High school sports roundup: Massaponax boys, girls advance to district finals

M'Laya Ainsworth scored 14 points Wednesday night to lead Massaponax to a 47-24 victory over visiting Colonial Forge in the Commonwealth District girls' basketball semifinals.

The Panthers will host Riverbend for the Commonwealth District championship on Friday.

Colonial Forge 2 3 3 16 — 24 Massaponax 18 8 12 9 — 47

Colonial Forge: Carly Brimhall 5, Kristen Auguste 6, Adja Diallo 4, Payton Schwinn 9. Totals: 6, 3-13-24.

Massaponax: Takeria Ramey 6, LaKaiya Butcher 8, Kyra Price 4, Kelsey Bowler 8, Gabrielle Athy 2, M’Laya Ainsworth 14, Faith Butler 5. Totals: 11, 4-8-47.

3-pointers: Colonial Forge 3 (Schwinn 3). Massaponax 7 (Bowler 2, Ainsworth 4, Ramey).

RIVERBEND 50, NORTH STAFFORD 33

Bailey Carter scored 14 points to lead Bears to a Commonwealth District semifinal road win over the Wolverines.

Riverbend 9 7 18 16 — 50 North Stafford 7 7 9 10 — 33

Riverbend: Bailey Carter 14, Hannah Alexander 8, MaNiyah Alston 7, Aryauna Brent 7, Nia Henley 6, Haley Lanning 6, Shardae Williams 2. Totals: 19, 9-14-50.

North Stafford: Tori Barnes 2, Makyli Johnson 4, Cayla Thomas 11, Naomi Glass 8, Daysha Salgado 2, Madison Velez 4, Elyssa Lee 2. Totals: 13, 7-13-33.

3-pointers: Riverbend 1 (Henley).

EASTERN VIEW 69, JAMES MONROE 40

Destiny Washington scored 23 points and pulled down 11 rebounds to pace the Cyclones to the Battlefield District tournament championship.

Washington scored 17 points in the first half. Ange Hyonkeu added 15 points for the Cyclones.

Kayana Cloud scored 21 points and had 14 rebounds for the Yellow Jackets.

James Monroe 12 7 11 10 — 40 Eastern View 18 23 14 14 — 69

James Monroe (9-9): Talia Henson 0, Jordan Carter 0, Zyonna Bumbrey 0, Isabel Whitman 9, Lili Watkins 0, Zahriah Bumbrey 0, Za Niya Young 3, Kayana Cloud 21, C’Niya Turner 5, Kayla Shepard 2. Totals: 16 6-10 40.

Eastern View (17-2): Ange Hyonkeu 15, Trinity Washingon 7, McKenna Warren 6, Leila Hackley 11, Saniya Brown 3, Kaidence Brown 4, Destiny Washington 23, Kolby Smoot 0. Totals: 27 9-16 69.

3-pointers: James Monroe 2 (Whitman, Young). Eastern View 4 (Hackley 2, Hyonkeu, S. Brown).

RAPPAHANNOCK 54, W&L 32

Candace Shaw scored 21 points and Rappahannock took a 21-1 lead after one quarter in a Northern Neck District victory over visiting Washington & Lee.

Washington & Lee 1 10 16 5 — 32 Rappahannock 21 14 8 11 — 54

Washington & Lee: Ceniyah Candia 10, Sydney Williams 3, Brooke Wheeler 1, Janiyah Gaskins 2, Layla Clarke 3, Jerasley Garcia 3, Shanasha Brown 1, Keyonna Mebane 3, Jada Turner 2, Janiyah Moore 2, Lakiyah Clarke 2. Totals: 11 8-27 32.

Rappahannock: Nakiyah West 12, Kahler Goodman 2, Candace Shaw 21, Reagan Donovan 4, Haley Haden 0, Leah Medlin 4, Claire Dameron 0, Rachael Harris 4, Layla Gaines 7. Totals: 21 9-16 54.

3-pointers: W&L 2 (L. Clarke, Mebane); Rappahannock 3 (West 2, Shaw).

BOYS BASKETBALL

MASSAPONAX 64, NORTH STAFFORD 34

Ben Myers had nine points and six of Massaponax's 20 steals to lead the top-seeded Panthers to a Commonwealth District semifinal win. Massaponax will host Colonial Forge in the final on Friday.

North Stafford 6 6 14 8 — 34 Massaponax 21 10 15 18 — 64

North Stafford: Vincent Sabatino 2, Yaya Canta 5, Dino Jones 2, Nick Perkins 9, Micah Brown 8. Totals: 12, 4-7-34.

Massaponax: Tyheem Kimble 4, Zach Failor 4, Ben Myers 9, Kaiden Rosenbaum 13, Dalen Ainsworth 6, Devin Johnson 6, Jaylen Wilson 4, Keyvon Cole 5, Antonio Washington 4, Jonathan Zicari 2, Dezzie Ainsworth 7. Totals: 20, 6-10-64.

3-pointers: North Stafford 2 (Edwards 2). Massaponax 6 (Cole. D. Ainsworth, Rosenbaum 2, Myers).

WASHINGTON & LEE 66, RAPPAHANNOCK 40

The Eagles earn the Northern Neck District victory over the visiting Raiders.

Rappahannock 7 16 9 8 — 40 Washington & Lee 17 11 16 22 — 66

Rappahannock: Slade Keyser 2, Brandon Coleman 14, Hunter Self 2, Demetrius Parker 2, Tyshawn Tate 1, Macon Pierson 3, Mark Delano 3, Jack Dooley 9, Xavier Rich 2. Totals: 12, 10-13-40.

Washington & Lee: Vaughn Harris 15, Brandon Washington 17, Jordan Saunders 11, Chris Lee 6, Javione Rich 2, Kevin Ellis 2, Hayden Dove 4, Frederick Oliver 9. Totals: 24, 9-17-66.

3-pointers: Rappahannock 2 (Pierson, Delano). Washington & Lee 3 (Oliver 2, Harris).