High school sports roundup: Leonardo, Scott tie for top spot helping Eastern View win

Irish Leonardo and Robert Scott tied for medalist honors, each carding a 39, to help Eastern View beat Spotsylvania 160-182 in a Battlefield District golf match held on the Island Nine at Meadows Farms on Wednesday.
Eastern View (160): Irish Leonardo 39, Robert Scott 39, Jason Mills 41, Peter Scott 41.
Spotsylvania (182): Wyatt Brown 44, James LaVoy 46, Toby LaVoy 46, Robbie Brown 46.
GOLF
TRI-MATCH AT THE GAUNTLET
Grayson Wood shot a 36 to win medalist honors and lead Massaponax to a Commonwealth District win over Mountain View and Stafford.
The Panthers finished with a 163 total, the Wildcats 173 and the Indians 185.
CROSS COUNTRY
TRI-MATCH AT SPOTSYLVANIA
King George swept individual honors and the team meet in Battlefield District action against Courtland and host Spotsylvania.
Boys team results: 1. King George 25, 2. Courtland 36, 3. Spotsylvania 71.
Boys individual results: 1. Alexander Dachos (KG) 17:25, 2. Gavin McCraw (KG) 17:40, 3. Christian Reid (Ct) 18:35, 4. Charles Aiken (Ct) 18:45, 5. Aiden Inzana (KG) 18:54, 6. Jin Lee (Sp) 18:58.
Girls team results: 1. King George 24, 2. Spotsylvania, 48, 3. Courtland 55.
Girls individual results: 1. Kellie Williams (KG) 22:57, 2. Jordane Donfack (Sp) 24:19.2, 3. Caitlyn Wingeart (KG) 24:49.8, 4. Sylvia Hardy (Ct) 24:58.6, 5. Anna Kale (KG) 25:15.4, 6. Anna Weiderhold (Sp) 25:28.2.
Tuesday’s results
VOLLEYBALL
STAFFORD 3, MASSAPONAX 1
Gabby Meador had 13 kills and Ina Aoelua amassed 15 digs to help Stafford get a 25-19, 25-22, 25-16 Commonwealth District win on Tuesday night.
Jada Williams added 12 assists and Skylar Sullivan 14 for the Indians (4-0), who host Riverbend on Thursday.
Alexis Rogers had 13 digs and 10 dimes, Carlie Clements eight kills and 10 digs, and Regan Shanahan seven digs for Massaponax (5-4, 1-2), which visits Colonial Forge on Tuesday.
CHANCELLOR 3, KING GEORGE 1
Hunter Wright doled our 29 assists, while adding nine digs and three aces to help Chancellor get a 19-25, 25-23, 25-21, 25-19 Battlefield District win.
Anna Anderson added 18 kills, seven digs and two aces for the Chargers (1-0).
Rachel Margelos chipped in 19 digs and Tiana Stubbs four kills for Chancellor, which hosts Fluvanna on Monday.
JAMES MONROE 3, CULPEPER 1
Teagan Thompson had 24 assists, seven digs and two aces, and Jordan Carter supplied 15 kills, nine digs, four aces and three blocks to help James Monroe secure a 21-25, 26-24, 25-15, 25-23 Battlefield District win.
Other key contributors for the Yellow Jackets were Mariah Williams with 13 digs and seven kills, Imani McJunkin with eight digs, four kills and three aces, and Olivia Coulon with 17 digs.
FIELD HOCKEY
STAFFORD 4, MASSAPONAX 0
Camryn DeLeva and Laren Doty each scored twice to help lift Stafford to a Commonwealth District win.
Olivia Stocks dished out three assists and Mattie Furrow one for the Indians, who entertain Riverbend on Thursday.
MOUNTAIN VIEW 4, BROOKE POINT 0
Kat Druiett scored twice, with Ava Windham and Sierra Crews tallying once each to help visiting Mountain View take home a Commonwealth District win.
Sophia Marquez and Meghan Hyatt provided assists for the Wildcats (3-0, 3-0), who host North Stafford on Thursday.
JAMES MONROE 6, CULPEPER 0
Kelsey Reviello registered two goals and one assist, and Sally Beringer also scored twice as James Monroe got a Battlefield District win.
Ciaran Cubbage and Addie Gleason also scored, with Grace Maynard supplying two assists for the Yellow Jackets. Goalie Sam Black had to make one save for the shutout.
Sana Tweari totaled seven saves in goal for Culpeper.
GOLF
TRI-MATCH AT THE GAUNTLET
Drew Senkus won medalist honors with a 39 as he helped Riverbend top Mountain View and Brooke Point.