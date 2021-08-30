High school sports roundup: Lions earn tri-match win

Culpeper’s Nathan Amos earned medalist honors with a 37 at Meadows Farms Monday, but Louisa (173) edged the Blue Devils (176) and host Spotsylvania (184) in a team tri-match.
The Knights play Tuesday at Caroline.
Louisa (173): Evan Straley 39, Emma Zalesky 40, Connor Downey 46, Lee Sisk 48.
Culpeper (176): Nathan Amos 37, Colton Metzgar 41, Tommy Stallings 49, Jake Stallings 49.
Spotsylvania (184): Wyatt Brown 40, Toby LaVoy 46, James LaVoy 47, Jackson McNamee 51.
GOLF
TRI-MATCH AT PENDLETON GOLF CLUB
Grayson Wood carded a 34 to earn medalist honors and lead three Massaponax scorers in the 30s in the Panthers win over Courtland and King George. Massaponax finished with a 154 total, ahead of the Cougars' 171 and Foxes 177.
Massaponax (154): Grayson Wood 34, Andrew Steis 38, Bryce Forrester 39, Connor Blake 43.
Courtland (171): Jack Hayden 37, Charlie Welsh 41, Dylan Perdue 46, Emma Winter 47.
King George (177): Michael Sevier 40, Tyler Truslow 40, Caleb Bardine 48, Zach Farland 49.
VOLLEYBALL
NORTH STAFFORD 3, RIVERBEND 0
Saige Thibodaux had 11 kills, five digs and two aces to help visiting North Stafford pick up a season-opening 25-22, 29-27, 25-19 Commonwealth District win.
Allison Spittal added 11 digs, seven kills and three aces; Gracie May Griffin supplied 14 digs and two aces; and Grace Kruzel totaled 17 assists and five digs for the Wolverines (1-0).
Daisy Pentorn doled out 23 assists for Riverbend, while Trinity Lamberton amassed 16 digs. Reiley Gibson added nine kills and Peri Linterman five for the Bears, who host King George on Tuesday.
STAFFORD 3, COLONIAL FORGE 1
Gabby Meador totaled 20 kills and Skylar Sullivan directed the attack with 20 assists to help homestanding Stafford secure a 21-25, 25-23, 25-18, 25-22 Commonwealth District win.
Ina Aoelua added 12 kills for the Indians, who visit Mountain View on Wednesday.