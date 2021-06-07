High school sports roundup: Massaponax clinched Commonwealth District crown

Alexa Stohr scored early in the second half to snap a scoreless deadlock and later added an assist as Massaponax earned a 4–2 Commonwealth District girls soccer win against visiting Colonial Forge on Monday night.

The victory clinched the district title for the Panthers (9–1), who will host Battlefield in the Region 6B playoffs on Friday.

Also scoring for Massaponax were Avery White, Kaitlyn Venzen and Sara Frensley. Garnering assisters were Sam Brewer and Taryn Saunders.

GIRLS SOCCER

COURTLAND 8, CAROLINE 0

Amber Ignudo had two goals and an assists, and Caitlyn Hokenson and Atlee Thompson supplied a goal and an assist each to help visiting Courtland get a Battlefield District win.

Jennifer Grados, Emma Shropshire, Rachael Low and Amanda Trapp also scored goals for the Cougars (7–2, 7–1). Sydney Nevitt, Alanna Clark and Delaney Holloran added assists.

Courtland hosts Chancellor on Thursday.

BROOKE POINT 6, NORTH STAFFORD 1

Lauren Sanders scored twice in each half to help Brooke Point secure a Commonwealth District win.