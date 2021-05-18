High school sports roundup: Jordy Mendoza Ortega scored the game-winning goal

Mountain View 7,

Brooke Point 1

Ruby Darling led the Wildcats with two goals in tonight’s victory over the Black-Hawks.

Catherine Dittmer, Molly Ferland, and Lauren Forgas each contributed a goal. Hailey Baltzelle and Alex Mullen tallied one goal and two assits each.

Mountain View (5-0) will host Riverbend on Thursday.

Culpeper 7,

Liberty 3

Amber Fairfax led the Blue Devils with five goals. Fairfax was assisted on a goal scoring header by her sister, Autumn Fairfax.

Ceejay Morgan and Eden Whiteside each contriubuted a goal in the victory.

Lily Clayton scored all three goals for the Eagles.

Culpeper (3-3) will travel to Millbrooke on Friday.

Colonial Forge 12,

Stafford 1

The Eagles were on the attack most of the night with Ava Kertgate and Sasha Fields, each scoring two goals.