High School Sports roundup: Massaponax girls basketball remains undefeated

Takeira Ramey scored a game-high 17 points, and added two assists and two steals to help Massaponax remain unbeaten with a 54-46 Commonwealth District girls basketball win at North Stafford on Thursday night.

LaKaiya Butler added eight rebounds and three assists, and Kyra Price six boards and two steals for the Panthers, who start play in the Thomas Dale tournament on Friday.

Cayla Thomas had 12 points to lead the Wolverines, who are off until after the winter break.

Massaponax 14 12 12 16 — 54 North Stafford 12 10 11 13 — 46