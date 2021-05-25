High school sports roundup: Labrusciano, Wolverines blank Mountain View

Jake Cover and Samuel Fratton-Amorose scored for the Eagles.

EASTERN VIEW 3,

KING GEORGE 2

The Cyclones broke a 2–2 tie with e penalty kick with six minutes left in regulation.

Eseophe Pele scored twice and David Franco once for Eastern View (7–0). James Drake and A.J. Dale scored for King George (3–1), and Jayden Wynes had nine saves.

The Foxes visit Spotsylvania Wednesday.

Courtland 2,

James Monroe 0

Cameron Smith-Carroll scored twice for the Cougars on Alessandro Varrante assists to help secure the Battfield district win.

Girls Soccer

Courtland 3,

James Monroe 1

Amber Ignudo led the Cougars with a goal and an assist. Madison McDermott and Sydney Nevitt each contriubuted a goal in the win. Rachael Low and Olivia Haynes each tallied an assist.

Courtland (4–2) visits King George on Thursday.

Mountain View 6,

North Stafford 2