High school sports roundup: Massaponax girls, boys finish off unbeaten district regular seasons

M’laya Ainsworth had 20 points, four assists, four rebounds and three steals to help Massaponax finish off an unbeaten regular season in the Commonwealth District win a 66-25 girls basketball win against visiting Colonial Forge on Friday night.

Other key contributors included Takeira Ramey with 14 points, seven assists, six steals and four rebounds; Faith Butler with seven rebounds, six steals and four assists; and Gabby Athy with nine rebounds, four assists and three steals for the Panthers.

Payton Schwinn lead the Ealge with 18 points, coming on six 3-pointers.

The Panthers are off until the district tournament semifinals on Wednesday.

Colonial Forge 6 1 7 11 — 25 Massaponax 20 11 25 10 — 66

Colonial Forge: Hailey Palmer 0, Kelli Coleman 0, Carly Brimhall 6, Kristen Auguste 1, Makayla Stover 0, Alexandria Adams 0, Payton Schwinn 18. Totals: 9 1-2 25.

Massaponax (18-2, 10-0): Takeira Ramey 14, Kelsey Bowler 5, LaKaiya Butcher 9, Kyra Price 5, Jada Johnson 3, Kiersten Bowler 4, Gabby Athy 4, M’laya Ainsworth 20, Faith Butler 2. Totals: 27 3-6 66.

3-pointers: CF 6 (Schwinn 6). Massaponax 9 (Ramey 4, Ainsworth 2, Ke. Bowler, Butcher, Johnson).

GIRLS BASKETBALL

NORTH STAFFORD 63, BROOKE POINT 26

Cayla Thomas led four North Stafford players in double-figure scoring en route to a comfortable Commonwealth District home win.

Makyli Johnson and Daysha Salgado scored 13 each, and Naomi Glass added 11 for the Wolverines, who host Stafford in Monday’s first round of the district tournament.

Brooke Point 4 7 5 10 — 26 North Stafford 21 10 17 15 — 62

Brooke Point: Aniya D. 0, Hailey Askelson 0, Kali Smith 0, Arianna Boatwright 0, Skylar Walston 0, Kaycee Osorio 0, Leah Keyes 17, Kaycee Awuah 0, Camilla Mckinney 0, Rinyah Jarrett 0, Antoinette Sanusi 4, Leah Schoonover 5, Jaylin Pressley 0, Anega Hillman 0, Danayja Cranford 0. Totals: 9 5-12 26.

North Stafford (10-5, 9-3): Tori Barnes 0, Makyli Johnson 13, Cayla Thomas 15, Naomi Glass 11, Daysha Salgado 13, Maggie Duckett 2, Maddy Velez 9. Totals: 24 11-14 63.

3-pointers: BP 3 (Keyes 3). NS 4 (Johnson 2, Thomas, Velez).

BOYS BASKETBALL

MASSAPONAX 62, COLONIAL FORGE 49

Devin Johnson had a strong all-around night night with 25 points, 13 rebounds, eight blocks and four assists to help Massaponax complete its first unbeaten Commonwealth District regular season.

Kaiden Rosenbaum added 17 points, and Ben Myers supplied five steals and three assists to go with his six points for the top-seeded Panthers, who will hosts a district tournament semifinal game on Wednesday.

Colonial Forge 11 10 11 17 — 49 Massaponax 9 25 20 8 — 62

Colonial Forge: Ahmad Esco 3, Ashton Schoolfield 7, Gabriel Jones 9, Max Alhanati 7, Derreous Ransom 2, Alfredo Abel 11, Camdan Henderson 6, Keshawn Sharrier 4. Totals: 17 10-14 49.

Massaponax (17-2, 12-0): Tyheem Kimble 3, Zach Failor 4, Ben Myers 6, Kaiden Rosenbaum 17, Dalen Ainsworth 4, Devin Johnson 25, Antonio Johnson 1, Dezzie Ainsworth 2. Totals: 22 15-21 62.

3-pointers: CF 5 (Henderson 2, Esco, Schoolfield, Jones). Massaponax 3 (Rosenbaum 2, Kimble).

CAROLINE 72, JAMES MONROE 57

The Cavaliers earned a Battlefield District victory at home over the Yellow Jackets behind a career-high 28 points from senior forward Shaun Harris. Gabriel Campbell added 11 points for Caroline and Jevonte Wright-Parker contributed 10.

James Monroe 20 9 14 14 — 57 Caroline 14 15 19 24 — 72

James Monroe: Ke’Shaun Wallace 7, Tim Ford 7, Kyle Snyder 14, Dezaun Robinson 9, Michael Edwards 2, Tyson Taylor 10, R.J. Turner 8. Totals: 15, 9-16-57.

Caroline (14-7): Jevonte Wright-Parker 10, Dominque Washington 4, Gabriel Campbell 11, Jeff Logan 3, Jay Freeman 9, Irving Olivis 2, Shaun Harris 28, Jalen Haney 3, Steve Whitehurst 2. Totals: 32 5-11 72.

3-pointers: James Monroe 6 (Wallace, Ford 2, Snider 2, Taylor). Caroline 1 (Logan).

CULPEPER 63, CHANCELLOR 52

The Blue Devils earn the Battlefield District victory on the road with Zach Anderson contributing six three pointers to defeat the Chargers.

Culpeper 23 11 11 18 — 63 Chancellor 8 13 12 19 — 52

Culpeper: Nate Amos 10, Colin McClanahan 15, Zach Eckard 22, Quinton Butler 8, Jayden Johnson 8. Totals: 13, 13-23-63.

Chancellor (record): Aaron Dabney 14, Javonte Mickens 3, Jordan Nickerson 5, Seth Hunter 4, Camden Dodson 6, Zach Anderson 20. Totals: 11, 6-9-52.

3-pointers: Culpeper 8 (Amos, McClanahan, Eckard 6). Chancellor 6 (Anderson 6).

NORTH STAFFORD 45, BROOKE POINT 42

The Wolverines end the regular season with a Commonwealth District victory on the road over the Black-Hawks.

North Stafford will host Brooke Point on Monday in the first round.

North Stafford 9 12 15 9 — 45 Brooke Point 11 7 10 14 — 42

North Stafford (6-12): Vincent Sabatino 14, Yaya Conteh 2, Dino Jones 2, Nick Perkins 4, Micah Brown 9, Austin Hamilton 2, Ian Edwards 12. Totals: 9, 9-19-45.

Brooke Point: Jordan Scott 5, Jaden Scott 6, Demtrius Purnell 2, Lamante Venisee 10, Christian Taylor 11, Wesley Forde 8. Totals: 11, 5-14-42.

3-pointers: North Stafford 6 (Sabatino 4, Perkins, Edwards). Brooke Point 5 (Jo. Scott, Ja. Scott, Taylor 3).

SWIMMING

FIVE-TEAM MEET AT FRED. ACADEMY

The Fredericksburg Academy girls and boys swept the relays to help each capture Greater Piedmont Athletic Conference championships on Friday night at St. Michael pool.

The Falcons’ girls topped runner-up Randolph-Macon Academy 331-260 with Wakefield (51) taking third and Highland (32) fourth.

The Falcons’ boys dispatched Randolph-Macon 298-274 and third-place Wakefield (39).

BOYS

200 yards medley relay: 1. Fredericksburg Academy (Andrew Appleton, Robbie Howes, Dylan Harris, Parker Cottrell) 1:56.99; 200 free: 1. Declan Newcamp (RM) 2:33.17, 2. Simon Dewees (FA) 2:48.70; 200 IM: 1. Robbie Howes (FA) 2:49.43; 50 Free: 1. Tian Tan (RM) 23.63, 2. Andrew Appleton (FA) 23.95; 100 Fly: 1. Owen Geddes (FA) 55.68; 100 Free: 1. Tian Tan (RM) 53.81, 4. Parker Cottrell (FA) 1:01.53; 500 Free: 1. Owen Geddes (FA) 5:04.25; 200 Free relay: 1. Fredericksburg Academy (Owen Geddes, Parker Cottrell, Dylan Harris, Andrew Appleton) 1:31.60; 100 Back: 1. Andrew Appleton (FA) 1:04.24; 100 Breast: 1. Dylan Harris (FA) 1:17.70; 400 Free relay: 1. Fredericksburg Academy (Owen Geddes, Robbie Howes, Parker Cottrell, Andrew Stuart) 4:12.36.

GIRLS

200 yards medley relay: 1. Fredericksburg Academy (Izzie Crampton, Annika Luce, Anna Smith, Emily Drape) 2:05.46; 200 free: 1. Victoria Davis (FA) 2:39.85; 200 IM: 1. Madisyn Carter (Hi) 2:17.18, 3. Zoe Mozena (FA) 3:10.92; 50 Free: Annika Luce (FA) 25.58; 100 Fly: 1. Izzie Crampton (FA) 1:10.06; 100 Free: Julia Austin (Wa) 1:01.27, 2. Emily Drape (FA) 1:03.95; 500 Free: 1. Izzie Crampton (FA) 5:58.92; 200 Free relay: 1. Fredericksburg Academy (Emily Drape, Elena Torres, Anna Smith, Annika Luce) 1:54.22; 100 Back: 1. Madisyn Carter (Hi) 1:03.59, 2. Victoria Davis (FA) 1:18.86; 100 Breast: 1. Annika Luce (FA) 1:08.16; 400 Free relay: 1. Fredericksburg Academy (Izzie Crampton, Victoria Davis, Izzy Gibbson, Emily Drape) 4:38.00.