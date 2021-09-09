High School Sports Roundup: Massaponax defeated North Stafford 161-256

Massaponax defeated North Stafford 161-256 Thursday at Lee's Hill Golf Club.
Grayson Wood shot a 1-under 35 for the Panthers to win medalist honors against the Wolverines in a Commonwealth District golf matchup.
Massaponax (161): Grayson Wood 35, Andrew Steis 36, Bryce Forrester 45, Connor Blake 45.
North Stafford (256): Jacob Sanchez 59, Trenton Sevavanh 64, Jelani Lawrence 66, Nick Cooper 67.
GOLF
Mountain View 163,
Riverbend 167
Daniel DeGallery won the medalist honors at Fawn Lake for the Bears but was unable to earn the team victory over the Wildcats.
Mountain View (163): Gray Margheim 43, John Gallagher 44, Makenly Tidwell 40, RJ Pearson 46, Ryan Hall 38, Will Frampton 42.
Riverbend (167): Daniel DeGallery 41, Jax Dario 46, Dyllan Bell 43, Jake Cotito 42, Matthew Bell 41, Blaine Heden 45.
Field Hockey
James Monroe 7,
Eastern View 0
Celie Constantine led the Yellow Jackets on Thursday with two goals and one assist to help defeat the Cyclones in a Battlefield District matchup.
Lillian Hutcherson contributed two goals, Grace Maynard scored a goal and tallied two assist, Maddie Tierney had a goal and an assist, and Kelsey Reviello contributed one goal.
Trinity Christian 3,
Fredericksburg Christian 2
The Eagles led by Grayson Scott, who contributed one goal and assist, lost their home opener on Thursday. Alaina Webb also contributed a goal.
Fredericksburg Christian (0-1) will take on John Paul The Great next week.
Culpeper 6,
Spotsylvania 0
The Blue Devils were led by Kortney Pillow and Maddy Smoot who scored two goals each to defeat the Knights in a Battlefield District matchup.
Julianne Tate had nine saves in goal for Spotsylvania (1-3), who will travel to Eastern View on Tuesday.
King George 2,
Caroline 1
The Foxes defeated the Cavaliers in double overtime on Thursday.
Keeley Williams scored the game winning goal in the second overtime off an assist from Jessie Reese. Hayley Smith scored the first goal for the Foxes, assisted by Kendall Morgan.
King George will travel to Northumberland on Monday.
Mountain View 2,
Colonial Forge 0
The Wildcats defeated the Eagles on Thursday in a Commonwealth District match.
Alivia Boatwright and Ava Windham were two goal scorers and Gina Slupek contriubuted an assist.
Mountain View will play Brooke Point on Tuesday.
Stafford 6,
North Stafford 0
The Indians defeated the Wolverines on Thursday in a match that was led by the Furrow twins.
Carter Furrow contributed two assist and Mattie Furrow scored two goals for the Indians. Olivia Stocks added three goals and Madison Patton scored one.
Camryn DeLeva had three assist, Skylar Duffy and Olivia Stocks each had one assist.
Stafford will travel to Massaponax on Tuesday for a Commonwealth District match.
Volleyball
Massaponax 3,
Brooke Point 0
The Panthers defeated the Black-Hawks on Thursday 25-18, 25-11, 25-20, in a Commonwealth District matchup.
Lily Howard led Brooke Point with seven kills and 10 digs, Ashley Lingerman contributed four digs and three kills, and Olivia Lupo had four assists and four aces.
Grayson King had 22 assists, Carley Coghill contributed five kills, Olivia Yakabouski had five kills and four aces, and Alexis Rogers had ten digs for the Panthers.
Massaponax (6-3) will play Stafford on Tuesday.
Spotsylvania 3,
Culpeper 0
The Knights defeated the Blue Devils 25-17, 25-20, 25-21 in their first Battlefield District match of the season.
Allison Newton led the Knights with 24 digs and 17 kills. Maddy Grey contributed 16 assists, Hannah Dildine had 18 digs, and Gracie Lord served up four aces.
Spotsylvania (3-5) will travel to Eastern View on Tuesday.
Stafford 3,
North Stafford 2
The Indians defeated the Wolverines 25-9, 21-25, 21-25, 25-21, 15-8 on Thursday in a Commonwealth District match.
Allison Spittal led the Wolverines with 20 digs and eight kills. Saige Thibodaux had 12 kills and 21 digs, Mya Tillman contributed seven kills and two blocks, and Emma Parkyn had 26 assists.
Gabby Meador had 20 kills and Ina Aoelua had 11 kills for the Indians.
North Stafford (2-1) will travel to Mountain View on Thursday.