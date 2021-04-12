High school sports roundup: Louisa’s Moore rolls to sub-regional tournament win, Wood advances to state

Louisa’s Zane Moore cruised to 10-stroke victory at the Region 4B North sub-region tournament on Monday at Meadows Farms Golf Course.
Orange took the team event ahead of runner-up Eastern View, 325-334. Both teams advance to Wednesday region championship at Mattaponi Springs Golf Club.
The top five individuals not on those two teams also advance. Joining Moore (68) will be teammate Evan Straley (84), Courtland’s Jack Hayden (78) and Charlie Welsh (86), and Chancellor’s Kai Crocket (81).
Low 5 advancing: 1. Zane Moore (Lou) 68, 2. Jack Hayden (Ct) 78, 3. Kai Crocket (Ct) 81, 4. Evan Straley (Lou) 84, 5. Charlie Welsh (Ct) 86.
Orange (325): Luke Jarrell 69, Scott Clore 82, Taylor Jenkins 87, Cale Carr 87.
Eastern View (334): Robert Scot 83, Peter Scott 83, Gaige Robson 83, Jason Mills 85.
Louisa (337): Zane Moore 68, Evan Straley 84, Perry Hopkins 92, Lee Sisk 93.
Courtland (358): Jack Hayden 78, Charlie Welsh 86, Emma Winter 94, Dylan Perdue 100.
King George (379): Michael Sevier 89, Tyler Truslow 95, Troy Spillman 97, Caleb Bardine 98.
Spotsylvania (387): Bryce Daltan 91, Troy Moskowitz 96, Jack DiFilippo 97, Wyatt Brown 103.
Chancellor (406): Kai Crocket 81, Ethan Rehberg 105, Will Earnesty 109, Nathan Carter 111.
Caroline (462): Will Carter 110, Hannah Pettigrew 114, Diego Ramos 114, Lukas Graham 124.
GOLF
REGION 6B CHAMPIONSHIP
Battlefield’s Dylan Grace edged Massaponax’s Grayson Wood 70-71 to capture the Region 6B championship at Fawn Lake Country Club.
By virtue of his second-place finish, Wood will advance to Class 6 state tournament next Monday at Williamsburg National Golf Club.
The Bobcats also claimed the team title with a score of 303—advancing them to the state championship—ahead of runner-up Colonial Forge (331) and third-place Riverbend (333).
Team standings: 1. Battlefield 303, 2. Colonial Forge 331, 3. Riverbend 333, 4. John Champe 342, 5. Patriot 348, 6. Massaponax 354, 7. Colgan 371, 8. Woodbridge 442, 9. Forest Park 537.
Colonial Forge (331): AJ Hartley 77, MJ Brahler 82, Mia Skaggs 85, Eric Saether.
Riverbend (333): Brady Falk 78, Andrew Senkus 82, Michael Hall 86, Ari Baqaie 87.
Massaponax (354): Grayson Wood 71, Andrew Steis 84, Bryce Forrester 97, Ryan Cropp 102.
FIELD HOCKEY
JAMES MONROE 8, WESTERN ALBEMARLE 0
Ginny Beringer scored three goals and Sarah Rigual had two goals and three assists in the Yellow Jackets’ Region 3B quarterfinal win.
Kelsey Reviello added a goal and and assist, and Maddie Tierney and Celie Constantine also scored for James Monroe, which will host Maggie Walker in the region semifinals on Wednesday at Fredericksburg Field House.
Emily Sposato had 15 saves in goal for Western Albemarle.
COLONIAL FORGE 6, WOODBRIDGE 0
Annamarita Sofis scored twice, while Kelly McHugh, Maggie Hatton, Mary Ellen Schuster and Alison Alznauer each scored once to help Colonial Forge get a Region 6B quarterfinal win at Mountain View High School.
Hatton, Alznauer and Keelan Crane added assists for the Eagles, who visit Battlefield in Tuesday’s semifinals.
VOLLEYBALL
NORTH STAFFORD 3, STAFFORD 2
Gabby Figueroa had 19 kills and four blocks to help visiting North Stafford get a 12-25, 25-19, 15-25, 25-16, 22-20 win in Region 5D quartfinal action.
Other leaders for the Wolverines, who visit Albemarle in Tuesday’s semifinals, were Saige Thibodaux (13 kills, 15 digs, two aces), Alonna McCummings (11 kills, zero hitting errors), and Isabelle Allen and Grace Kruzel who combind for 49 assist.
Kylee Thomas compiled 14 killsm two aces and a block for Stafford (5-8). Gabby Meador contributed 17 kills and two aces, and Kassie Menard 11 kills.
GEORGE MASON 3, JAMES MONROE 0
Alyssa Johnson had seven digs and two kills, and Danielle Cloud nine digs and an assist for James Monroe, but George Mason earned a 25-8, 25-18, 25-9 Region 3B quarterfinal win.
Scarlett Allen (four blocks, two kills) and Teagan Thompson (two kills, one assist) also contributed for the Yellow Jackets.
BASEBALL
ARCHBISHOP SPALDING 8, FREDERICKSBURG CHRISTIAN 1
Vince DiLeonardo singled and later scored on a single by Daniel Love for Fredericksburg Christian, but it wasn’t enough to get a win at FredNats Stadium.
|R
|H
|E
|Archbishop Spalding
|42
|20
|—
|8
|8
|0
|Fredericksburg Christian
|00
|1x
|—
|1
|2
|0