High school sports roundup: Louisa’s Moore advances to state

Louisa’s Zane Moore finished in a tie for third place in Wednesday’s Region 4B golf championship held at Mattaponi Springs Golf Club to earn a spot in next week’s Class 4 state championship.
The Class 4 state championship will be played on Monday at Glenrochie Country Club in Abingdon.
Moore finished with a 3-over par 74 to tie with team champion Monacan’s Brayden Latham. With the Chiefs qualifying as a team, Moore took the final individual qualifying spot.
Monacan’s Quit Dingledine was the individual champion, carding a 3-under par 69. Andrew Wilkinson (71) of Hanver finished second.
Other local top-10 finishers included Chancellor’s Kai Crockett (81) in seventh, and Courtland’s Jack Hayden (84) and Charlie Welsh (84) who tied for 10th.
The Chiefs shot 318 as a team, followed by runner-up Hanover (339), Orange (372) and Eastern View (375).