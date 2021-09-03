High school sports roundup: LaFleur's goal in shootout lifts Massaponax over North Stafford

FROM STAFF REPORTS

Natalie LaFleur scored in the second shootout round to give the Massaponax field hockey team a 2–1 victory in penalty strokes over North Stafford after the tense Commonwealth District match ended 0–0 in regulation Thursday.

Kyla Ross scored for Massaponax in the first shootout round after joining Claudia Painter as defensive standouts in regulation.

Aislyn Fisher scored for North Stafford in the first shootout round.

Goalies Rya Lefler of Massaponax and Brianna Sabatino of North Stafford kept regulation scoreless.

Thursday’s results

GOLF

KING GEORGE 191, CULPEPER 200

Culpeper’s Nathan Amos won medalist honors with a 36 at Pendleton, but the Foxes used superior depth to earn a Battlefield District dual-match victory.

King George (191): Michael Sevier 41, Troy Spillman 46, Caleb Bardine 51, Zach Farland 53.

Culpeper (200): Nathan Amos 36, Colton Metzgar 52, Tommy Stallings 56, Chase Furr 56.

RIVERBEND 161, MASSAPONAX 158