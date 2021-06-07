High school sports roundup: Massaponax clinched Commonwealth District crown

Alexa Stohr scored early in the second half to snap a scoreless deadlock and later added an assist as Massaponax earned a 4–2 Commonwealth District girls soccer win against visiting Colonial Forge on Monday night.
The victory clinched the district title for the Panthers (9–1), who will host Battlefield in the Region 6B playoffs on Friday.
Also scoring for Massaponax were Avery White, Kaitlyn Venzen and Sara Frensley. Garnering assisters were Sam Brewer and Taryn Saunders.
GIRLS SOCCER
COURTLAND 8, CAROLINE 0
Amber Ignudo had two goals and an assists, and Caitlyn Hokenson and Atlee Thompson supplied a goal and an assist each to help visiting Courtland get a Battlefield District win.
Jennifer Grados, Emma Shropshire, Rachael Low and Amanda Trapp also scored goals for the Cougars (7–2, 7–1). Sydney Nevitt, Alanna Clark and Delaney Holloran added assists.
Courtland hosts Chancellor on Thursday.
BROOKE POINT 6, NORTH STAFFORD 1
Lauren Sanders scored twice in each half to help Brooke Point secure a Commonwealth District win.
Emily Lenhard and Anneliese Becker also scored for the Black–Hawks.
CHANCELLOR 7, KING GEORGE 0
Caitlyn Bergeman scored twice to lead the way for the Chargers in a Battlefield District win.
BASEBALL
RIVERBEND 3, STAFFORD 2
Luke Betts went 3 for 4 with an RBI to help lead visiting Riverbend to a Commonwealth District win.
Collin Snyder knocked in two runs and Devin Washington added two hits for the Bears.
Kazuya Jordan finished 2 for 3 with two RBIs, and Nate Henry supplied two hits and two RBIs for Stafford.
|R
|H
|E
|Riverbend
|201
|000
|0
|—
|3
|9
|2
|Stafford
|000
|200
|0
|—
|2
|6
|1
ROBERT LOTITO, T.J. McDonough (7) and n/a. M. MELLERS, R. Rice (3) and n/a.
SOFTBALL
MASSAPONAX 10, COLONIAL FORGE 4
Brooke Vaillancourt, Emily Cross and Emily Collins led Massaponax with three hits each as the visiting Panthers scored nine runs over the final two innings to get a Commonwealth District win.
Laney Deane and Kaylie Billig added two hits each for the Panthers, who host a Region 6B quarterfinal on Monday.
Caitlyn Oakland and Emily Morgan each doubled for Colonial Forge.
|R
|H
|E
|Massaponax
|001
|005
|4
|—
|10
|10
|1
|Colonial Forge
|200
|020
|0
|—
|4
|4
|3