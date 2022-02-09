High school sports roundup: Massaponax keeps unbeaten Commonwealth run intact

Takeira Ramey had 12 points, eight steals and four assists to help Massaponax remain unbeaten in the Commonwealth District with a 58-12 girls basketball win at Brooke Point on Wednesday night.

Faith Butcher added six points, 10 rebounds, four assists and three steals, while leading scorer M’laya Ainsworth totaled 18 points, two assists and two steals for the Panthers, who host Colonial Forge on Friday.

Massaponax 12 15 22 9 — 58 Brooke Point 5 2 0 5 — 12

Massaponax (16-2, 9-0): Takeira Ramey 12, Kelsey Bowler 2, LaKaiya Butcher 8, Kyra Price 7, Jada Johnson 0, Kiersten Bowler 2, Gabby Athy 3, M’laya Ainsworth 18, Faith Butler 6. Totals: 23 4-6 58.

Brooke Point (8-7, 4-6): Arianna Boatwright 0, Skylar Walston 0, Leah Keyes 5, Kaycee Awuah 0, Camilla McKinney 0, Rinyah Jarrett 5, Antoinette Sanusi 0, Leah Schoonover 2, Danayja Cranford 0. Totals: 3 4-10 12.

3-pointers: Massaponax 2 (Ramey, Butler). BP 2 (Keyes, Jarrett).

GIRLS BASKETBALL

NORTH STAFFORD 49, COLONIAL FORGE 42

Maddy Velez hit a big 3-pointer in the fourth quarter, her only points of the game, while Makyli Johnson and Daysha Salgado each provided key buckets in the frame to help North Stafford hold off Colonial Forge for a Commonwealth District victory.

Johnson finished with a game-high 19 points for the Wolverines.

Payton Schwinn and Carly Brimhall scored 15 apiece, with Schwinn’s coming on five 3-pointers, for the Eagles.

North Stafford 14 9 13 13 — 49 Colonial Forge 9 11 9 13 — 42

North Stafford (9-5, 8-3): Tori Barnes 0, Makyli Johnson 19, Cayla Thomas 14, Naomi Glass 7, Daysha Salgado 6, Maddy Velez 3. Totals: 19 6-8 49.

Colonial Forge (3-11, 3-5): Hailey Palmer 0, Kelli Coleman 2, Carly Brimhall 15, Kristen Auguste 8, Makayla Stover 0, Alexandria Adams 0, Adja Diallo 2, Anjalia Bryant 0, Payton Schwinn 15. Totals: 15 7-13 42.

3-pointers: NS 5 (Thomas 2, Johnson, Glass, Velez). CF 5 (Schwinn 5).

Tuesday’s results

GIRLS BASKETBALL

COURTLAND 62, CULPEPER 44

Culpeper hung with unbeaten Battlefield District leaders Courtland for a half, but the Cougars pulled away in the second half for a comfortable win.

Kiyah Lewis led the second-half effort with 17 of her team-high 28 points for Courtland.

Autumn Fairfax led the Blue Devils with 23 points.

Culpeper 12 15 11 6 — 44 Courtland 10 19 18 15 — 62

Culpeper: Kelly Hutcherson 5, Aveonna Hutcherson Sloan 9, Autumn Fairfax 23, Susie Ishmael 4, Sarah Dunphy 3, Tatum Dean 0. Totals: 16 7-7 44.

Courtland: Grace Whitenack 6, Olivia Hilliard 8, Janay Hill 8, Kiyah Lewis 23, Janeah Bell 6, Shavia Davis 6, Emariel Parker 0. Totals: 24 7-10 62.

3-pointers: Culpeper 5 (Hutherson Sloan, Hutcherson, Dunphy. Courtland 7 (Whitenack 2, Hilliard 2, Hill 2, Bell).

COLONIAL BEACH 57, ESSEX 31

Cynari Davis had 23 points and 27 rebounds in the Drifters’ Northern Neck District road win. Cora Bowler added 10 points and eight steals.

Colonial Beach 10 20 10 17 — 57 Essex 6 9 8 8 — 31

Colonial Beach: Leah Phillips 3, Casey Royall 2, Katelyn Franks 10, Cynari Davis 23, Cora Bowler 10, Abbie Michalicek 2, Jaidyn McGinnis 7, K. Bushrod 0. Totals: 15 26–52 57.

Essex: Dvanna Green 0, Keimake Gray 2, Shamari Garnett 9, Haley Mahan 2, Jaylah Mercer 10, Makari Carter 3, Madison Payne 2, Melody Turner 0, Heaven Walker 1, Anna Brooks 0, Jasmine Studvent 0, Ja’Sadie Holmes 2, Totals: 11 8–21 31.

3-pointers: Colonial Beach 1 (Phillips); Essex 1 (Garnett).

JAMES MONROE 71, SPOTSYLVANIA 34

Kelly Ross led Spotsylvania with 15 points in a Battlefield District loss. Emma Siefker added nine for the Knights.

BOYS BASKETBALL

COURTLAND 76, CULPEPERS 51

The Cougars earned the road victory with Darren Green contributing a double-double, 10 points and 11 rebounds.

Courtland 12 20 20 24 — 76 Culpeper 12 11 12 16 — 51

Courtland (17-2): Cloin Ryan 4, Jaylen Brooks 2, Aaron Brooks 17, Micah Roberts 9, Charles Welsh 3, Terrell Boxley 5, Darren Green 10, Tremon Adams 12, Lorenzo Johnson 2, Christian Lewis 10, Kayden Simanton 2. Totals: 21, 16-22-76.

Culpeper: Nathan Amos 10, Collin McClanahan 12, Zach Eckard 13, Quentin Butler 6, Jaidyn Johnson 10. Totals: 15, 9-15-51.

3-pointers: Courtland 6 (A. Brooks, Roberts, Boxley, Adams, Lewis 2). Culpeper 4 (Amos 2, McClanahan, Eckard).

NORTH STAFFORD 50, MOUNTAIN VIEW 41

The Wolverines earned a Commonwealth District victory.

Micah Brown had 24 rebounds to go along with six points. North Stafford will travel to Colonial Forge on Wednesday.

Mountain View 12 6 13 10 — 41 North Stafford 12 10 14 14 — 50

Mountain View: Tyrus Somuah 2, Labron Weathers 7, Jordan Jackson 22, Xavier Johnson 7, Etienne Somuah 3. Totals: 6, 8-14-41.

North Stafford (5-11): Vincent Sabatino 12, A.J. Labrusciano 2, Nick Perkins 12, Micah Brown 6, Ian Edwards 18. Totals: 18, 2-10-50.

3-pointers: Mountain View 7 (Jackson 4, Johnson 2, E. Somuah). NS4 (Sabatino 2, Perkins, Edwards).

COLONIAL FORGE 63, BROOKE POINT 59

Gabe Jones had 15 points and Ashton Schoolfield added 13 for Colonial Forge in a Commonwealth District win.

Keyshawn Sherrier led the Eagles with nine rebounds and four assists.