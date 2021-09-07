High school sports roundup: Learn scores twice to led North Stafford past Colonial Forge in OT

Savanah Learn scored her second goal of the game four minutes into overtime to help North Stafford earn a 2-1 Commonwealth District win against visiting Colonial Forge on Monday night.
Kendal Loescher scored with seven minutes left in regulation for the Eagles to break a scoreless tie.
Learn then forced overtime, scoring with two minutes remaining off an assist from Aislyn Fisher.
Peyton Winter assisted the winner, while goalie Brianna Sabatino totaled five saves for the Wolverines (2-1, 2-1), who visit Stafford on Thursday.
FIELD HOCKEY
JAMES MONROE 5, COURTLAND 0
Maddie Tierney led the Yellow Jackets with two goals and one assist in the victory over the Cougars.
Grace Maynard and Kelsey Reviello contributed a goal and an assist each, Lillian Hutcherson tallied one goal, and Ciaran Cubbage had an assist.
Courtland (2–1) will host Culpeper on Sept. 16.
STAFFORD 5, BROOKE POINT 0
Camryn DeLeva tallied a goal and three assists to help visiting Stafford blank Brooke Point in Commonwealth District action.
Olivia Stocks added two goals and one assists, with Madison Patton also scoring twice for the Indians.
Goalie Caitlyn Kahn registered two saves, while McKinzi Sauter led the defensive effort for Stafford, which host North Stafford on Thursday.
VOLLEYBALL
MASSAPONAX 3, RIVERBEND 0
Gracen King had 27 assists and Carlie Clements totaled 16 kills and 11 digs to help lead visiting Massaponax to a 25–18, 25–16, 25–22 Commonwealth District volleyball victory over Riverbend Tuesday.
Olivia Yakabouski added eight kills and 11 digs, while Alexis Rogers chipped in nine digs for the Panthers (5–3, 1–0), who host Brooke Point on Thursday.
Kaleiah McPherson had six kills and two blocks, and Alyssa McCloskey contributed five kills and four blocks to lead Riverbend, which entertains Colonial Forge next Tuesday.
JAMES MONROE 3, ESSEX 0
Teagan Thompson provided 11 assists and four kills to help lead visiting James Monroe to a 25-13, 25-22, 25-17 season-opening win.
Jordan Carter added five kills and three aces, and Scarlett Allen six aces and three kills for the Yellow Jackets (1-0), who host Eastern View on Thursday.
NORTH STAFFORD 3, COLONIAL FORGE 1
Saige Thibodaux compiled 17 kills and nine digs, while Emma Parkyn totaled 27 assists and 12 digs in homestanding North Stafford’s 25-22, 22-25, 25-13, 25-19 Commonwealth District win.
Allison Spittal contributed nine digs, eight kills and two aces, with Alonna McCummings adding five blocks and three aces for the Wolverines (2-0), who visit Stafford on Thursday.
STAFFORD 3, BROOKE POINT 0
Gabby Meador amassed 26 kills and Ina Aoelua contributed 20 service points to help visiting Stafford cruise to a 25-18, 25-13, 25-7 Commonwealth District win.
Skylar Sullivan added 17 service points and Jada Williams 16 for the Indians.
GOLF
TRI-MATCH AT MEADOWS FARMS
Eastern View’s Gaige Robson and King George’s Michael Sevier each carded a 37 to tie for individual medalist honors in a Battlefield District match played on Meadows Farms Island Nine course.
The Cyclones had all four low scorers shot in the 30s to win the team match 153-172 over the Foxes. Spotsylvania (200) finished in third place.
Eastern View (153): Gaige Robson 37; Jason Mills 38; Robert Scott 39; Peter Scott 39.
King George (172): Michael Sevier 37; Troy Spillman 43; Caleb Bardine 45; Tyler Truslow 47.
Spotsylvania (200): Wyatt Brown 46; Toby LaVoy 50; James LaVoy 50; Robbie Brown 54.
MASSAPONAX 158, RIVERBEND 168
Grayson Wood shot a 33 to capture individual medalist honors and lead Massaponax to a Commonwealth District win at Fawn Lake Country Club.
Massaponax (158): Grayson Wood 33, Andrew Steis 40, Ryan Cropp 42, Bryce Forrester 43.
Riverbend (168): Jack Wexler 39, Andrew Senkus 40, Daniel DeGallery 43, Jake Lotito 46.
MOUNTAIN VIEW 176, STAFFORD 190
Matt Mellors won medalist honors with a 41 at The Gauntlet to lead the Wildcats to a Commonwealth District dual match victory.