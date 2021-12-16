 Skip to main content
High School Sports roundup: Massaponax girls basketball remains undefeated
High School Sports roundup: Massaponax girls basketball remains undefeated

Takeira Ramey scored a game-high 17 points, and added two assists and two steals to help Massaponax remain unbeaten with a 54-46 Commonwealth District girls basketball win at North Stafford on Thursday night.

LaKaiya Butler added eight rebounds and three assists, and Kyra Price six boards and two steals for the Panthers, who start play in the Thomas Dale tournament on Friday.

Cayla Thomas had 12 points to lead the Wolverines, who are off until after the winter break.

Massaponax1412121654
North Stafford  12  10  11  13 —  46
Massaponax (4-0, 2-0): Takeira Ramey 17, LaKaiya Butcher 6, Kyra Price 9, Kiersten Bowler 8, Gabby Athy 0, M’laya Ainsworth 14. Totals: 17 18-30 54.
North Stafford (3-2, 1-1): Tori Barns 0, Makyli Johnson 9, Cayla Thomas 12, Naomi Glass 9, Daysha Salgado 4, Lia Cevallos 0, Maggie Ducket 4, Olivia Mickins 6, Madison Velez 2. Totals: 19 4-13 46.
3-pointers: Massaponax 2 (Ramey, Ainsworth). NS (Johnson 2, Thomas).

GIRLS BASKETBALL

KING WILLIAM 48, WASHINTON & LEE 36

The Cavaliers earn the non-district victory on the road with Allie Patterson and DaeJah Robinson each contributing 14 points.

King William  8  11  13  16 —  48
Washington & Lee4321836
King William (3-2): Kayla Todd 10, Aleya Sayles 3, Paisley Harper 2, Allie Patterson 14, DaeJah Robinson 14, Elisabeth Hubbard 5.
Washington & Lee (0-4): Ceniya Candia 5, Sydney Williams 8, Jayniyah Gaskins 12, Kearra Delano 3, Jarasely Rodriquez 1, Keonna Mebane 2, Lakiyah Clarke 5..
3-pointers: King William 3 (Todd 2, Hubbard 1). Washington & Lee 1 (Gaskins 1).

MOUNTAIN VIEW 43, STAFFORD 26

The Wildcats bounce back from a loss on Tuesday and earn a Commonwealth District victory over the visiting Indians.

Stafford   22  616 —  26
Mountain View13  122  1643
Stafford: Keyli Daniel 13, Malia Alam 1, Sandra Fisher 2, Genesis Houston 6, Dakota Alam 3, Sara Foster 1.
Mountain View (4-3): Emma Stalteri 15, Gabrielle Bartels 8, Hannah Neiss 2, Janelle Sargent 3, To’Seana Hook 2, Genesis Betanco 4, Taleah Gaither 5, Elizabeth Harley 4.
3-pointers: Stafford 2 (Daniel 1, D. Alam 1).

BOYS BASKETBALL

CAROLINE 77, MAGGIE WALKER 37

The Cavaliers earn the victory with Jayden Freeman contributing 17 points to help Caroline remain undefeated.

Maggie Walker131111237
Caroline  13  22  23  19 —  77
Maggie Walker: Sam Sneddon 2, Will Shepard 4, Pulkot Iyer 2, Wood Johnson 17, Andrew Park 4, AQlexander Mactunk 2, Cole Didate 6.
Caroline (4-0): Jevonte Wright-Parker 13, Dominque Washington 5, Gabriel Campbell 16, Jeffery Logan 4, Jayden Freeman 17, Irving Olivis Jr. 8, Shaun Harris 7, Devin Milling 5, Jalen Haney 2.
3-pointers: Maggie Walker 1 (Johnson 1). Caroline 6 (Logan 1, Freeman 3, Harris 1, Milling 1).

STAFFORD 52, MOUNTAIN VIEW 36

The Indians go into halftime up by ten points and hang on to earn the Commonwealth District victory on the road.

Stafford  1813  9  12 —  52
Mountain View9  128736
Stafford: Myles Smith 7, Taireese Wright 1, Jamison Noil 7, Joshua Wallace 7, Tyler Turner 5, Amari Moorer 12, Sean Hopkins 6, Nick Belako 6.
Mountain View: Marcus Tracy 3, Labron Weathers 13, Jordan Jackson 10, Jaden Thomas-Edwards 2, Tyrus Somuah 2, Etienne Somuah 3, Micah Hagander 3.
3-pointers: Stafford 3 (Smith 2, Moorer 1). Mountain View 5 (Tracy 1, Weathers 3, E. Somuah 1).
