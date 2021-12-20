High school sports roundup: Massaponax girls win tournament title

M’laya Ainsworth scored 20 points Monday to lead Massaponax’s girls basketball team to a 50–31 victory over West Springfield in the championship game of the Lady Knights Classic tournament at Thomas Dale.
LaKaiya Butcher added 13 points and Takeira Ramey 12 for the Panthers (7–0). Butcher added 10 rebounds, three steals and three assists.
Massaponax will next play on Dec. 28 in the Boo Williams Tournament in Hampton.
|W. Springfield
|7
|9
|7
|8
|—
|31
|Massaponax
|9
|10
|17
|14
|—
| 50
West Springfield (2–3): Solange Naranjo 4, Lizzy Chasteen 13, Dani Allen 5, Krista Bjarnason 5, Kalina Rapoza 2, Anna Primozic 2, Katie Berglund 0. Totals: 11 8–14 31.
Massaponax (7–0): Takeira Ramey 12, Kelsey Bowler 0, LaKayia Butcher 13, Kyra Price 0, Jada Johnson 0, Loersten Bowler 5, Gabrielle Athy 0, M’laya Ainsworth 20. Totals: 16 13–20 50.
3-pointers: West Springfield 1 (Allen); Massaponax 5 (Ramey 2, Butcher, Kiersten Bowler, Ainsworth).
BOYS BASKETBALL
FCS 74, CHANCELLOR 64
Freshman Noah Caesar scored 28 points and Dakota Sellers added 21 as Fredericksburg Christian School topped Chancellor in a first-round game at the James Monroe Holiday Tournament.
Luke Chilton added 15 blocked shots and 10 rebounds for the Eagles (2–5), who will play Massaponax in a semifinal game Tuesday at 5 p.m.
Freshman Kadin Bernard scored a game-high 31 points for the Chargers.
|FCS
|20
|14
|14
|26
|—
|74
|Chancellor
|13
|12
|20
|10
|—
| 64
Fredericksburg Christian (2–5): John Varlas 4, Noah Caesar 28, Dakota Sellers 21, Cameron Deveau 3, Jack Delao 11, Luke Chilton 4, Marlon Vales 0. Totals: 21 26–41 74.
Chancellor: Lucas Hufner 0, Kadin Bernard 31, Aaron Dabney 0, Javonate Mickens 0, Cameron Canty 11, Jordan Nickerson 0, Charles Brown 2, Seth Hunter 2, Camden Dodson 2, Zach Anderson 14, Josh Mattey 0, Christian Nickerson 2. Totals: 23 14–19 64.
3-pointers: FCS 6 (Varlas, Caesar. Sellers, Deveau, Delao, Morris); Chancellor 4 (Bernard 3, Canty).
Weekend results
WRESTLING
BEAST OF THE EAST
Brooke Point freshmen Cadell Lee and Chase Vanhoven earned All-America honors at the Beast of the East tournament held at the University of Delaware .
Lee placed fifth at 106 pounds and Vanhoven took seventh at 113 to lead the Black-Hawks, who finished 19th in the team standings despite entering just five wrestlers. That marked the second-best showing for a Virginia school in the event. Great Bridge finished 16th.
Black-Hawks 160-pounder Steven Mainz was responsible for the upset of the tournament, pinning top-seeded Lorenzo Norman of Blair on Saturday. Mainz reached the championship quarterfinals before dropping back-to-back matches.
SWIMMING
BROOKE POINT VS. STAFFORD
The Indians boys swept all events in defeating the Black–Hawks 183–101 while the Stafford girls triumphed 171–114 in a dual meet at the Rouse Center.
BOYS
200 meter medley relay: Ryan McOsker, Ben Eichberg, Luke Martin, Ian Jones (Stafford) 1:42.15; 200 Free: Jonah Unruh (Stafford) 1:48.64; 200 IM: McOsker (Stafford) 2:06.69; 50 Free: Jones (Stafford) 23.01; 100 Fly: Jones (Stafford) 57.15; 100 Free: Eichberg (Stafford) 53.50; 500 Free: Unruh (Stafford) 4:52.04; 200 Free relay: Unruh, Martin, Jones, Eichberg (Stafford) 1:37.15; 100 Back: McOsker (Stafford) 58.54; 100 Breast: Eichberg (Stafford) 1:00.45; 400 Free relay: McOsker, Cameron Cook, Morgan Taylor, Unruh (Stafford) 3:35.36.
GIRLS
200 meter medley relay: Kaylin Boutte, Lily Eichberg, Hannah Tse, Elise Krushinski (Stafford) 2:04.72; 200 Free: Krushinski (Stafford) 2:17.29; 200 IM: Eichberg (Stafford) 2:14.22; 50 Free: Natalie Hidrobo (Brooke Point) 25.25; 100 Fly: Eichberg (Stafford) 1:02.87; 100 Free: Emma Clark (Brooke Point) 1:01.35; 500 Free: Trinity Luxeder (Brooke Point) 5:51.37; 200 Free relay: Luxeder, Clark, Olivia Ohleger, Hidrobo (Brooke Point) 1:54.25; 100 Back: Hibrobo (Brooke Point) 1:05.45; 100 Breast: Eichberg (Stafford) 1:09.93; 400 Free relay: Clark, Luxeder, Ciara Whaley, Nidrobo (Brooke Point) 4:05.63.