High School Sports Roundup: Massaponax defeated North Stafford 161-256

Lillian Hutcherson contributed two goals, Grace Maynard scored a goal and tallied two assist, Maddie Tierney had a goal and an assist, and Kelsey Reviello contributed one goal.

Trinity Christian 3,

Fredericksburg Christian 2

The Eagles led by Grayson Scott, who contributed one goal and assist, lost their home opener on Thursday. Alaina Webb also contributed a goal.

Fredericksburg Christian (0-1) will take on John Paul The Great next week.

Culpeper 6,

Spotsylvania 0

The Blue Devils were led by Kortney Pillow and Maddy Smoot who scored two goals each to defeat the Knights in a Battlefield District matchup.

Julianne Tate had nine saves in goal for Spotsylvania (1-3), who will travel to Eastern View on Tuesday.

King George 2,

Caroline 1

The Foxes defeated the Cavaliers in double overtime on Thursday.

Keeley Williams scored the game winning goal in the second overtime off an assist from Jessie Reese. Hayley Smith scored the first goal for the Foxes, assisted by Kendall Morgan.