High school sports roundup: Massaponax girls tennis advances in Region 6B

Goalie Lili Watkins secured the win with 11 saves. Angelica Baldwin, Grace Maynard and Katie Fidler each had one assist for JM.

BOYS LACROSSE

KETTLE RUN 24, JAMES MONROE 14

Luke Dumont amassed seven goals and three assists in James Monroe’s loss.

Jake Wack totaled two goals and four assists, and JT Sherman added three goals and an assist for the Jackets. Sam Dumont dished out four assists and goalie Trey Paroongsup registered 23 saves.

GIRLS SOCCER

MOUNTAIN VIEW 4, BROOKE POINT 1

Cadee Hegarty scored twice, and Emily Winkels supplied a goal and an assist to help homestanding Mountain View remain unbeaten with a Commonwealth District win.

Marisol Zuniga also scored for the Wildcats (7–0), who visit North Stafford on Tuesday.

Lauren Sanders scored for Brooke Point.

BOYS SOCCER

CHANCELLOR 9, SKYLINE 0

Bertrand Niyungeko led the visiting Chargers with four goals and one assist.