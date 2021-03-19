 Skip to main content
High school sports roundup: Lambros, Fredericksburg Christian top North Cross
High school sports roundup: Lambros, Fredericksburg Christian top North Cross

Elijah Lambros finished 2 for 3, including a triple, with three runs scored to help Fredericksburg Christian get a 5–1 nonconference baseball win over visiting North Cross at FredNats Stadium on Friday.

Vince DiLeonardo and Logan Roop were also both key contributors to the with as each went 2 for 3 with two RBIs and a run scored for the Eagles.

Parker Ford pitched the first four innings, allowing no hits and striking out four, to get the win for FCS.

     RHE
North Cross0000100   —   1   2   0
Fredericksburg Christian      101   030   x   —571
A. SHANNON, D. Jensen (5) and T. McCoy, M. Thabet, McCoy. PARKER FORD, C. Henderson (5), Elijah Lambros (7).

Thursday’s result

GOLF

EASTERN VIEW 175, CAROLINE 242

Robert Scott carded a 39 to win medalist honors and lead visiting Eastern View to a Battlefield District win at Mattaponi Springs Golf Club.

Eastern View (175): Robert Scott 39, Peter Scott 43, Jason Mills 44, Bryce Robinson 49.
Caroline (242): Hannah Pettigrew 57, Gerardo Ramos 61, Will Carter 62, Diego Ramos 62.
