine 3-pointers as the Eagles picked up a 73-42 Commonwealth District boys basketball win at Mountain View on Thursday night.
Colonial Forge plays its third game of a back-to-back-to-back-to-back stretch Friday night at Massaponax.
Xavier Johnson led the Wildcats with 13 points.
|Colonial Forge
|19
|17
|18
|17
|—
|73
|Mountain View
|8
|8
|6
|19
|—
|42
Colonial Forge (3-3): Alfredo Abel 7, Ashton Schoolfield 7, Gabe Jones 16, Kalvin Hamilton 2. Ahmad Esco 4, Derreous Ransom 10, Max Alhanadi 4, Josiah Golden 3, Elijah Wise 4, Jay Johnson 16, Charleston Berry-Hall 0, Blake Parker 5. Totals: 28 6-8 73.
Mountain View: Marcus Tracy 2, Duncan Beaumont 5, Amari Walker 3, Alex Watts 3, Xavier Johnson 13, Gray Margheim 4, Morgan Beams 2, Jason Bonk 1, Brendan Robinson 4, Alex Davis 0, Tyrus Somuah 1, Collin Carroll 0, A.J. Gordon 3. Gerald Russell 0. Totals: 13 9-17 41.
3-pointers: CF 9 (Jones 4, Johnson 2, Schoolfield, Wise, Parker). MV 4 (Beaumont, Walker, Watts, Gordon).
WRESTLING
RIVERBEND 32, BROOKE POINT 24
Riverbend got victories at 113, 120, 126, 152, 170 and 195 to defeat four-time defending Class 5 state champion Brooke Point in a dual meet on Thursday night.
106: Parker Trahan (BP) won by forfeit; 113: Nathan Gipson (Rb) tf. Kumayl Naqvi 18-3; 120: Santiago Morales (Rb) tf. Frances Steffens 16-0; 126: Carson Main (Rb) p. Abdulai Kargbo 1:00; 132: Justis Bell (BP) d. Zachary Turner 8-4; 138: Travis Harris (BP) d. Zachary Ortega 2-1; 145: Stephen Mainz (BP) d. Noah Taylor 5-0; 152: Nathaniel Taylor (Rb) p. Austin Vallejos (BP) 2:17; 160: Allen Maxwell (BP) d. Logan Eastman 7-1; 170: Lennon Soaper (Rb) d. Thomas Duckworth 2-0; 182: Jacob Wright (Rb) d. Remus Montalvo 4-2 (SV-1); 195: Jake Grasso (Rb) md. Charles Fitzhugh 9-1; 220: Quintarius Floyd (BP) d. Jacob Pressinger 8-2; 285: Eduardo Vargas-Barbery (BP) d. Jeffrey Cheeseman 7-5 (SV-1).
Wednesday’s result
BOYS BASKETBALL
COLONIAL FORGE 42, NORTH STAFFORD 40
Senior Kalvin Hamilton scored just four points, but they all in the fourth quarter, including a left-handed scoop shot that kissed off the glass and in with 3.5 seconds left to seal Colonial Forge’s Commonwealth District home win Wednesday night.
Nobody scored in double figures for the Eagles, who visit Massaponax Friday night.
|North Stafford
|12
|14
|9
|3
|—
|40
|Colonial Forge
|8
|11
|11
|12
|—
|42