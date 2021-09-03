 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
High school sports roundup: LaFleur's goal in shootout lifts Massaponax over North Stafford
0 comments

High school sports roundup: LaFleur's goal in shootout lifts Massaponax over North Stafford

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

FROM STAFF REPORTS

Natalie LaFleur scored in the second shootout round to give the Massaponax field hockey team a 2–1 victory in penalty strokes over North Stafford after the tense Commonwealth District match ended 0–0 in regulation Thursday.

Kyla Ross scored for Massaponax in the first shootout round after joining Claudia Painter as defensive standouts in regulation.

Aislyn Fisher scored for North Stafford in the first shootout round.

Goalies Rya Lefler of Massaponax and Brianna Sabatino of North Stafford kept regulation scoreless.

Thursday’s results

GOLF

KING GEORGE 191, CULPEPER 200

Culpeper’s Nathan Amos won medalist honors with a 36 at Pendleton, but the Foxes used superior depth to earn a Battlefield District dual-match victory.

King George (191): Michael Sevier 41, Troy Spillman 46, Caleb Bardine 51, Zach Farland 53.

Culpeper (200): Nathan Amos 36, Colton Metzgar 52, Tommy Stallings 56, Chase Furr 56.

RIVERBEND 161, MASSAPONAX 158

The Bears used depth and balance to overcome Grayson Wood’s medalist round of 34 at Fawn Lake. Jack Wexler led Riverbend with a 37.

Riverbend (161): Jack Wexler 37, Luke Alexander 40, Luke DeGallery 41, Brady Green 43.

Massaponax (168): Grayson Wood 34, Andrew Steis 41, Ryan Cropp 46, Zach Failor 47.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

If you want a Super Bowl, you'll need a premier quarterback

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert