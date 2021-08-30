High school sports roundup: Lions earn tri-match win

VOLLEYBALL

NORTH STAFFORD 3, RIVERBEND 0

Saige Thibodaux had 11 kills, five digs and two aces to help visiting North Stafford pick up a season-opening 25-22, 29-27, 25-19 Commonwealth District win.

Allison Spittal added 11 digs, seven kills and three aces; Gracie May Griffin supplied 14 digs and two aces; and Grace Kruzel totaled 17 assists and five digs for the Wolverines (1-0).

Daisy Pentorn doled out 23 assists for Riverbend, while Trinity Lamberton amassed 16 digs. Reiley Gibson added nine kills and Peri Linterman five for the Bears, who host King George on Tuesday.

STAFFORD 3, COLONIAL FORGE 1

Gabby Meador totaled 20 kills and Skylar Sullivan directed the attack with 20 assists to help homestanding Stafford secure a 21-25, 25-23, 25-18, 25-22 Commonwealth District win.

Ina Aoelua added 12 kills for the Indians, who visit Mountain View on Wednesday.