High school sports roundup: Learn scores twice to led North Stafford past Colonial Forge in OT

Savanah Learn scored her second goal of the game four minutes into overtime to help North Stafford earn a 2-1 Commonwealth District win against visiting Colonial Forge on Monday night.

Kendal Loescher scored with seven minutes left in regulation for the Eagles to break a scoreless tie.

Learn then forced overtime, scoring with two minutes remaining off an assist from Aislyn Fisher.

Peyton Winter assisted the winner, while goalie Brianna Sabatino totaled five saves for the Wolverines (2-1, 2-1), who visit Stafford on Thursday.

FIELD HOCKEY

JAMES MONROE 5, COURTLAND 0

Maddie Tierney led the Yellow Jackets with two goals and one assist in the victory over the Cougars.

Grace Maynard and Kelsey Reviello contributed a goal and an assist each, Lillian Hutcherson tallied one goal, and Ciaran Cubbage had an assist.

Courtland (2–1) will host Culpeper on Sept. 16.

STAFFORD 5, BROOKE POINT 0

Camryn DeLeva tallied a goal and three assists to help visiting Stafford blank Brooke Point in Commonwealth District action.