High school sports roundup: Massaponax girls win tournament title

Chancellor: Lucas Hufner 0, Kadin Bernard 31, Aaron Dabney 0, Javonate Mickens 0, Cameron Canty 11, Jordan Nickerson 0, Charles Brown 2, Seth Hunter 2, Camden Dodson 2, Zach Anderson 14, Josh Mattey 0, Christian Nickerson 2. Totals: 23 14–19 64.

3-pointers: FCS 6 (Varlas, Caesar. Sellers, Deveau, Delao, Morris); Chancellor 4 (Bernard 3, Canty).

Brooke Point freshmen Cadell Lee and Chase Vanhoven earned All-America honors at the Beast of the East tournament held at the University of Delaware .

Lee placed fifth at 106 pounds and Vanhoven took seventh at 113 to lead the Black-Hawks, who finished 19th in the team standings despite entering just five wrestlers. That marked the second-best showing for a Virginia school in the event. Great Bridge finished 16th.