High school sports roundup: Massaponax girls remain unbeaten in district play

Takeira Ramey had 17 points, four assists, four steals and three rebounds to help homestanding Massaponax remain unbeaten in the Commonwealth District with a 57–36 girls’ basketball win against North Stafford on Tuesday night.
M’laya Ainsworth added 18 points, six boards, three steals and an assist, while Kiersten Bowler added six rebounds, six steals and four assists for the Panthers, who host Riverbend on Friday.
|North Stafford
|10
|3
|12
|11
|—
|36
|Massaponax
|14
|18
|11
|14
|—
|57
North Stafford: Tori Barnes 3, Makyli Johnson 0, Cayla Thomas 10, Naomi Glass 11, Daysha Salgado 4, Maggie Ducket 6, Madison Velez 2, Olivia Mickins 0. Totals: 13 3-6 36.
Massaponax (12–2, 6–0): Takeira Ramey 17, Kelsey Bowler 0, LaKaiya Butcher 0, Kyra Price 5, Jada Johnson 0, Kiersten Bowler 9, Gabby Athy 4, M’laya Ainsworth 18, Faith Butler 4. Totals: 24 8-12 57.
3-pointers: NS 6 (Thomas 2, Ducket 2, Barnes, Glass). Massaponax 1 (Ramey).
GIRLS BASKETBALL
RIVERBEND 52, BROOKE POINT 35
Nia Henley had 17 points, and Hannah Alexander and Bailey Carter each grabbed 10 rebounds to help Riverbend secure a Commonwealth District home win.
Henley added five rebounds for the Bears, who host Colonial Forge on Thursday.
Jaylin Pressley led all scorers with 27 points for Brooke Point.
|Brooke Point
|7
|7
|12
|9
|—
|35
|Riverbend
|8
|15
|11
|18
|—
|52
Brooke Point: Jaylin Pressley 27, Leah Schoonover 2, Leah Keyes 6, Camila Mckinney-Forbes 0, Kaycee Awuah 0, Danayjo Cranford 0. Totals: 15 3-8 35.
Riverbend (11–3, 5–2): Nia Henley 17, Hannah Alexander 9, Haley Lanning 2, Jazzlyn Fernandez 0, Bailey Carter 8, MaNiyah Alston 10, Shaedae Williams 6, Caitlyn Lanning 0. Totals: 21 9-13 52.
3-pointers: Brooke Point 2 (Pressley, Keyes). Riverbend 1 (Alston).
W&L 60, RAPPAHANNOCK 49
Layla Clarke’s 16 points led three double-figures scorers for Washington & Lee in its Northern Neck District home victory.
Ceniya Canida added 13 points and Lakiyah Clarke 10 for the Eagles. Candace Slaw scored a game-high 23 for Rappahannock.
|Rappahannock
|9
|10
|9
|21
|—
|49
|Washington & Lee
|10
|14
|21
|15
|—
|60
Rappahannock: Candace Slaw 23, Regan Dameron 15, Leah Medlin 2, Karlee Butler 3, Rachel Norris 4, Layla Gaines 2. Totals: 22 3–6 49.
Washington & Lee: Cenya Candia 13, Sydney Williams 5, Jayniah Gaskins 9, Laylah Clarke 16, Kearrah Delano 4, Keonna Mebane 3, Lakiyah Clarke 10. Totals: 25 5–11 60.
3-pointers: Rappahannock 2 (Slaw, Butler); W&L 5 (Layla Clarke 2, Candia, Gaskins, Mebane).
COURTLAND 48, SPOTSYLVANIA 25
Kiyah Lewis scored 16 points and Grace Whitenack hit three 3-pointers to help Courtland get a Battlefield District home win.
The Cougars visit James Monroe on Friday.
|Spotsylvania
|5
|9
|4
|7
|—
|25
|Courtland
|20
|16
|8
|4
|—
|48
Spotsylvania: E. Cox 2, L. Newsome 0, K. Raulerson 7, M. Maslock 4, P. DePue 0, L. Ranni 0, K. Ross 4, D. Greer 0, E. Siefker 4, C. Tracy 4. Totals: 11 2-6 25.
Courtland: Grace Whitenack 9, Olivia Hilliard 2, Shavia Davis 0, Kiyah Lewis 16, Janeah Bell 9, Janay Hill 4, Dani Robbins 2, Emariel Parker 4, Zoie Hooks 0, Sydney Fleming 2. Totals: 21 3-8 48.
3-pointers: Spotsylvania 1 (Raulerson). Courtland 3 (Whitenack 3).
CAROLINE 53, CULPEPER 47
Korryn Parker scored 12 points and the Cavaliers held the visiting Blue Devils to four fourth-quarter points in a Battlefield District victory.
Caroline visits Eastern View on Friday.
|Culpeper
|11
|18
|14
|4
|—
|47
|Caroline
|19
|11
|11
|11
|—
|52
Culpeper: Tatum Deane 6, Susan Ishmael 5, Hannah Southard 4, Ella Corbin 0, Autumn Fairfax 15, Juliana Groves 10, Kelley Hutcherson 7. Totals: 19 7–14 47.
Caroline: Korryn Parker 12, Kayla Montgomery 8, Tinya Terrell 7,Janiyaha Pickett 6, Grace Shannon 10, Shantiyya Colvin 0, Nya Howard 8, Nina Torres 1. Totals: 21 6–18 52.
3-pointers: Culpeper 2 (Ishmael, Fairfax); Caroline (Parker 2, Terrel, Howard).
SETON 54, FCS 38
Despite 21 points, eight rebounds and five steals from Taylor Thomas, Fredericksburg Christian fell on the road. The Eagles will visit Trinity of Meadow View Friday.
|FCS
|8
|4
|11
|15
|—
|38
|Seton
|16
|14
|12
|12
|—
|54
FCS: Bella Izadi 2, Layna Thomas 3, Rylie Johnson 0, Grayson Scott 10, Hannah Williamson 2, Taylor Thomas 21. Totals: 12 9–17 38.
Seton: L. VanderWoude 10, J. Hugo 16, M. Pennefather 4, N. Burgess 18, T. Lalli 6. Totals: 21 5–11 54.
3-pointers: FCS 5 (T. Thomas 4, L. Thomas); Seton 7 (VanderWoude 2, Hugo 2, Lalli 2, Burgess).
COLONIAL BEACH 41, LANCASTER 22
The Drifters jumped out to an early lead to defeat the Red Devils on the road.
|Colonial Beach
|14
|14
|0
|13
|—
|41
|Lancaster
|5
|6
|2
|9
|—
|22
Colonial Beach: Casey Royall 4, Katelyn Franks 3, Cynari Davis 20, Cora Bowler 10, Jadyn Mcginniss 2, Cerenity Davis 2. Totals: 16, 9-17-41.
Lancaster: A. Brown 2, A. Ball 8, S. Wilson 8, J. Curry 5. Totals: 6, 4-19-22.
3-pointers: Lancaster 2 (Wilson 2).
MOUNTAIN VIEW 39, STAFFORD 23
The Wildcats earn the victory on the road against the Indians in a Commonwealth District matchup.
|Mountain View
|9
|13
|9
|8
|—
|39
|Stafford
|4
|10
|2
|7
|—
|23
Mountain View: Emma Stalteri 9, Janelle Sargent 4, To;Seana Hook 6, Tiara Bigelow 2, Genesis Betanco 7, Taleah Gaither 4, Elizabeth Harley 7. Totals: 14, 5-8-39.
Stafford: Keyli Daniels 2, Dakota Evans 5, Sandra Fisher 2, Janiya Adebayo 9, K. Tolson 2, Genesis Houston 3. Totals: 6, 4-19-22.
3-pointers: Mountain View 2 (Stalteri, Betanco). Stafford 1 (Evans).
CHANCELLOR 46, EASTERN VIEW 41
Kendall Scott's 14 points helped the Chargers hold on for a Battlefield District win.
|Eastern View
|6
|8
|8
|19
|—
|41
|Chancellor
|11
|7
|12
|12
|—
| 46
Eastern View: Ange Hyonkeu 13, Trinity Washington 0, Mackenna Warren 5, Leila Hackley 6, Saniya Brown 3, Kadence Brown 2, Destiny Washington 12. Totals: 15 7-13 41.
Chancellor: Maya Johnson 7, Kendall Scott 14, T'Laya Johnson 6, Kaitlyn Bestick 6, Regan Bestick 5, Anastazja Arvan 10, Megan Clauser 0. Totals: 18 13-19 46.
3-pointers: Eastern View 4 (Hackley 2, Hyonkeu, S. Brown); Chancellor 4 (Arvan 2, M. Johnson, Scott).
BOYS BASKETBALL
STAFFORD 36, MOUNTAIN VIEW 30
Jamison Noll's 12 points helped the Indians earn the Commonwealth District victory at home against the visiting Wildcats.
|Mountain View
|6
|9
|10
|5
|—
|30
|Stafford
|9
|6
|6
|15
|—
|36
Mountain View: Labron Weathers 16, Grayson Margheim 2, Xavier Johnson 1, Etienne Somuah 7, William D’Lugos 2, Micah Hagander 2. Totals: 7, 7-8-30.
Stafford (5-5): Jamison Noll 12, Jashua Wallace 4, Tyler Turner 3, Amari Moorer 7, Sean Hopkins 2, Nicholas Belako 8. Totals: 13, 7-13-36.
3-pointers: Mountain View 3 (Weathers 2, E. Somuah). Stafford 1 (Noll).
COURTLAND 55, SPOTSYLVANIA 37
Aaron Brooks' 11 points and 10 from Micah Roberts helped the Cougars go on the road to defeat the Knights in a Battlefield District matchup.
|Courtland
|7
|21
|15
|12
|—
|55
|Spotsylvania
|7
|8
|10
|12
|—
|37
Courtland: Colin Ryan 4, Jaylen Brooks 5, Aaron Brooks 11, Micah Roberts 10, Francis Roberts 4, Terrell Boxley 4, Darren Green 6, Tremon Adams 2, Christian Lewis 6, Kayden Simanton 3. Totals: 14, 18-26-55.
Spotsylvania: Tre Coolger 1, Micah Patterson 3, Austin Boggs 3, Jake Jack 2, Amir Savage 11, Isaiah Patterson 9, T.J. Grisby 2, Monte McMorris 6. Totals: 12, 10-18-37.
3-pointers: Courtland 3 (J. Brooks, M. Roberts 2). Spotsylvania 1 (Boggs).
BROOKE POINT 52, RIVERBEND 44
Seth Sanusi led a balanced attack with 12 points and Christian Taylor added 11 in the Black-Hawks’ Commonwealth District win.
Darius Stafford led the Bears with 11.
|Brooke Point
|14
|9
|15
|14
|—
|52
|Riverbend
|6
|8
|9
|21
|—
|44
Brooke Point: Jordan Scott 8, Jaden Scott 0, Demetrius Purnell 6, Iamonte Vennisee 4, Ricardo Dixon 6, Christian Taylor 11, Kevin Frimpong 0, Wesley Forde 0, Seth Sanusi 12, Gavin Schweiter 0, Yanis Youbi 1, Xavier Hyman 4, Damabior Shokai 0. Totals: 18 13–23 52.
Riverbend: Elijah Williams 7, E.J. Wilborne 4, Xaviere Edelin 2, Jordan Thomas 0, Darius Stafford 11, MarcAnthony Parker 0, Tre Johnson 9. Jonas Taylor 2, Vernon Williams 2, Khalil Wright 2, Mathias Barnwell 5. Totals: 16 8–13 44.
3-pointers: Brooke Point 5 (Taylor 3, Jordan Scott, Dixon); Riverbend 4 (Johnson 2, Stafford, Barnwell).
MASSAPONAX 53, NORTH STAFFORD 35
Kaiden Rosenbaum and Dezzie Ainsworth each scored 12 points and the Panthers held the Wolverines to nine first-half points in remaining unbeaten in Commonwealth District play.
The Panthers (11–2, 6–0) host Riverbend Friday.
|North Stafford
|5
|4
|11
|15
|—
|35
|Massaponax
|12
|13
|16
|12
|—
|53