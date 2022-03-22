High school sports roundup: Massaponax girls edge Courtland in tennis

Grace Burner and Natalia Sipko won tight singles matches and Massaponax won two of three doubles matches to earn a 5-4 nondistrict girls tennis win at Courtland on Tuesday.

Singles: Grace Burner (Ma) d. Meredith Stapleton 10-8; Brooke Hyldahl (Ma) d. Mac Watkins 10-2; Adele Granger (Ct) d. Josie Brewster 11-9; Madison Shea (Ct) d. Miranda Parish 10-4; Natalia Sipko (Ma) d. Natalie Holt 10-8; Chloe Davis (Ct) d. Aikido Connel 10-8.

Doubles: Burner/Hyldahl (Ma) d. Watkins/Shea 10-6; Stapleton/Granger (Ct) d. Brewster/Sipko 10-3; Parish/Connel (Ma) d. Holt/Davis 10-7.

Next match: The Cougars (0-1) visit Louisa on Thursday.

GIRLS TENNIS

JAMES MONROE 8, BROOKE POINT 1

Singles: Victoria Rios (BP) d. Bella McDermott 8-6; Gia McDermott (JM) d. Ellie Smith 8-2; Piper Kingsley (JM) d. Cheyenne Smith 8-4; Olivia Adams (JM) d. Angel Tran 8-1; Rebecca Ann Sniffen (JM) d. Amy Kaugbo 8-5; Addie Gleason (JM) d. Oliva Ohleger 8-3.

Doubles: B. McDermott/Adams (JM) d. Rios/E. Smith 8-4; G. McDermott/Addie Blessing (JM) d. C. Smith/Amy Kaugbo 8-2; Kingsley/Sniffen (JM) d. Ohleger/Tran 8-3.

Next match: The Yellow Jackets (1-0) visit King George March 30.

BOYS' TENNIS

MASSAPONAX 9, COURTLAND 0

Singles: Nolan Brewster (Ma) d. Jackson Kouroklis 10-0; Caleb Ma (Ma) d. Cameron Crabtree 10-0; Adam Lenahan (Ma) d. Kevin Cool 10-1; Cameron Jennings (Ma) d. Ethan Furr 10-0; Marco Bautista (Ma) d. Josh Kestea Jones 10-5; Max Butler (Ma) d. Elias Geter 10-4.

Doubles: Brewster/Jennings (Ma) d. Kouroklis/Cool 10-0; Ma/Lenahan (Ma) d. Crabtree/Furr 10-2; Bautista/Nana Mensah-Bonsu (Ma) d. Geter/Kestea Jones 10-8.

Next match: The Panthers entertain Mountain View on Thursday.

SOFTBALL

FREDERICKSBURG CHRISTIAN 9, CAROLINE 1

Sydney Whitaker earned seven strikeouts in a complete game victory for the Eagles over the Chargers.

Whitaker had three hits and two RBI’s at the plate, Haylie Johnson had two hits, and Victoria Nation had one hit and two RBI’s.

R H E Fredericksburg Christian 014 013 0 — 9 13 1 Caroline 000 010 0 — 1 6 3

GRACE SHANNON (7) and Codi Dudley. SYDNEY WHITAKER (7) and Victoria Nation.

LOUISA 11, WESTERN ALBEMARLE 0

Emily Gillespie struck out 14 in a one-hit shutout and went 4 for 4 with two doubles, a triple and six RBIs as the Lions earned a Jefferson was District road win.

Dara Sharpe was 3 for 4 at the plate and scored three runs for Louisa.

MASSAPONAX 14, COURTLAND 1

Senior Emily cross hit a grand slam in the third inning, her first career homerun, and went 4 for 4 with five RBIs to help visiting Massaponax open its season with a nondistrict win.

Emily Collins struck out 12 batters and was 3 for 4 at the plate, and Kayden Whitlock, Laney Deane, Kaylie Billig, Rachel Wood and Erin Howdershelt each added two hits for the Panthers (1-0), who host the Cougars on Wednesday.

Olivia George had two hits and scored the lone run for Courtland.

R H E Massaponax 306 05 — 14 17 1 Courtland 001 00 — 1 4 4

EMILY COLLINS and Laney Deane. ALLISON THRIFT and Maile Dickhute.

SPOTSYLVANIA 9, BROOKE POINT 4

The Knights earn the road victory with Caroline Carter pitching a six strikeout complete game and adding one RBI at the plate.

Nila Brown went 2-3 with two RBI’s, Malia Knight had two hits and three RBI’s, and Abbey Dowdy went 2-4 with one RBI.

Spotsylvania (1-1) will travel to Orange on Wednesday for a non-conference matchup.

R H E Spotsylvania 100 041 3 — 9 10 2 Brooke Point 400 000 0 — 4 7 1

CAROLINE CARTER (7) and Kylie Mummert. MAYHAH CROSON and M. Chambers.

BASEBALL

BROOKE POINT 16, SPOTSYLVANIA 0

The Black-Hawks had 10 out of 11 players contribute a hit in the victory over the visiting Knights.

Jaden Isidro had one hit, two runs, and three RBI’s. Scott Webb had three hits and one RBI, and Chris Cline added one hit and three RBI’s for the Black-Hawks.

R H E Spotsylvania 000 00 — 0 2 4 Brooke Point 421 0x — 16 8 0

A. Boggs, C. Reed, S. Marshall and P. Mitchell. JADEN ISIDRO, L. Sterner, D. Young and Chris Cline.

GIRLS LACROSSE

JAMES MONROE 18, GOOCHLAND 0

Sally Beringer amassed seven goals, and Sarah Rigual and Addie Oakes totaled three each to help James Monroe get a nondistrict win.

Ciaran Cubbage, Celie Constantine and Lillian Hutcherson had a goal and an assist each, Katie Fidler and Angelina Baldwin also socred, and Oakes (two) and Rigual also chipped in assists for the Yellow Jackets.

BOYS’ LACROSSE

NORTH STAFFORD 11. CULPEPER 4

Alonzo Etchevarria and William Morris each had four goals and an assist in the Wolverines’ season opener.

Alan Starks and Grarret Whiteman were defensive standouts for North Stafford, which hosts Massaponax Thursday.

GIRLS' SOCCER

BROOKE POINT 8, SPOTSYLVANIA 0

Emily Lenhard scored four goals and Lauren Sanders tallied three in homestanding Brooke Point’s nondistrict win.

Kira Hawkins also scored, while Amara Codd got the shutout in goal for the Black–Hawks (2-0).

MASSAPONAX 2, COURTLAND 0

The Panthers earn the non-district victory on the road over the Cougars.

Jorgia Winn had 17 saves in goal for the Cougars.

Courtland (0-1) will host Louisa on Thursday.

CHARLOTTESVILLE 2, RIVERBEND 1

Going into the final ten minutes, Charlottesville scored on a direct kick to seal the victory.

Lena Gibson had the lone goal for the Bears from 30 yards out to start the second half. The Bears lined up for a corner kick as the referee blew the whistle sounding the end of the game.

BOYS' SOCCER

BROOKE POINT 8, SPOTSYLVANIA 0

Aaron Alexander notched three goals, and Michael Lenhard contributed two goals and two assists as visiting Brooke Point rolled to a nondistrict win.

Macello Rodriguez supplied one goals and two assists, with Sydney Sanchez chipping one goal and one assist and Park Hall one goal for the Black–Hawks (2-0).

Brendon Thuot and Elijah Ennin also had assists, with Andrew Caley getting the shutout in goal.

KING GEORGE 3, STAFFORD 0

The Foxes earn the victory with max Lipinski earning the shutout to go along with 10 saves.

James Drake scored two goals and had one assist, Bilal Driouich contributed one goal, Bruce Kuberek and Daniel Boyd had one assist each.

King George (1-0)will host Brooke Point at home on Thursday.

COLONIAL FORGE 7, POTOMAC 1

Darrel Amankwaah registered three goals and one assist, and Sammy Amorose provided a goal and three assists to help Colonial Forge pick up a nondistrict home win.

Malachi Pitts added two goals and Frantz Fulcher one, while Dalion King and Joe Liebe supplied assists for the Eagles.

Nathan Hall (two saves) and Logan Neves (one) shared time in goal for Colonial Forge, which visits Stafford net Tuesday.

Monday's results

SOFTBALL

CHANCELLOR 10, CULPEPER 0

Jayse Williams went 3 for 4, including two home runs, in the Chargers’ five-inning Battlefield District road victory.

Madi Rae Dillard also homered and struck out seven in four innings to earn the win. Kaitlyn Bestick went 3 for 4 for Chancellor, which is scheduled to host Potomac on Thursday.

R H E Chancellor 611 11 — 10 16 0 Culpeper 000 00 — 0 1 1

MADI RAYE DILLARD, Megan Rapeallo (4) and Jayse Williams. HAILEY METZGER and A. Eckeard.