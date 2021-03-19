High school sports roundup: Lambros, Fredericksburg Christian top North Cross

Elijah Lambros finished 2 for 3, including a triple, with three runs scored to help Fredericksburg Christian get a 5–1 nonconference baseball win over visiting North Cross at FredNats Stadium on Friday.
Vince DiLeonardo and Logan Roop were also both key contributors to the with as each went 2 for 3 with two RBIs and a run scored for the Eagles.
Parker Ford pitched the first four innings, allowing no hits and striking out four, to get the win for FCS.
|R
|H
|E
|North Cross
|000
|010
|0
|—
|1
|2
|0
|Fredericksburg Christian
|101
|030
|x
|—
|5
|7
|1
A. SHANNON, D. Jensen (5) and T. McCoy, M. Thabet, McCoy. PARKER FORD, C. Henderson (5), Elijah Lambros (7).
Thursday’s result
GOLF
EASTERN VIEW 175, CAROLINE 242
Robert Scott carded a 39 to win medalist honors and lead visiting Eastern View to a Battlefield District win at Mattaponi Springs Golf Club.