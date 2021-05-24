High school sports roundup: Massaponax girls tennis advances in Region 6B

Grace Burner and Josie Brewster’s 6–4, 7–5 win at No. 2 doubles clinched Massaponax’s 5–3 Region 6B girls’ tennis quarterfinal win over visiting Battlefield on Monday.
Massaponax (11–0) advances to face the winner of the rescheduled quarterfinal between Colgan and Osbourn Park—now being played on Tuesday—on Wednesday. The site is to be determined.
Singles: Jessica Bowie (B) d. Abby Cinco 3–6, 7–5, 6–4; Brooke Hyldahl (M) d. Taylor Buckley 6–2, 6–3; Grace Burner (M) d. Jessica Buckley 6–1, 6–1; Josie Brewster (M) d. Neda Tebyianian 6–0, 6–1; Miranda Parrish (M) d. Sierra Shingler 6–4, 6–2; Audrey Henderson (B) d. Kia Newell 6–1, 6–4.
Doubles: Cinco/Hyldahl (M) led Bowie/Vera Gliga 5–0, DNF; Burner/Brewster (M) d. Buckley/Buckley 5–4, 7–5; Shingler/Henderson (B) d. Parrish/Ailish Connell 6–4, 6–2.
GIRLS LACROSSE
JAMES MONROE 14, KETTLE RUN 10
Ciaran Cubbage scored six goals and had 10 draw controls, and Taylor Hough scored four goals and had one assist to lead the Yellow Jackets to victory over Kettle Run.
Lillian Hutcherson contributed two goals, and Celie Constantine and Sally Beringer scored one each for James Monroe.
Goalie Lili Watkins secured the win with 11 saves. Angelica Baldwin, Grace Maynard and Katie Fidler each had one assist for JM.
BOYS LACROSSE
KETTLE RUN 24, JAMES MONROE 14
Luke Dumont amassed seven goals and three assists in James Monroe’s loss.
Jake Wack totaled two goals and four assists, and JT Sherman added three goals and an assist for the Jackets. Sam Dumont dished out four assists and goalie Trey Paroongsup registered 23 saves.
GIRLS SOCCER
MOUNTAIN VIEW 4, BROOKE POINT 1
Cadee Hegarty scored twice, and Emily Winkels supplied a goal and an assist to help homestanding Mountain View remain unbeaten with a Commonwealth District win.
Marisol Zuniga also scored for the Wildcats (7–0), who visit North Stafford on Tuesday.
Lauren Sanders scored for Brooke Point.
BOYS SOCCER
CHANCELLOR 9, SKYLINE 0
Bertrand Niyungeko led the visiting Chargers with four goals and one assist.
Raoul Mukiza scored two goals, with Romello Rodgers, Noah Lohr and Jed Kumah each contibuted a goal for the Chargers (3–1). Lucas Owens contributed one save to secure the shutout win in his first varsity start for Chancellor, which visits Spotsylvania on Tuesday.
SOFTBALL
LANCASTER 17, COLONIAL BEACH 2
Madison Scherer had an RBI triple, and Addison Henehan added a hit, an RBI and run scored for homestanding Colonial Beach in Northern Neck District action.
The Drifters (1–6) visit Essex on Tuesday.
|R
|H
|E
|Lancaster
|072
|80
|—
|17
|12
|3
|Colonial Beach
|101
|00
|—
|2
|3
|6