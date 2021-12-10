High school sports roundup: Massaponax girls' roll past Courtland

Massaponax girls earns the road victory 60-28 over the Courtland Cougars.
M'Iaya Ainsworth had a double-double for the Panthers with 20 points and 12 rebounds, and Faith Butler had six points on 11 rebounds.
|Massaponax
|21
|19
|10
|10
|—
|60
|Courtland
|6
|4
|6
|12
|—
|28
Massaponax: LaKaiya Butcher 8, Takeira Ramey 9, Kiersten Bowler 5, Kyra Price 2, Kelsey Bowler 6, Gabrielle Athy 4, M’Laya Ainsworh 20, Faith Butler 6.
Courtland: Grace Whitenack 3, Olivia Hilliard 6, Shavia Davis 4, Kiyah lewis 12, Peyton Heishman 2, Sydney Fleming 1.
3-pointers: Massaponax 1 (Ainsworth 1). Courtland 1 (Whitenack 1).
BOYS BASKETBALL
VIRGINIA ACADEMY 81, FREDERICKSBURG CHRISTIAN 40
Noah Caesar scored 22 points, including five 3-pointers to lead Fredericksburg Christian in an opening round loss at the Eastern Mennonite Tournament.
The Eagles will face the winner between Seton and Eastern Mennonite in the tournament’s third-place game on Saturday at 2 p.m.
|Fredericksburg Christian
|20
|12
|6
|2
|—
|40
|Virginia Academy
|31
|22
|16
|12
|—
|81
Fredericksburg Christian (0-4): Caleb Hastings 0, John Barlas 0, Noah Caesar 22, Dakota Sellers 8, Cameron Deveau 0, Carter Johnson 0, Zach Ornoff 0, Jack Delao 6, Micah Spivey 0, Luke CHilton 4, Drake Morris 0. Totals: 14 5-7 40.
Virginia Academy (3-1): Nichols 2, Jones 9, Oduro 6, Smith 21, Rossiter 2, Hebron 7, Solomon 4, Williams 19, Crossman 11. Totals: 35 7-11 81.
3-pointers: FCS 7 (Caesar 5, Delao 2), VA 4 (Williams 3, Hebron).
SWIMMING
JAMES MONROE VS. CHANCELLOR
The Yellow Jackets earned the Battlefield District victory, winning the boys’ competition 70–23 and the girls’ 62–31.
BOYS
200-yard medley relay: James Monroe (Ryelan White, John Baroody, Ben Valentine, Noah Lucas) 200 free: Elliott Van Vorst (JM) 2:09.28; 200 IM: Ben Valentine (JM) 2:26.88; 50 free: Ryelan White (JM) 23.04; 100 fly: Garret Peck (Ch) 1:00.88; 100 free: Jack Scharf (JM) 53.09; 500 free: John Baroody (JM) 4:51.35; 200 free relay: James Monroe (Ryelan White, Noah Lucas, Cameron McVade, Elliott Van Vorst) 1:39.71; 100 back: Baroody (JM) 55.56; 100 breast: Ben Valentine (JM) 1:12.00; 400 free relay: James Monroe (Noah Lucas, Ben Valentine, Jack Scharf, John Baroody) 3:40.79.
GIRLS
200 medley relay: James Monroe (Isabelle Long, Alice Weber, Katie Fidler, Sami Sowers) 2:10.67; 200 free: Isabelle Long (JM) 2:11.53; 200 IM: Nicole Weber (JM) 2:45.09; 50 free: Alice Weber (JM) 30.07; 100 fly: Sami Sowers (JM) 1:12.66; 100 free: Alice Weber (JM) 1:06.78; 500 free: Isabelle Long (JM) 5:49.59; 200 free relay: Chancellor (Erika Arroyo, Morgan Brown, Abby Arvan, Kenya Lawson) 2:00.50; 100 back: Sami Sowers (JM) 1:01.72; 100 breast: Katie Fidler (JM) 1:29.66; 400 free relay: James Monroe (Long, Nicole Weber, Alice Weber, Sowers) 4:16.50.
Thursday’s results
BOYS BASKETBALL
HENRICO 55, KING GEORGE 43
Kyle Reviello paced the King George boys basketball team with 14 points, but the Foxes fell to visiting Henrico 55–43 in a nonconference game Thursday night.
The Foxes will travel to Courtland for a Battlefield District match on Monday.
|Henrico
|13
|15
|14
|13
|—
|55
|King George
|4
|13
|12
|14
|—
|43
Henrico: Matthew Elliott 3, James Lewis 14, Jaden Walker 22, Kyle B. 6, P.J. Wyatt 8, Karen Richardson 2.
King George: Elijah Sherfield 6, Andrea Mack 4, Mekhai White 7, Ethan Chase 1, Nehemiah Frye 8, Kyle Reviello 14, Connor Gray 3.
3-pointers: Henrico 8 ( Elliott 1, Lewis 1, Walker 4, Wyatt 2). King George 5 ( White 1, Frye 2, Gray 1, Reviello 1).
HYLTON 68, COLONIAL FORGE 62, OT
The Bulldogs earn the overtime victory with Gabe Jones scoring 26 points and earning four rebounds for the Eagles.
|Hylton
|7
|17
|16
|14
|14
|—
|68
|Colonial Forge
|13
|14
|8
|19
|8
|—
|62
Colonial Forge: Gabe Jones 26, Alfredo Abel 13, Keyshawn Sherrier 10, Ahmad Esco 4, Ashton Schoolfield 4, Elijah Wise 2, Max Alhanadi 2, Camden Henderson 1. Team Totals: 16-47-62.
3-pointers: Colonial Forge 7 ( Jones 6, Esco 1).
GIRLS BASKETBALL
WEST POINT 23, COLONIAL BEACH 21
The Drifters fall just shy to the visiting Pointers.
Cynari Davis contributed 14 rebounds and Camari Davis had 12 rebounds. Colonial Beach will travel to Courtland on Tuesday.
|West Point
|6
|12
|2
|3
|—
|23
|Colonial Beach
|2
|3
|7
|9
|—
|21