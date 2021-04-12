High school sports roundup: Louisa’s Moore rolls to sub-regional tournament win, Wood advances to state

Other leaders for the Wolverines, who visit Albemarle in Tuesday’s semifinals, were Saige Thibodaux (13 kills, 15 digs, two aces), Alonna McCummings (11 kills, zero hitting errors), and Isabelle Allen and Grace Kruzel who combind for 49 assist.

Kylee Thomas compiled 14 killsm two aces and a block for Stafford (5-8). Gabby Meador contributed 17 kills and two aces, and Kassie Menard 11 kills.

GEORGE MASON 3, JAMES MONROE 0

Alyssa Johnson had seven digs and two kills, and Danielle Cloud nine digs and an assist for James Monroe, but George Mason earned a 25-8, 25-18, 25-9 Region 3B quarterfinal win.

Scarlett Allen (four blocks, two kills) and Teagan Thompson (two kills, one assist) also contributed for the Yellow Jackets.

BASEBALL

ARCHBISHOP SPALDING 8, FREDERICKSBURG CHRISTIAN 1

Vince DiLeonardo singled and later scored on a single by Daniel Love for Fredericksburg Christian, but it wasn’t enough to get a win at FredNats Stadium.