High School Sports roundup: Massaponax girls basketball remains undefeated

Takeira Ramey scored a game-high 17 points, and added two assists and two steals to help Massaponax remain unbeaten with a 54-46 Commonwealth District girls basketball win at North Stafford on Thursday night.
LaKaiya Butler added eight rebounds and three assists, and Kyra Price six boards and two steals for the Panthers, who start play in the Thomas Dale tournament on Friday.
Cayla Thomas had 12 points to lead the Wolverines, who are off until after the winter break.
|Massaponax
|14
|12
|12
|16
|—
|54
|North Stafford
|12
|10
|11
|13
|—
|46
Massaponax (4-0, 2-0): Takeira Ramey 17, LaKaiya Butcher 6, Kyra Price 9, Kiersten Bowler 8, Gabby Athy 0, M’laya Ainsworth 14. Totals: 17 18-30 54.
North Stafford (3-2, 1-1): Tori Barns 0, Makyli Johnson 9, Cayla Thomas 12, Naomi Glass 9, Daysha Salgado 4, Lia Cevallos 0, Maggie Ducket 4, Olivia Mickins 6, Madison Velez 2. Totals: 19 4-13 46.
3-pointers: Massaponax 2 (Ramey, Ainsworth). NS (Johnson 2, Thomas).
GIRLS BASKETBALL
KING WILLIAM 48, WASHINTON & LEE 36
The Cavaliers earn the non-district victory on the road with Allie Patterson and DaeJah Robinson each contributing 14 points.
|King William
|8
|11
|13
|16
|—
|48
|Washington & Lee
|4
|3
|21
|8
|—
|36
King William (3-2): Kayla Todd 10, Aleya Sayles 3, Paisley Harper 2, Allie Patterson 14, DaeJah Robinson 14, Elisabeth Hubbard 5.
Washington & Lee (0-4): Ceniya Candia 5, Sydney Williams 8, Jayniyah Gaskins 12, Kearra Delano 3, Jarasely Rodriquez 1, Keonna Mebane 2, Lakiyah Clarke 5..
3-pointers: King William 3 (Todd 2, Hubbard 1). Washington & Lee 1 (Gaskins 1).
MOUNTAIN VIEW 43, STAFFORD 26
The Wildcats bounce back from a loss on Tuesday and earn a Commonwealth District victory over the visiting Indians.
|Stafford
|2
|2
|6
|16
|—
|26
|Mountain View
|13
|12
|2
|16
|—
|43
Stafford: Keyli Daniel 13, Malia Alam 1, Sandra Fisher 2, Genesis Houston 6, Dakota Alam 3, Sara Foster 1.
Mountain View (4-3): Emma Stalteri 15, Gabrielle Bartels 8, Hannah Neiss 2, Janelle Sargent 3, To’Seana Hook 2, Genesis Betanco 4, Taleah Gaither 5, Elizabeth Harley 4.
3-pointers: Stafford 2 (Daniel 1, D. Alam 1).
BOYS BASKETBALL
CAROLINE 77, MAGGIE WALKER 37
The Cavaliers earn the victory with Jayden Freeman contributing 17 points to help Caroline remain undefeated.
|Maggie Walker
|13
|11
|11
|2
|—
|37
|Caroline
|13
|22
|23
|19
|—
|77
Maggie Walker: Sam Sneddon 2, Will Shepard 4, Pulkot Iyer 2, Wood Johnson 17, Andrew Park 4, AQlexander Mactunk 2, Cole Didate 6.
Caroline (4-0): Jevonte Wright-Parker 13, Dominque Washington 5, Gabriel Campbell 16, Jeffery Logan 4, Jayden Freeman 17, Irving Olivis Jr. 8, Shaun Harris 7, Devin Milling 5, Jalen Haney 2.
3-pointers: Maggie Walker 1 (Johnson 1). Caroline 6 (Logan 1, Freeman 3, Harris 1, Milling 1).
STAFFORD 52, MOUNTAIN VIEW 36
The Indians go into halftime up by ten points and hang on to earn the Commonwealth District victory on the road.
|Stafford
|18
|13
|9
|12
|—
|52
|Mountain View
|9
|12
|8
|7
|—
|36