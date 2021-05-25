High school sports roundup: Labrusciano, Wolverines blank Mountain View

A.J. Labrusciano struck out five of six batters faced in the last two innings to preserve North Stafford’s 5–0 Commonwealth District baseball win over host Mountain View on Tuesday.
Ryan Hawkins had two RBIs on two doubles and Brannic Odlum contriubuted two RBIs. Cameron Murray had two doubles for the Wildcats.
North Stafford (5–4) will host Stafford on Thursday.
|North Stafford
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|—
|5
|7
|0
|Mountain View
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|0
|5
|3
Bryan Schule, JACK VIA (2), A.J. Labrusciano and Brannic Odlum. BRITT YOUNT, Mickey Arce (2), Kepher Vogler (6), and Cameron Murray.
BASEBALL
Essex 6,
Colonial Beach 1
The Drifters fell short scoring only one run on four hits. Gary Tompkins had a triple and run scored on two hits, and Tre Pietras tallied the other two hits.
Colonial Beach (3–4) will travel to Rappahannock on Thursday.
|Colonial Beach
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|—
|1
|4
|2
|Essex
|0
|0
|1
|3
|1
|1
|X
|—
|6
|8
|1
TREVOR SMITH, Jase Jett (5), and Charlie Pietras, Tyson Smith (6). TAHRAUN HAMMOND, Holdyn Ambrose (7), and Owen Hodges.
BOYS’ TENNIS
JOHN CHAMPE 5,
RIVERBEND 2
Freshmen Jack Wexler and Chase Catullo stayed unbeaten in singles, but the Bears (8–1) fell in a rain-delayed Region 6B quarterfinal.
Wexler and Catullo will play in the regional singles and doubles competition Tuesday at Patriot.
Singles: Jack Wexler (R) d. Nash Kumareson 6–2, 6–4; Chase Catullo (R) d. Joseph Hudson 6–4, 6–4; Athilya Mi (JC) d. Ryan Catullo 6–1, 6–2; James Dill (JC) d. Jack Scrivani 6–1, 6–3; Rujara Chathang (JC) d. Gavin White 6–1, 6–0; Ryan Ta (JC) d. Dave Chandra 6–1, 6–2.
Doubles: Kumareson/Hudson (JC) led Wexler/C. Catullo 6–4, DNF; Mi/Dill (JC) d. R. Catullo/Scrivani 6–2, 6–0; Chathang/Ta (JC) led White/Chandra 6–1, 3–3, DNF.
FOREST PARK 5,
COLONIAL FORGE 3
The host Eagles won the Nos. 4–6 singles matches but fell in a Region 6B quarterfinal.
Singles: Sherry Saeed (FP) d. Gabe Gillespie 6–0, 6–0; Wale Adekambi (FP) d. Boone Orton 7–5, 6–2; Joseph Falcone (FP) d. Jake Porzienski 6–4, 4–6, 6–1; Keegan Kaczmar (CF) d. Rob Casperson 3–6, 6–3, 6–1; Bryce Putney (CF) d. Stuart Williams 6–4, 6–1; Jake Stratton (CF) d. Sulayman Gurban 6–3, 7–6 (4).
Doubles: Saeed/Adekambi (FP) d. Gillespie/Orton 6–2, 6–0; Falcone/Casperson (FP) d. Porzienski/Josh Addis 6–4, 6–1; Putney/Stratton (CF) led Williams/Gurban 7–5, 6–7, 5–3, DNF.
Softball
Mountain View 5,
North Stafford 0
Teagan Levesque had two runs and two RBIs on two hits to help lead the Wildcats to a Commonwealth District victory.
Fritz had an RBI and two hits to go along with seven scoreless innings pitched and nine strikeouts.
Abigail Morris and Addie Kortman each contributed two hits for the Wolverines.
Mountain View (5–4) will host Colonial Forge Thursday.
|North Stafford
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|0
|5
|3
|Mountain View
|0
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|X
|—
|5
|9
|1
DAYA MCGEE, Abigail Morris (6), and Phoebe Hughes. L. FRITZ and Annaliese Franklin.
Massaponax 1,
Brooke Point 0
Panthers starter Payton Kilmer struck out 15 and took a no-hitter into the seventh inning before surrendering two hits.
Laney Deane drove in the only run of the game with a sacrafice fly in the first inning that scored Brenna Morefiled.
Black-Hawks pitcher Ciera Foss struck out five and allowed only two hits in five innings of work.
|Brooke Point
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|0
|2
|0
|Massaponax
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|X
|—
|1
|3
|0
ASHLEY LEWIS, Ciera Foss (2), and Madison Chambers. PAYTON KILMER and Laney Deane.
Carson Pugh scored in overtime on an assist by Ewan Thomson as Massaponax’s boys’ soccer team edged Brooke Point 2–1 Tuesday night.
The Black-Hawks scored late off a corner kick header to send the match into overtime.
Senior Godfrey Abel scored off an assist by Trevor Autumnly, and Massaponax (6–0–1) will travel to Riverbend on Thursday.
Boys Soccer
Chancellor 6,
Spotsylvania 0
Bertrand Niyungeko scored three goals for the Chargers in a Battfield district matchup.
Max Anderson contriubuted two goals and Romello Rodgers tallied one goal and one assist. Jonas Lohr and Adam Cook each had an assist.
Chancellor (4–1) will host Caroline Friday. Spotsylvania (2–4) will host King George Wednesday.
RIVERBEND 4,
COLONIAL FORGE 2
C.K. Sims, Colin Berghoff, Eder Garcia and Douglas Recore scored in the Bears’ Commonwealth District victory.
Brenner Booren, L.B. Sutton and Brady Falk had assists for Riverbend (2–3–2), which hosts Massaponax on Thursday. Goalie Alex Johnson made five saves.
Jake Cover and Samuel Fratton-Amorose scored for the Eagles.
EASTERN VIEW 3,
KING GEORGE 2
The Cyclones broke a 2–2 tie with e penalty kick with six minutes left in regulation.
Eseophe Pele scored twice and David Franco once for Eastern View (7–0). James Drake and A.J. Dale scored for King George (3–1), and Jayden Wynes had nine saves.
The Foxes visit Spotsylvania Wednesday.
Courtland 2,
James Monroe 0
Cameron Smith-Carroll scored twice for the Cougars on Alessandro Varrante assists to help secure the Battfield district win.
Girls Soccer
Courtland 3,
James Monroe 1
Amber Ignudo led the Cougars with a goal and an assist. Madison McDermott and Sydney Nevitt each contriubuted a goal in the win. Rachael Low and Olivia Haynes each tallied an assist.
Courtland (4–2) visits King George on Thursday.
Mountain View 6,
North Stafford 2
The Wildcats were led by Lauren Forgas scoring three goals. Ruby Darling and Cadee Hegarty each contriubuted a goal.
Hailey Baltzelle had four assists in the win over the Wolverines Tuesday.
Mountain View (8–0) will travel to Colonial Forge on Thursday.
COLONIAL FORGE 4,
RIVERBEND 1
Maria Walsh had two goals, assisted by Aci Landel to led the Eagles to a Commonwealth District win over the Bears.
Ava Kertgate contributed a goal that was assisted by Walsh. Jenna Roers also scored with an assist by Ava Hecker.
Ashyln Trovinger totaled seven saves to secure the win for Colonial Forge.
Massaponax 5,
Brooke Point 1
The Panthers were led by Alexa Stohr and Avery White who contriubuted two goals each in the district win.
Kendal Smith had a goal and an assist, Kristina Venzen had two assists, and Sara Frenseley and Gabby Spears played excellent defense holding the Black-Hawks to only three shots all game.
Massaponax (7–0) will host Riverbend Thursday.
CHANCELLOR 4,
SPOTSYLVANIA 0
Madison Heisxchman had a hat trick and by Katy Bronski also scored for the Chargers in their Battlefield District win.