High school sports roundup: Louisa’s Moore advances to state

Louisa’s Zane Moore finished in a tie for third place in Wednesday’s Region 4B golf championship held at Mattaponi Springs Golf Club to earn a spot in next week’s Class 4 state championship.

The Class 4 state championship will be played on Monday at Glenrochie Country Club in Abingdon.

Moore finished with a 3-over par 74 to tie with team champion Monacan’s Brayden Latham. With the Chiefs qualifying as a team, Moore took the final individual qualifying spot.

Monacan’s Quit Dingledine was the individual champion, carding a 3-under par 69. Andrew Wilkinson (71) of Hanver finished second.

Other local top-10 finishers included Chancellor’s Kai Crockett (81) in seventh, and Courtland’s Jack Hayden (84) and Charlie Welsh (84) who tied for 10th.

The Chiefs shot 318 as a team, followed by runner-up Hanover (339), Orange (372) and Eastern View (375).

Orange (372): Luke Jarrell 86, Scott Clore 86, Taylor Jenkins 99, Cale Carr 101.

Eastern View (375): Robert Scott 87, Gaige Robson 95, Irish Leonardo 96, Peter Scott 97.