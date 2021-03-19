High school sports roundup: Lambros, Fredericksburg Christian top North Cross

Elijah Lambros finished 2 for 3, including a triple, with three runs scored to help Fredericksburg Christian get a 5–1 nonconference baseball win over visiting North Cross at FredNats Stadium on Friday.

Vince DiLeonardo and Logan Roop were also both key contributors to the with as each went 2 for 3 with two RBIs and a run scored for the Eagles.

Parker Ford pitched the first four innings, allowing no hits and striking out four, to get the win for FCS.