High school sports roundup: Massaponax Girls' remain unbeaten

Takeira Ramey had 17 points, four assists, four steals and three rebounds to help homestanding Massaponax remain unbeaten in the Commonwealth District with a 57–36 girls’ basketball win against North Stafford on Tuesday night.
M’laya Ainsworth added 18 points, six boards, three steals and an assist, while Kiersten Bowler added six rebounds, six steals and four assists for the Panthers, who host Riverbend on Friday.
|North Stafford
|10
|3
|12
|11
|—
|36
|Massaponax
|14
|18
|11
|14
|—
|57
North Stafford: Tori Barnes 3, Makyli Johnson 0, Cayla Thomas 10, Naomi Glass 11, Daysha Salgado 4, Maggie Ducket 6, Madison Velez 2, Olivia Mickins 0. Totals: 13 3-6 36.
Massaponax (12–2, 6–0): Takeira Ramey 17, Kelsey Bowler 0, LaKaiya Butcher 0, Kyra Price 5, Jada Johnson 0, Kiersten Bowler 9, Gabby Athy 4, M’laya Ainsworth 18, Faith Butler 4. Totals: 24 8-12 57.
3-pointers: NS 6 (Thomas 2, Ducket 2, Barnes, Glass). Massaponax 1 (Ramey).
GIRLS BASKETBALL
RIVERBEND 52, BROOKE POINT 35
Nia Henley had 17 points, and Hannah Alexander and Bailey Carter each grabbed 10 rebounds to help Riverbend secure a Commonwealth District home win.
Henley added five rebounds for the Bears, who host Colonial Forge on Thursday.
Jaylin Pressley led all scorers with 27 points for Brooke Point.
|Brooke Point
|7
|7
|12
|9
|—
|35
|Riverbend
|8
|15
|11
|18
|—
|52
Brooke Point: Jaylin Pressley 27, Leah Schoonover 2, Leah Keyes 6, Camila Mckinney-Forbes 0, Kaycee Awuah 0, Danayjo Cranford 0. Totals: 15 3-8 35.
Riverbend (11–3, 5–2): Nia Henley 17, Hannah Alexander 9, Haley Lanning 2, Jazzlyn Fernandez 0, Bailey Carter 8, MaNiyah Alston 10, Shaedae Williams 6, Caitlyn Lanning 0. Totals: 21 9-13 52.
3-pointers: Brooke Point 2 (Pressley, Keyes). Riverbend 1 (Alston).
W&L 60, RAPPAHANNOCK 49
Layla Clarke’s 16 points led three double-figures scorers for Washington & Lee in its Northern Neck District home victory.
Ceniya Canida added 13 points and Lakiyah Clarke 10 for the Eagles. Candace Slaw scored a game-high 23 for Rappahannock.
|Rappahannock
|9
|10
|9
|21
|—
|49
|Washington & Lee
|10
|14
|21
|15
|—
|60
Rappahannock: Candace Slaw 23, Regan Dameron 15, Leah Medlin 2, Karlee Butler 3, Rachel Norris 4, Layla Gaines 2. Totals: 22 3–6 49.
Washington & Lee: Cenya Candia 13, Sydney Williams 5, Jayniah Gaskins 9, Laylah Clarke 16, Kearrah Delano 4, Keonna Mebane 3, Lakiyah Clarke 10. Totals: 25 5–11 60.
3-pointers: Rappahannock 2 (Slaw, Butler); W&L 5 (Layla Clarke 2, Candia, Gaskins, Mebane).
COURTLAND 48, SPOTSYLVANIA 25
Kiyah Lewis scored 16 points and Grace Whitenack hit three 3-pointers to help Courtland get a Battlefield District home win.
The Cougars visit James Monroe on Friday.
|Spotsylvania
|5
|9
|4
|7
|—
|25
|Courtland
|20
|16
|8
|4
|—
|48
Spotsylvania: E. Cox 2, L. Newsome 0, K. Raulerson 7, M. Maslock 4, P. DePue 0, L. Ranni 0, K. Ross 4, D. Greer 0, E. Siefker 4, C. Tracy 4. Totals: 11 2-6 25.
Courtland: Grace Whitenack 9, Olivia Hilliard 2, Shavia Davis 0, Kiyah Lewis 16, Janeah Bell 9, Janay Hill 4, Dani Robbins 2, Emariel Parker 4, Zoie Hooks 0, Sydney Fleming 2. Totals: 21 3-8 48.
3-pointers: Spotsylvania 1 (Raulerson). Courtland 3 (Whitenack 3).
BOYS BASKETBALL
STAFFORD 36, MOUNTAIN VIEW 30
The Indians earn the Commonwealth District victory at home against the visiting Wildcats.
|Mountain View
|6
|9
|10
|5
|—
|30
|Stafford
|9
|6
|6
|15
|—
|36
Mountain View: Labron Weathers 16, Grayson Margheim 2, Xavier Johnson 1, Etienne Somuah 7, William D’Lugos 2, Micah Hagander 2. Totals: 7, 7-8-30.
Stafford (5-5): Jamison Noll 12, Jashua Wallace 4, Tyler Turner 3, Amari Moorer 7, Sean Hopkins 2, Nicholas Belako 8. Totals: 13, 7-13-36.
3-pointers: Mountain View 3 (Weathers 2, E. Somuah). Stafford 1 (Noll).
COURTLAND 55, SPOTSYLVANIA 37
The Blue Devils go on the road to defeat the Knights in a Battlefield District matchup.
|Courtland
|7
|21
|15
|12
|—
|55
|Spotsylvania
|7
|8
|10
|12
|—
|37